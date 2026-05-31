Five years after Kamloops, the church burnings haven't stopped
Please find brief excerpts from Terry Newman about the continuation of church burnings five years after the Kamloops ‘burials’ announcement below, highlighting the need for government recognition of this national crisis.
Five years after Kamloops, the church burnings haven’t stopped
Terry Newman
National Post
May 31, 2026
It’s been exactly five years since the shocking accusation that the remains of 215 students had been discovered on the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which triggered a wave of church arsons, starting in British Columbia and spreading like wildfire across the country. While the spike has abated, churches are still burning, and almost nothing has changed. Worse, it’s not even clear that the hate directed towards churches is fuelled only by the Kamloops announcement.
Since I last reported on the church burnings back in November 2024, at least six more churches have been destroyed and three others damaged by fire. These churches aren’t just buildings. They’re places of worship. In some cases, they’re places where generations have been baptized, married and put to rest. In the cases of those that are no longer operating as churches, some served as community centres and food banks.
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