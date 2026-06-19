Michelle Stirling, interviewed for an article in The Tyee, argues that the term “residential school denialism” is used to silence dissenting voices. She contends that the media has sensationalized claims of abuse and mass graves without sufficient evidence, leading to public outrage and attacks on churches. Stirling emphasizes the need for historical context and due process, arguing that the current narrative lacks nuance and fuels hatred.

Emily Enns’ The Tyee interview of Stirling and other researchers can be found here or by accessing the following link https://thetyee.ca/News/2026/05/08/Who-Behind-Residential-School-Denialism/.

Flooding the Zone… with residential school factualism: Comments on an article in The Tyee

Michelle Stirling

May 9, 2026

I was interviewed as part of a recent article in The Tyee by Emily Enns, a young journalism graduate student, who is focusing on “divergent views” of Indian Residential School history.

The article is boldly titled, “Who’s Behind the Residential School Denialism Movement?” A comical subtitle claims, “A network of retired academics and think tanks is chipping away at established truths.”

The comedy is in the two words “established truths”, as the article frequently parrots unproven Indian Residential School activist tropes.

Nowhere is the term “denial” defined, nor are there any examples given of anything that was true, that one of the group denied. The closest thing to that would be my comments on TB, for which in her article, Enns’ has found grossly inflated figures, which I debunk, as you will see below. I always recommend that people watch the PBS documentary “The Forgotten Plague” before they talk about TB.

My title for this article, “Flooding the Zone…” refers to an equally comical comment from University of Manitoba academic, Sean Carleton, a promoter of the residential school genocide narrative, who thinks that a tiny band of individuals are “flooding the zone…overwhelming the public with misinformation, so they become disoriented and start to believe it.”

None of the commentaries from individuals in the informal email group that Enns writes about has ever been published in the New York Times, for example, which according to Google AI, “As of early 2026, The New York Times has a total subscriber base of over 12.78 million, with a weekly readership of 50 to 100 million people, making it one of the largest news publishers in the world.”

Source

I debunked Sean Carleton and Reid Gerbrandt’s report on the “mass graves hoax” wherein they claimed that mainstream media had not or only nominally reported the Kamloops claim as “mass graves.” In my report, “Confronting Indian Residential School Confabulation and Media Irresponsibility”, you can see that mainstream media ran with the story with no due diligence and no qualifiers such as “these allegations have not been proven in court.”

After months of MSM “flooding the zone” with mass graves hysteria, it is comical to think that Professor Jacques Rouillard’s courageous article in The Dorchester Reviewhas somehow overwhelmed the public.

It is a curious coincidence that Sean Carleton’s academic paper, which appears to me to be nothing more than a drive by smear against former Senator Lynn Beyak, was published as an open access paper on June 06, 2021, right in the midst of the “mass graves psychosis”. How influential was it upon Senators, resulting in UNDRIP being passed into law? Did they employ “sober second thought” or were their second thoughts that they did not want to face the cancel culture Beyak endured? Easier to comply than “deny.”

Carleton’s paper now has over 20,000 views, exceptional for an academic paper where typical views might be 100 and high end 1,000. As “open access”, no one has to pay a fee to download it as the author paid an upfront hefty fee to the publisher in lieu of individual download payments.

I rebut his paper in my report “Confronting Indian Residential School Confabulation…” and have debunked his presentation about Beyak in “Debunking Sean Carleton on Residential School Denialism.” I do this work in my spare time. If you think that means I’m flooding the zone, you need help.

But back to The Tyee and the article by Emily Enns. Overall, Enns has provided a relatively factual account, if slanted.

I’d like to discuss my objections to some of her article. I’ll also point out important things that she left out about our interview, which she recorded and kindly provided to me as a sharepoint link. Her approach to me was that she was interested in “divergent understandings of history” and how that comes to be.

First of all, I’m honored to think I am part of something that is having an “outsized impact” on anything in this world, but that is also a comedic take on what I do. Enns writes: “Collectively, the members of this group are having an outsized impact in sowing doubt about the harms of the residential school system.”

As I recently reported on my Substack, my objective is to add historical context to what has become a narrow media focus on the claims of a small number of former Indian Residential School students. Some of these former students and their law firms,have cashed in for billions of dollars in compensation, without due process of law, no trial, and no opportunity for the accused to defend themselves through the Independent Assessment Process (IAP). Their IAP stories were told in private, but it seems apparent that many of the statements made during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearings were from these award-winners, regurgitating their stories in public.

It should be alarming to all Canadians that because of the unproven mass grave/human remains of 215 children claim by the Kamloops Indian Band, the Canadian Senate approved the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which it had filibustered in a previous attempt to pass it. The day after UNDRIP received Royal Assent, China and a group of despot nations accused Canada of genocide on the world stage, citing the Kamloops find as evidence.

UNDRIP gives your land away. UNDRIP alignment may change ALL the laws of Canada.

It should be alarming to all Canadians that a BC Law Society ruling on a lawyer who had hired a convicted murderer to ‘assist’ in compensation filing for the Independent Assessment Process (IAP), was issued the same day as the Kamloops ‘215’ atrocity propaganda. The BC Law Society found that applicants were paid some $21,000 more in compensation than the average; allegations were made of attempted extortion and threats; the party was reincarcerated when these allegations surfaced. The lawyer received more than $10 million in fees from the government and was handling some 624 cases at the time. In the media frenzy over the “mass graves” this story was… uh… buried. [Sorry, couldn’t resist.]

Earlier reports in Maclean’s Magazine dating back to 2006 showed that law firms were very likely to profit from compensation claims over Indian Residential School abuse, and that some issued provocative and leading questionnaires. Obviously more extreme claims meant more money for all. How can we know what the actual truth was today? Interestingly enough, this murderer was working in the Williams Lake region of claimants to St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School. Subsequently, this is where the shock-u-mentary “Sugarcane” was produced, wherein the claims were made that priests impregnated students and incinerated the illicit babies bodies in the schools garbage burner.

I debunked that, too, in “The Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’”.

It should be alarming to all Canadians that the Kamloops Indian Band had filed a civil suit for aboriginal title over all of the City of Kamloops and surrounding area in 2015, a fact virtually unknown to the public until the recent Cowichan Decision sent alt-media journos on a hunt for similar claims. Had you known about these matters on May 26, 2021, would you have so readily believed the ‘215’ dead children claim made on May 27, 2021?

Thus, while we have numerous lurid reports and criminal allegations in the media, spouted during the TRC hearings, we do not have supporting evidence or due process and convictions to confirm that such things happened as described.

We have compliant journos, experienced ones like Tanya Talaga and the editorial desk at the Globe and Mail, as well as newcomers like Enns and the experienced editors of The Tyee, committing the heinous journalistic crimes of assumption and pat belief. They all fail to include the phrase “…none of these allegations have been proven in court.”

Thus, contrary to Leah Gazan’s quote, which appears in Enns’ article, “There is a difference between free speech and inciting hate. Residential school denialism is inciting hate, full stop,” it is clear that the opposite is true.

Making lurid, unproven claims of rape, murder, beatings, incinerated infants, clandestine burials, failure to report deaths to parents, and failure to perform inquests at Indian Residential Schools is driving hatred against 10 million Catholic Canadians and the Roman Catholic Church in general, against the 10 million other Christians, comprising mostly of Anglicans and Presbyterians. Within those numbers are some 500,000 Roman Catholic Indigenous Canadians and 110,000 Indigenous Anglicans, plus small numbers of other Christian denominations. A very small percent of Indigenous people practice traditional Indigenous spiritualism.

In my view, it is these lurid claims, proliferated in the media without qualification, and also in the shock-u-mentary film “Sugarcane”, that have enraged the public, leading to dozens of people vandalizing or burning down churches in Canada.

Bad journalism and lack of historical context is burning Canada to the ground.

This is amplified every time a journo or news anchor, politician, academic, or special appointee uses the term “denier” – a clear association with heartless denial of the Nazi atrocities and mass murders of Jews (and others) during the Holocaust of World War II.

As I told Enns, I agree that terrible things happened to many people at Indian Residential Schools; sometimes due to harsh disciplinary practices, social norms, and scarce public funds.

As historian Robert Carney (father of Prime Minister Mark Carney) wrote in his 1996 critique of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP), “In his recent study of Native residential schooling in Canada, J.R. Miller notes that former students of these institutions would probably not be consoled to know that “problems of harsh treatment, emotional deprivation, and inadequate food were experienced by inmates of most custodial educational establishments, such as private boarding schools for non-Native children in Canada, the United Kingdom and elsewhere.” That former boarders of Aboriginal schools would not have benefited from such information is questionable. It was surely within the scope of the Commissioners’ terms of reference to let former pupils and Aboriginal communities know that many other children had similar boarding school experiences.”

I cited my own father’s experience in a British boarding school. My dad was orphaned at age 10 after his aviation pioneer father crashed at Canada’s first civilian Trans Canada Air Pageant in Hamilton, Ontario in 1931. However, my dad and his mother were on a steamer back to England for a visit. Her family took her in at the farm in Kent, where she became the farm manager, handling the clocking of the hours worked and the doling out of shillings, pounds and pence in pay packets for hundreds of seasonal apple and hop pickers.

My dad was packed off to Rye Grammar School at about age 10 for the same reason many Indian Residential School students were sent to boarding school by their parents. Daycare – so the parent(s) could work without interruption. Education – so that one day the child would grow up to be an independent capable adult. Acculturation – so that the child would learn what society expected of you in terms of behaviour and common courtesies. Many times, one’s home culture or innate mannerism conflicted harshly with the new school reality.

My dad was a ‘south-paw’ – left-handed – and in the 1930’s that was a trait to be beaten out of you in good society. His teachers caned his left hand until it was black and blue; tied his left hand behind his back. He was made to stand in the corner with a dunce-cap on. He was mocked and beaten by the other students, and possibly worse.

So, I know that some people certainly suffered. But that’s not the whole story of Indian Residential Schools, and without the whole story, we vilify thousands of good and decent priests, nuns, clergy and staff, many of whom were Indigenous, who shepherded thousands of children to various levels of learning and skill.

And we mislead all of society and especially new Canadian immigrants, if the broader story is not told. Factualism must never be criminalized.

Another curious omission by Enns, in the telling of my story, is that it is indirectly related to that of Mark DeWolf. As I told Enns, I got into history when I did a series of documentaries in the 1980s under the supervision of Dr. Hugh Dempsey, who was then the curator of the Glenbow Museum. Dr. Dempsey was married to Pauline Gladstone, a residential school graduate. She was the daughter of Senator James Gladstone, a residential school graduate, enthusiastic reader, and the first Indigenous senator in Canada. Mark DeWolf’s father was principal at the school that Pauline attended, and Mark’s father officiated at her wedding.

Rev. Ted DeWolf and the just married Pauline and Hugh Dempsey, 1953. Source: Mark DeWolf.

Likewise, it was Rod Clifton who first connected me to Emily Enns. Rod and his wife Elaine are related by marriage to the Gladstone-Dempsey clan. See Elaine’s account below of her time at Indian Residential School. As noted in Enns’ article, Clifton and DeWolf co-authored “From Truth Comes Reconciliation: An Assessment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report,” not with the intention of “trying to discredit lived experiences of students at the residential school and rationalize the deaths that occurred there” (as Enns’ describes the authors of “Grave Error”) but reporting on the facts and also their lived experiences, their love of history, and their deep family and Anglican faith connections.

No need to try and weave together some vast conspiratorial network of think tanks as Enns does. Lots of Canadians love Canadian history, have deep roots and resent the facile baloney and heinous accusations bandied about in the media without evidence.

It is strange to me that journos like Enns’ think we must firmly and only believe the lived experience of those who self-describe as “survivors” of Indian Residential Schools, but at the same time they dismiss the stories of the “thrivers” like Senator Gladstone and his daughter, Pauline, part of the DeWolf, Clifton and Gladstone-Dempsey family clan.

So, far from being some kind of network of researchers driven by malicious intent or “denial”, the informal email group is made up of people who are adding historical context to the story, about the times, places and people dearly loved by them.

The “One-Note-Samba” of the Canadian “residential school genocide” endlessly spouted in the media is based on claims of a heinous crime for which no person has ever been charged or convicted in Canada. And no, a vote in parliament is not a conviction under law. In fact, I believe Leah Gazan was in contempt of parliament with her motion, which I discuss in this article.

Thus, these activist journos freely accuse people of denialism, make criminal defamation claims, and gleefully amplify lurid tales to get headlines, but ignore the fundamental principle of rule of law and human rights – presumption of innocence.

Flooding the Zone with Corrections on TB numbers

Enns and I had discussed the issue of the “forgotten plague” – Tuberculosis (TB) – which was killing 1 in 4 North Americans at the turn of the century. I had pointed out to Enns that in virtually all of the early stories about the Kamloops ‘215’ claim, TB had not even been mentioned as a possible cause of death. Its undue influence on death rates is clearly noted in the TRC reports:

And here is the value of me being able to ask the informal research group about important topics like TB death rates. I received this response as I questioned Enns’ figures on TB mortality rates.

Enns writes: “In the 1930s, mortality rates from tuberculosis were 700 per 100,000 people in First Nations communities, but over 8,000 per 100,000 for children living in residential schools. In the general Canadian population, the rates were between 53.5 to 79.2 per 100,000 during the same decade.”

One of my research colleagues provided these insights and corrections, which are significant:

Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, stated in a report published in 2018, “In the 1930s and 1940s TB mortality rates exceeded 8,000 per 100,000 among children confined to residential schools…” https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/corporate/publications/chief-public-health-officer-reports-state-public-health-canada/eliminating-tuberculosis.html Tam compared this rate with the 700 per 100,000 annual death rate among the First Nation population in the reserves. The 8,000 per 100,000 number had previously been asserted in a Globe and Mail opinion piece. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/the-lost-children-of-our-residential-schools/article1075139/ It was repeated in 2022 by Courtney Heffernan, a University of Alberta Department of Medicine researcher, in the International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9423017 / The 700 per 100,000 tuberculosis death rate for the overall First Nations population during the 1930s and 1940s stated by Theresa Tam is likely the correct average annual rate for that period. https://nctr.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Volume_1_History_Part_2_English_Web.pdf (p. 193) The 8,000 per 100,000 statistic for the residential schools, however, is a gross overstatement.

Graph 5 in the TRCs Summary of the Final Report indicates annual tuberculosis death rates in the residential schools up to 1965. https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2015/trc/IR4-7-2015-eng.pdf (p. 96) It shows that the annual residential school death rate from tuberculosis in the 1930s and 1940s averaged approximately 1.5 per 1,000 (150 per 100,000), or less than one-fiftieth of the 8,000 per 100,000 rate claimed by Theresa Tam. By 1949, the residential school rate had fallen to virtually 0 per 100,000, where it remained.

The sources cited by Theresa Tam and Courtney Heffernan are curious. Tam referenced a web article published by the Canadian Public Health Association as the source for her assertion of 8,000 per 100,000. That article is no longer available. My research colleague was informed by the Association that it was removed because the information was “no longer up to date”. My colleague also notified Tam about this by email but never received a reply.

Courtney Heffernan at the University of Alberta, in turn, cited Theresa Tam’s report as her source.

The tuberculosis death rate at the residential schools during the 1930s and 1940s (150 per 100,000) was about 5 times lower than the overall rate in the reserves. The tuberculosis death rate for the general Canadian population during the period was approximately 50 per 100,000, three times lower than at the residential schools, but 14 times lower than in the overall First Nation population (700 per 100,000). https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/tuberculosis/health-professionals/canadian-tuberculosis-standards/epidemiology.html Notably, although the rate in the residential schools fell to virtually zero per 100,000 by 1949, in the general Canadian population it was still 30 per 100,000 in that year and did not fall to near zero until 1978.

Undaunted and Undeterred I will Flood the Zone with Facts

I will continue to “flood the zone” with facts and historical context. I love Canada and hate to see its denigration and destruction by the neo-Marxists and their attack on the “Four Olds” – the very things that make a country strong and free – “The Four Olds are old ideas, old culture, old customs, and old habits, which were seen as obstacles to socialist progress.”(Wiki)

These attacks on our history and cultural heritage will not “Build Canada Strong” but will destroy her from within. Curiously, our Roman Catholic prime minister, son of historian Robert Carney, will not say a word to defend his faith, his father’s honor, his country-of-birth’s history, or to recognize that our future depends on the strengths of our past. Those strengths and stories I will continue to extoll. See below for Elaine Ayoungman Clifton’s story of life in Indian Residential School, or as she calls it, her private Anglican boarding school.

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/stirling-mark-carneys-disturbing-silence-on-residential-school-genocide-claims/article_1407e424-eb88-11ed-87d0-efa1f4364759.html

Reflections on my Indian Residential School experience

Elaine Ayoungman Clifton

April 23, 2026

When I was born, I was given the English name “Elaine Florrie Ayoungman.” I was also given a Siksika (Blackfoot) name by my maternal grandmother, Mary Waterchief, “Edomichansausee,” “first one to shine,” which refers to the planet Venus that shines in the evening sky during the Springtime. I was born on March 8, 1945, in the Indian Hospital on the Blackfoot Reserve (Siksika First Nation) in Southern Alberta.

My mother, Nora Ayoungman, gave me my English name including “Florrie” because that was the name of a girls’ residential supervisor that looked after her when she was a student in Old Sun, the Anglican Indian Residential School on our reserve.

Obviously, my mother really liked this supervisor, and she did not realize that Florrie was a contraction for Florance. After Rod and I married and we were living in Edmonton, I went to the Vital Statistic Bureau and officially changed my middle name to “Florance.” My mother did not object, but my husband thought that Florrie was unique and cute, so he mildly objected.

In September 1951 when I was 6 years old, I was enrolled in Old Sun Anglican Indian Residential School as my parents had done when they were 6 years old. My paternal grandmother, Rosie Ayoungman, had an incredibly positive impression of Old Sun because she was an orphan and the Anglican priest and his wife brought her up during the late 1800s and the early 1900s. Because of her up-bringing at Old Sun, she spoke both English and Siksika very well. As a result of her good Anglican upbringing, some people were jealous, and they sometimes called her “Nabeeaki,” which means “white woman.”

I was a student in Old Sun for 10 years, though I only went to elementary school in the residential school classrooms. When I graduated into Junior High School, I was bussed with other Siksika students to public schools in small towns off the reserve. Of course, I continued to reside at Old Sun.

Readers may not know that in 1948, the federal government decided that Indian students should not attend segregated schools when they could attend integrated schools where both Indian and non-Indian students would be educated. It may surprise some people to read that the integration of Canadian Indian students was initiated 6 years before the world-famous United States Supreme Court case on racial integration, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas. In fact, the Siksika students were among the first Indian students to be integrated into public schools in the early 1950s.

When I arrived at Old Sun for grade 1, I had three siblings in the residence, my brothers Randy and Matthew, and my sister Rosella. Six other children were born later and 3 of them also attended Old Sun. The residential school was about 15 miles from our farm, and my parents, who wanted us to be educated, signed admission forms so that we could go to Old Sun. They were happy that we went to school, and we were happy to go.

After I was married, non-Indigenous friends would ask if I went to a residential school. Of course, I said “yes,” but soon I changed my answer to “I went to a private Anglican school.” This is a typical Siksika way of telling a story so that it is humorous and memorable. I want people to think that my residential school experience was like the experiences of students who attended private boarding schools.

My father, Arthur Ayoungman, was a farmer and rancher. Our family had the use of good fields for growing crops, and we used a large pasture along the Bow River that flowed through the reserve. We had beef cattle in the pasture and saddle horses, chickens, and pigs in the farmyard. In fact, I grew up with horses and learned to ride and look after them at an early age.

For the Blackfoot, horses are considered extremely valuable assets, and my extended family had herds of about 600 wild horses in this pasture. The horses were branded, but they were not halter broken. In fact, they ran wild like horses did before the land was divided up with barbed-wire fences. Readers will be interested in knowing that before the Calgary Stampede Board set up its own ranch for raising and training livestock, the Board rented our wild horses.

My parents were prosperous in comparison with many other Siksika families. They were strong Anglicans and never drank alcohol like many other people. Because of what I saw, to this day I have a great dislike of alcohol and a disrespect for people who drink. Even when I was a young child, I had seen alcohol destroy the lives of many people.

Now, let me tell you about Old Sun, the school I attended.

We had two residential schools on the Siksika First Nation, Old Sun, the Anglican school, and Crowfoot, the Roman Catholic school. No doubt you noticed that these two schools have Indigenous names. The schools were, in fact, named after very important Siksika chiefs who signed Treaty 7. Readers may be surprised to know that about 40 percent of the 143 residential schools that were supported by the federal government had Indigenous names.

With that interesting fact in mind, you may not be surprised to read that I had a wonderful time while I was a student at Old Sun. Like many other Indigenous children, I was very shy when I began school. None of us knew how to speak English, but the teachers were often very patient, and we soon picked up English words and phrases. I remember specifically learning to read the Dick and Jane readers, and my grade 1 teacher, Mrs. Homer, was very kind to all the students. I was too shy to read while sitting at my desk, so she would bring me to her desk, put her arm around my waist, and then I could read to the other students. Of course, it was difficult at first.

Today I still remember my grade 1 teacher with great affection for the way she gave me the support and encouragement that I needed. Every day I read newspapers, magazines, and books, particularly histories and biographies which I love. In my prayers, I thank God because I had Mrs. Homer as my grade 1 teacher and she helped me learn to read, which is still an immense joy 75 years later.

Some people have claimed that we were not allowed to speak our Native languages while at residential school, but this was not always true. Of course, we were expected to speak English in the classrooms and the dining room, but when we were in the dorms, and the supervisors were not in hearing distance, we spoke Siksika to each other. Also, when we were out on the playground, we spoke Siksika if a teacher or supervisor was not too close.

It is obvious that the teachers and supervisors knew that we were speaking our Native language, but they never punished us. If we spoke Siksika in a classroom or the dining room, and they heard us, they would remind us to speak English. I was never punished, and I do not know any students who were punished for speaking Siksika.

Soon we became quite proficient in English, we could speak to non-Siksika people, and we could read the textbooks that were written in English. Of course, I also learned slang and vulgar words from older students. I would not use these words, but some of my classmates would use them especially when they were angry. Even if they were speaking Siksika, they would sometimes use English words because there were no Blackfoot equivalents. Being able to say exactly how you feel is, many people think, one of the joys of knowing a couple of languages. Even today, my husband, Rod, and I use Siksika words and phrases when we speak to each other.

Another misconception that some people have is that children lived in residential schools for months or years without going home. That was not the case for students in Old Sun or Crowfoot. In fact, the Ayoungman children went home every Friday because our parents came to get us, and we returned to Old Sun on Sunday so that our family could go to the Anglican service in the school chapel. Many, but not all, children went home on weekends. Some children had poor homes, and some were orphans, so the principal would keep those children in the school.

Many people do not seem to realize that school chapels were often parish churches. When I was young, my parents would bring us to Old Sun in time for the Anglican service. After the service, we would drive to our grandparents’ house which was a few miles away, have a Sunday dinner, my parents would take us back to Old Sun, the school-aged children would stay in the residence while my parents and the younger children would drive the 15 miles back to the farm.

As you can tell, my parents (and grandparents) really valued education, and they did everything that they could to ensure that their children and grandchildren received a good education. Often, my siblings and I got the highest marks in our classes, and our parents really appreciated us doing well. Even though some of my grandparents did not speak English, they praised us when we did well in school.

I also remember when my oldest brother, Randy, was a teenager, Rev. Harry Miller, the principal and Anglican priest, told my parents that Randy was an excellent athlete. In fact, he was particularly good at football, hockey, and track and field events. Rev. Miller asked my parents if he could train Randy as a runner. Old Sun had a quarter-mile track, and Randy could run faster than other boys. With Rev. Miller’s training, he began winning races around Southern Alberta, and he soon progressed to winning provincial and national races.

In 1958, Randy won the Tom Longboat trophy as the best Indian athlete in Canada, and Rev. Miller had written a strong supporting letter for Randy’s nomination. Of course, all the people on the reserve were immensely proud of Randy’s national award. Every time my family went to the small towns close to the reserve, both Siksika and non-Indian people would congratulate my parents on Randy’s achievement.

Besides remembering the achievements of my siblings, I also remember some humorous, but sad, occurrences. When I was in grade 4 or 5, I was playing baseball in the school yard. The teachers had organized the game, and the catcher for the opposing team was Nick Breaker, a boy from a farm close to our farm. He was teasing me as I was trying to bat the ball. Unfortunately, I could not hit the ball and Nick kept teasing me. I did not like his teasing, and when I struck out, I turned around, lifted the bat, and pretended to let it fall on Nick’s head. Unfortunately, when I let the bat start falling, I was not strong enough to stop it, and the bat came down hard on his head.

Of course, being a male Siksika, he did not cry but held his head in both hands while sitting on the ground. I could see that he was in pain, and I was deeply sorry. I told Nick and the teachers that I did not mean to hurt him. I remember that I was not punished for this misdeed, but I now say that Nick learned a good lesson: Do not tease the girls, especially the Ayoungman girls, unless you want to be crowned with a baseball bat. This is another typical Siksika expression where a speaker twists the words just a little so that the story is humorous and memorable.

Even though we were in a residential school, we learned to tell stories that reflected our culture and language. The Siksika still tell these stories, and they retain much of their traditional culture and especially their unique humour.

Overall, the teachers and supervisors at Old Sun appreciated our language and our culture, and they were particularly good to us. In fact, I stayed connected with Miss King, my grade 4 teacher, and Mr. Muir, my grade 7 teacher, till they died. Truely, I am grateful for what they taught me and the care, friendship, and love they gave to me over many years.

I still think of them, and this is why I still call Old Sun Indian Residential School a private Anglican school. When I say this to people, they give me a curious look because they quickly realize that I am telling them something that is not reflected in the popular media. Canadians need to realize that not all Indian residential schools were the “mush holes” that the media present.

~~~~

Support Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’

By Michelle Stirling · Launched 2 years ago

Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’ is a research Substack that explores facts vs the deceptive National Geographic shock-u-mentary ‘Sugarcane’ and addresses related issues on allegations of missing children at Indian Residential Schools.

Discussion about this post

Barry Imhoff

Barry’s Substack4h

Whenever I read one of your posts Michelle, I am filled with equal parts sorrow and frustration. How can so many so-called journalists be so obtuse and completely lack curiosity? I continually wonder exactly what the end game of our indigenous population is beyond the endless extortion of tax payers money. The endless Land Acknowledgements is nothing short of tiresome and a lie. There is no way that every square inch of Canada was under the control of indigenous tribes. In fact what was controlled frequently changed hands as the tribes declared war on each other. There is incredible irony in their claim of superior “ways of knowing” from a people who had not managed to develop a written language nor invent the wheel. Exactly what would they do, I wonder, with Canada if they gain the control they seek? Anything that involves technology would be cultural appropriation, which they are against. The only thing they would be qualified to do is revert back to a waring hunter gatherer culture without the billions of dollars they are gifted by the tax payers who work for their money. How would that work out for them I wonder?

Lost in an Angry World

Lost in an Angry World11h

Every time I see an interview with Enns, it strikes me (like a sledgehammer upside the head) how dishonest she is about her preconceived notions and already established beliefs. She was not investigating; she was fishing for quotes that she could then take out of context to further her goal: Signalling how virtuous she is by exposing the “haters”. Apparently modern Canadian journalism has decided that government propaganda is what journalism should be! Sickening!

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