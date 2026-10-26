REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Leslie MacMilla's avatar
Leslie MacMilla
3h

When they no longer have Benjamin Netanyahu to kick around anymore, I wonder what excuse the "Zionism is racism and genocide" crowd will fall back on.

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Gregory Bloomquist's avatar
Gregory Bloomquist
4m

Insightful op Ed piece.

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