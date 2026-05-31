Please find brief excerpts from Terry Newman about the continuation of church burnings five years after the Kamloops ‘burials’ announcement below, highlighting the need for government recognition of this national crisis.

A five-alarm fire tore through a vacant church and neighbouring seniors’ home in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough early Monday morning. Firefighters pass in front of the vacant St. Paul’s Catholic Church on De l’Eglise St. near Laurendeau St. in Verdun on Monday February 23, 2026. Dave Sidaway / Montreal Gazette PHOTO BY DAVE SIDAWAY /Montreal Gazette

Terry Newman

National Post

May 31, 2026

It’s been exactly five years since the shocking accusation that the remains of 215 students had been discovered on the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which triggered a wave of church arsons, starting in British Columbia and spreading like wildfire across the country. While the spike has abated, churches are still burning, and almost nothing has changed. Worse, it’s not even clear that the hate directed towards churches is fuelled only by the Kamloops announcement.

Since I last reported on the church burnings back in November 2024, at least six more churches have been destroyed and three others damaged by fire. These churches aren’t just buildings. They’re places of worship. In some cases, they’re places where generations have been baptized, married and put to rest. In the cases of those that are no longer operating as churches, some served as community centres and food banks.