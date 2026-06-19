REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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People-United Uncensored's avatar
People-United Uncensored
5h

We love these writings until we see the UN's term 'indigenous' and it tempers our hope that we will ever get these false narratives straightened out.

How can you possibly critique a young journo for her 'sins' when you use a term recently coined by the UN to control the narrative that you are trying to correct?

There is not an Indian or Inuit that we know that has ever and would ever refer to themselves as 'Indigenous' instead of their true race.

If you really want to 'correct' the false narratives, then stop using the false terms. These were INDIAN residential schools and INDIANS went to them and many INDIANS were happy with the results.

And many INDIANS today would love for everyone to stop calling them a meaningless foreign corporation-created debasing word that erases their true identity as Indian and Inuit.

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
5h

Michelle Stirling devotes her life to historical truth, but she also exposes the hypocrisy of woke race-baiters who see themselves as bearers of enlightened ideals and destroyers of racism when their actions are crystal-clear racism, as when "making lurid, unproven claims of rape, murder, beatings, incinerated infants, clandestine burials, failure to report deaths to parents, and failure to perform inquests at Indian Residential Schools [which] is driving hatred against 10 million Catholic Canadians and the Roman Catholic Church in general, against the 10 million other Christians, comprising mostly of Anglicans and Presbyterians."

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