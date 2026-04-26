Former British Columbia Indigenous chief Charlene Belleau expressed anger towards Dr. Frances Widdowson during a protest, wishing Widdowson would experience the violence of residential schools to understand their impact. In particular, this former BC chief says she ‘wishes’ Widdowson was ‘raped’ to ‘understand’ residential school violence, a support for horrific violence against women, if there ever was one, made even more reprehensible because Belleau is herself a woman.

Widdowson responded by questioning the accuracy of Belleau’s claims and criticizing her for using her power to silence Widdowson. Widdowson also called for an open discussion among all parties involved, a simple but necessary condition for achieving true reconciliation based on verified evidence.

A former BC indigenous chief has said that she “wishes” Dr. Frances Widdowson would be beaten and raped so she would understand “what our people went through” with regards to the legacy of indigenous residential schools.WS Canva

Western Standard

April 15, 2026

CALGARY — A former BC indigenous chief has said that she “wishes” Dr. Frances Widdowson would be beaten and raped so she would understand “what our people went through” with regards to the legacy of indigenous residential schools.

During a Tuesday livestream hosted by the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) Faculty of Medicine, Charlene Belleau of the Esk’etemc First Nation in BC recounted a heated confrontation she had with Widdowson at Thompson Rivers University in November 2025.

The incident occurred during a campus protest linked to a visit by Widdowson, Dallas Brodie, leader of the OneBC party, and former teacher Jim McMurtry, which questioned the narrative around the alleged “mass graves” at the Kamloops Residential School.

At the time, the event drew criticism from university and indigenous leaders who referred to the protest as “residential school denialism.”

Belleau told Derek Thompson, UBC’s Director of Indigenous Engagement, that she approached Widdowson and told the former Mount Royal University professor about her uncle who had been in the residential schools.

“I was really angry with her, but I expressed my anger to her right there,” Belleau said, adding she told Widdowson she was “hurting our people, hurting the survivors.”

“I told her, ‘I wish that our people could grab you, drag you over to the Kamloops Residential School, put you into a basement, speak our language to you, nothing but Secwépemc, beat you, rape you, hurt you, and maybe you’d understand what we — our people went through.’”