Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a section to my newsletter titled REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and the Jewish people, wherever they live, and their many regional and international enemies.

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No official reason was given for her dismissal. It was “time to move on,” Heritage Minister Marc Miller told reporters in February.

Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

September 13, 2026

On September 9, Amira Elghawaby, a former federal government advisor on so-called Islamophobia, described the 25th anniversary observances of the deadly 2001 terrorist attack in America by Islamic extremists as marking “a difficult 25 years” for Muslims. At a news conference, this apologist for Islamic radicalism told reporters that the decades following these attacks have seen “dangerous narratives about who we are.”

These “dangerous myths” nearly always turn out to be factual accounts of the genocidal features of militant Islam, as 9/11 clearly demonstrated.

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Translation: the Muslims who murdered these 2,958 people were not driven by Islam to do so.

Still, her history of questionable statements documented below did nothing to prevent then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from appointing Elghawaby as the cabinet’s $191,300-a-year Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia in 2023.

But less than three years later, the Mark Carney government dismissed her and disbanded her $5.4 million office.

No official reason was given for her dismissal. It was “time to move on,” Heritage Minister Marc Miller told reporters in February, qualifying this remark with an equally equivocal one that “This isn’t a cost-saving operation.”

Her removal may well have been linked to Access To Information disclosures showing that Elghawaby used her position to advocate for federal employees “making pro-Palestinian remarks” in the workplace. “My office is tracking several instances of professional repercussions being levied against individuals who have engaged in peaceful protests,” she said in 2024 remarks to a closed meeting of the Muslim Federal Employees Network.

Elghawaby was also accused of using her position to advocate for special Muslim privileges in federal buildings.

The many detractors who called for her dismissal argued that her claims of widespread Islamophobia were exaggerated, especially when compared to the higher rates of antisemitic hate crimes. Additionally, Elghawaby’s past writings and actions raised concerns about her impartiality and bias, including a secret $80,000 payment for pro-Palestinian research.

Her most recent remarks privileging Islamic grievances are not unexpected, given that Elghawaby’s entire stint as Islamophobia czar was marked by her lobbying for Muslim prayer rooms in federal buildings and citing widespread “Islamophobia in the workplace” when accommodations for religious practices were not made.

Cynics could easily call such complaints part of a larger plot to institute Sharia law in Canada.

In its correspondence, Elghawaby’s Office of the Special Representative repeatedly referred to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. In an October 9, 2024, email, one year after the heinous torture, killing, and abduction of Israeli and other Jews, one of her senior analysts expressed sympathy for Muslim employees during anniversary observances. “I hope you are well, especially during what is a very difficult week,” said the email. “Know that our office is thinking about you and your members.”

Elghawaby, in separate notes for an “anti-Palestinian racism event,” said the Hamas attacks were difficult for Muslims. “Anti-Palestinian sentiments are on the rise in Canada,” she wrote.

“This has had a negative impact on Muslim Canadians who have been left feeling scared and threatened in their communities,” said Elghawaby. “I continue to raise this as a concern with government leaders and officials when I meet them.”

In these and other comments, what Elghawaby seems indifferent to is that the level and proportion of anti-Palestinian/anti-Muslim racism in Canada is far below its Israeli/Jewish counterparts.

In 2024, most police-reported hate crimes targeting religion were directed towards Jewish (68%) and Muslim (17%) populations. This figure grossly underestimates the actual number and proportion of these hate crimes because many of them go unreported and because there are five times more Muslims than Jews in Canada.

Just days after her 2023 appointment, Quebec Premier François Legault called for her resignation after La Presse reported that Elghawaby had written that Quebecers seem “influenced by anti-Muslim sentiment,” in a 2019 column in the Ottawa Citizen. The same La Presse article also reported that in May 2021, Elghawaby wrote “I’m going to puke” on Twitter in reaction to an opinion editorial by Joseph Heath, a philosophy teacher at the University of Toronto, who argued that French Canadians were the largest group in Canada to have suffered from British colonialism.

Prior to her appointment as special anti-Islamophobia representative, Elghawaby wrote newspaper columns echoing “racist” and “colonial” themes.

“Remove the Queen as head of state, a necessary step that goes even beyond a rethink about the statues and monuments that dot our cities and towns and which represent historical figures who engaged in racist policies,” Elghawaby wrote in a 2021 Toronto Star column.

In other commentaries, Elghawaby called Canada Day a reflection of “dominant European, Judeo-Christian storytelling,” urged MPs to “call out Israel’s actions, not only Hamas’ rockets,” and described Jews as “hostage takers.”

With all the biased, distorted, and false ethno-religious baggage weighing her down, including her minimizing the slaughter of nearly 3,000 innocent Americans on September 11 — the deadliest terrorist attack in modern history — her being fired by a thoroughly woke government is all the more telling.

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report and REAL Israel & Palestine Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.