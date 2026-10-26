Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a section to my newsletter titled REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and the Jewish people, wherever they live, and their many regional and international enemies.

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Hymie

Regular readers will have noticed I’ve been posting nearly two pieces a day since October 15, thanks to a backlog of excellent articles and videos, a practice that will continue occasionally into the early new year. After that, I’ll be more selective about posting previously published material to maximize each piece’s readership.

Israel is preparing for one of its most consequential national elections tomorrow, October 27th, when citizens will choose their leaders and shape the country’s future, which is why I will post several pieces about Israeli/Jewish issues this week.

Legislative elections in Israel are scheduled for tomorrow, October 27, to elect all 120 members of the 26th Knesset and determine the governing coalition that will succeed the 37th government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to David Horovitz, editor of The Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unfit to lead Israel due to his failure to prevent the Hamas invasion and allow an inquiry about the attack to take place. Horovitz criticizes Netanyahu’s coalition partnerships, his handling of a proposed judicial overhaul, and his divisive rhetoric. He believes Israel needs a new leader to heal the nation and address its challenges.

Though I don’t agree with all of Horovitz’s assertions, my respect for unfettered press freedom led me to share excerpts from his opinion piece.

He failed us on October 7, and every day since, by refusing to answer for it. He clung to power, and now promises the same shameful coalition, with the same divisive and dangerous policies.

The Times of Israel

October 21, 2026

The Times of Israel was founded to report on Israel accurately and fairly, and that’s what we consistently strive to do. I don’t know the politics of many of our staff, and I don’t want to. Our commitment to fair-minded, dependable reporting is one of the main reasons why The Times of Israel is so globally resonant, despite our being an avowedly Zionist enterprise in a world increasingly hostile to the sovereign right of the Jewish nation to any part of its historic homeland.

And yet, as editor, I have increasingly focused these weekly columns — opinionated articles, clearly marked as such — on the words and deeds of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and my conviction that before and especially after the Hamas invasion of October 7, 2023, he is unfit to lead Israel; that he has not only failed our people, but endangers the existence of the state.

First and foremost: Israel was traumatized and changed forever by the Hamas massacre, and by the political and military leadership’s still unfathomable failure to see it coming and prevent it. The man on whom principal responsibility falls, the prime minister, is the only central figure who still has not acknowledged that responsibility and stepped aside.

No leader whose true priority was the existential well-being of their nation, moreover, would have sought reelection while pledging to maintain the same political alliances and to advance many of the same inequitable and untenable policies that had riven their nation before the catastrophe and undermined its ability to fully recover.

Bereaved families, friends and Israeli soldiers stand still as a two-minute siren is sounded across Israel, marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorist attacks, at the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in the Re’im forest, near the Israeli-Gaza border, April 21, 2026. (Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90)

I’m talking here, of course, about Netanyahu’s coalition partnerships with the parties led by the Jewish supremacists Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, and the consequent rise and indulgence of Jewish extremist violence and terror in the West Bank, Temple Mount prayer visits calculated to inflame the Arab world, the abuse of anti-Israel flotilla activists, the fracturing of the national police force, and much more besides.

I’m thinking, too, of Netanyahu’s partnerships with the two ultra-Orthodox parties, in whose service he has maintained the illegal exemption from the draft of almost all ultra-Orthodox young men, and the colossal financial subsidizing of a community that denies its youngsters a proper education and the chance to play a productive role in the workforce.

And I’m also referring to his and his colleagues’ declared intention to revive their program of judicial “reform,” the naked attempt to center all power and authority in the hands of the elected political leadership and especially the prime minister.

Netanyahu and his supporters would highlight that Hamas has been radically degraded, there are no more hostages in Gaza, Hezbollah is largely broken, and Iran’s nuclear program was set back. These are genuine achievements, and I have always agreed with him about Iran: a regime bent on our destruction that has to go. But they all come with caveats. Hamas is reviving and the Gaza war has no end in sight. Hezbollah is not done yet. Iran’s regime remains in power and retains its stockpile of 60%-enriched uranium. And none of this redeems the failures of October 7, or the prime minister’s untenable policies and conduct before and since.

I don’t wish to tell you how to place your vote if you have one. Only that Israel needs a government led by a prime minister who will dependably place Israel’s interests above his own, protect the country from its potent enemies, reverse the damaging policies set out above, work to marginalize extremism, overhaul an education system that is failing so many young minds, and take responsibility when things go wrong.

Netanyahu cannot be part of the healing process. It is Netanyahu from whom we must be healed.