REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Joan
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Thanks for this good article from Brian Giesbrecht.

Speaking of Wilton Littlechild, I’d like to mention an interesting book about an elder in Littlechild's family. *Their Example Showed Me the Way: A Cree Woman’s Life as Shaped by Two Cultures* is the autobiography of Emma Minde, Wilton Littlechild’s aunt (by marriage). Interviews with Minde were recorded in 1988 by Freda Anehakew, then transcribed, translated and published by Anehakew and H.C. Wolfart in 1997. I have a copy and found it fascinating. I recently discovered that parts of the book can be read on Google Books, if anyone wants a taste: https://books.google.ca/books/about/Their_Example_Showed_Me_the_Way_Kwayask.html?id=QukMCcbY1FsC&redir_esc=y

The book is in Cree with English translation on the facing pages and a Cree-English glossary, which made it (along with the original audio recordings) an excellent resource for teaching the Cree language. That is, until it was essentially banned by Brandon University, because it conveys Emma’s devotion to the Catholic faith and her positive feelings about the life lessons she received in residential school (likely Blue Quills). Its use drew complaints from a couple of Native Studies students at Brandon, and ultimately led to the resignation of the faculty member who defended it. In fact, beyond the words of the book’s title and a few passages referencing Emma’s appreciation for the priests and nuns and the values they instilled, there is very little in the book about the residential school experience itself. It is mostly an account of Emma’s life after her arranged marriage to Joe Minde. When she expresses opinions, they centre on values such as working hard, being “properly married,” counselling one’s children, and being charitable to others.

The book can also be found on Amazon, and is occasionally available second-hand.

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