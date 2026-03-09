Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

The following piece was written by yours truly.

​ As antisemitic hate crimes surge, Canada’s Islamophobia czar is accused of exaggeration, activism, and misleading the public.

Hymie Rubenstein

December 19, 2025

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report and REAL Israel & Palestine Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Blacklock’s Reporter recently revealed that the federal government’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, is using her office to advocate for Muslim prayer rooms in federal buildings, citing “Islamophobia in the workplace” when accommodations for religious practices are not made.

This initiative also exposes her as using her office to advocate for federal employees “speaking out on Palestinian issues.”

Without providing any examples, Elghawaby has claimed, “In the workplace, Islamophobia can take the following form: escorting an employee out of the workplace for making pro-Palestinian remarks.”

Remarks like these from Elghawaby were made to the Muslim Federal Employees Network, a volunteer group founded in 2021. A total of 6,350 of 279,396 federal employees identify as Muslim, about two percent, according to a 2024 survey. Records show Elghawaby was in frequent contact with the group and advocated on their behalf with deputy ministers and others.

The Employees Network was active only days after Hamas terrorists’ heinous October 7, 2023, rape, murder, and kidnapping of hundreds of Jews in Israel, including eight Canadians. On October 16, the Employees Network cynically hosted a video conference entitled Free Expression and Safety in the Workplace.”