An Indian Reserve is a parcel of land for which legal title is held by the Crown (Government of Canada) for the use and benefit of a particular indigenous population. There are 3,406 such reserves in Canada. According to the 2021 Census of Canada, about 37.5% of aboriginals registered under the Indian Act live on reserve, while 62.5% live off reserve.

Among the many devastating adversities faced by Indian Reserve members, poor housing remains at or near the top of the list despite the fact that the federal government and other bodies have spent tens of billions of dollars to provide free housing for all band residents.

On the other side of the paywall, Cory Morgan nicely explains why housing provision has always been a chronic reserve problem.