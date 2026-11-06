REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brad Eamer's avatar
Brad Eamer
2h

I didn’t know she and the Office created by the worse PM had been quietly abolished. The decision should have been touted as a win for the Right, as such it was done Service surreptitiously.

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LM's avatar
LM
1h

Good riddance! First productive move by Miller.

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