The biased and illogical practice called “presentism” has converted members of both the North West Mounted Police and its successor, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, from Canadian heroes to Canadian villains, according to a recent freedom of information report by Blacklock’s Reporter.

More particularly, a federal heritage board has redefined the legacy of the Northwest Mounted Police, once celebrated for asserting Canadian control over the West, now describing them as a colonial paramilitary force that disregarded indigenous governance and culture.