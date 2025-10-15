In my zeal to repost this piece, I erroneously claimed it was written by Frances Widdowson rather than by Michelle Stirling. I have now corrected this error.

Don’t miss reading Michelle Stirling’s account of the attempt by violent thugs to silence Frances Widdowson on Friday, September 6, at the University of Winnipeg.

October 1, 2025

By Michelle Stirling ©2025

Dr. Frances Widdowson had an insane idea.

As a professor who advocates for academic freedom and civil debate, she wanted to go to the University of Winnipeg and University of Manitoba campuses and do a thing called “Spectrum Street Epistemology.” The concept is simple enough and mild-mannered. One might even go so far as to say that it echoes the concept of the Talking Circle, that Indigenous cultural advocates claim differentiates their culture from that of the so-called Western colonial oppressor. What it has in common is respectful dialogue, and that each individual has an opportunity to express their view.

What is different is that Widdowson has a few mats with words on them representing a spectrum of “Strongly Disagree…” to “Strongly Agree” and positions in between. People randomly volunteer to be part of a debate. They choose their position by standing on the appropriate mat, and then the evidence is argued thoughtfully and patiently, to see how or if they change their point of view, based on the evidence.

One of Widdowson’s favorite topics is “Do you agree or disagree that 215 children’s bodies were found in the Kamloops orchard near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School?”

The point is to ascertain whether an individual agrees that there were bodies found and what evidence supports their view. Also, if other pieces of evidence to the contrary are presented, does that convince the individual to change their position and literally move to a different mat. Over the course of this process of probing the understanding of a person and their evidentiary claims, people often find themselves enlightened about this issue.

Why is this issue so important? This is the foundational claim that activists use as “evidence” that the Canadian Indian Residential School system committed actual, physical genocide of students, rather than “cultural genocide,” as purported by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

That revelation, announced by a tweet on May 27, 2021, has thrown Canada into chaos. Even China and several other despot nations, on the world stage, have accused Canada of committing genocide, citing the media reports of the Kamloops find.

Over a hundred churches were burned down or vandalized in Canada, following the rampant, ghastly media headlines[1] and the additional notes from “Knowledge Keepers” that children as young as six were forced to dig graves to bury children as young as three.

To date, this is a phantom genocide with no names of alleged missing children, no police reports about children going missing from these schools (that were not resolved in that time frame), and no mourning families with evidence like birth certificates, treaty roll numbers, photos, or verifiable mementos (i.e. school awards, trophies, ribbons, notebooks) of the alleged “Our Disappeared”/”Nuestros Desaparecidos” – as in the Argentinian “Dirty War” where dissidents were “disappeared” in the dead of night during a military coup.

Widdowson is not a Catholic. She’s not representing any organization or faith or interest, other than perhaps Canadian taxpayers, who are deeply in debt thanks to 50 years of funding the Indian Grievance Industry.

Widdowson and colleague Albert Howard began tracking the Indian Industry decades ago with their 2008 book “Disrobing the Aboriginal Industry: The Deception Behind Indigenous Cultural Preservation.” The book is critical of the non-Indigenous bevy of lawyers and activists who are cashing in at the expense of ordinary aboriginal people; the loss and exploitation of real causes by an aboriginal industry that is self-serving alone. Ordinary aboriginal people continue to live in third world conditions while the benefactors fly to global conferences or Vegas; the losses to Canadian society in terms of human potential and funding are staggering. Heart-breaking.

The book was well-received at the time, but as compelled speech and compliance to Indigenous ‘ways’ – indeed, subservience, has grown in Canada, particularly since the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) became law on June 22, 2021 (curiously just less than a month after the Kamloops’ horrific claim), Widdowson’s work has been side-lined. Ultimately, she was illegally terminated from her professorial position at Mount Royal University due, in part, to claims from other scholars that her academic challenges to Indigenous Knowledge-as-Science made the workspace (emotionally) unsafe.

So, the week before Truth and Reconciliation Day, Widdowson went to the University of Winnipeg to conduct a session of “Spectrum Street Epistemology” – hoping for a fruitful discussion.

Instead, she was mobbed.

On September 11, 2025, Frances Widdowson posted this video, explaining her plan to take this format to various universities.

In her closing remarks, she said to agitators who might be opposed to her presentations that, “…I’m hoping that these [sessions] will be a great success and show people what can be done at a university. I really encourage people who are going to be, you know, opposing this to just be a little bit introspective about this and say, should we not be able to discuss these claims at universities? Because if we are not able to discuss these claims in universities, there’s going to be nowhere in society that we’re going to be able to do this. And this is going to result in the kinds of anger and violence that we witnessed with respect to the terrible killing of Charlie Kirk yesterday.”

No small irony that this video not only mentioned Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination, a man with whom Widdowson would share little world view, other than a passionate search for the truth and a desire to foster open, civil debate on all issues. But also this was 9/11, the day that, 24 years ago, jihadists destroyed the World Trade Centre twin towers in New York, killing thousands of innocent people. Jihadists share a common preference with anarchists for beheading over debate.

This is deeply concerning.

Winnipeg is a hot bed of indigenous activism, especially in scholarly circles. The University of Manitoba’s Andrew Woolford hosted “Unsettling Genocide Studies,” the 11th Annual International Association of Genocide Scholars conference there from July 16-19, 2014. In advance of the conference, he and his colleagues proliferated material on social media to reach Indigenous people, thus firmly planting the notion of a Canadian-Indigenous genocide in the minds of the public.

“But it is the settler colonial present that perhaps stands out most in the Winnipeg zeitgeist. This in large can be credited to Winnipeg’s active Indigenous community. Theirs are the strongest voices opposed to a seemingly ever-ascendant settler colonialism. One goal of the conference organizers was to create opportunities for Indigenous scholars, leaders, and community members to contribute to and direct our discussions. This began prior to the conference by making sure that the conference was well-advertized on websites, listservs and through Facebook groups frequented by local Indigenous peoples. We were also fortunate that a reporter featured our conference in a local newspaper prior to our opening. Mary Agnes Welch framed her Winnipeg Free Press article around the question of genocide in Canada, and featured comments from several of our presenters, including Charlene Bearhead, Trina Cooper-Bolam, and David MacDonald.1 The article provoked debate on both the comments page and in the editorial section of the paper.”

You would have thought Andrew Woolford would have been eager to argue his case at Widdowson’s forum.

Sean Carleton of the University of Manitoba is recognized as Canada’s expert on what is known as “residential school denialism.” Surely, Widdowson’s platform would have been perfect for him to argue his case that “…Indigenous Nations are [not] under any obligation to dig up their relatives to prove what we already know happened.” regarding Kamloops, and the fact that no excavations have ever been done there related to the 215 children’s bodies claim.

In my view, yes, bodies are required. If someone is going to accuse me and my ancestors of the heinous crime of genocide, we need more evidence than hear-say from Knowledge Keepers and a few blips on a Ground Penetrating Radar screen. There is nothing ghoulish about a desire for evidence – just as if you were accused of murdering someone and might face a lifetime in jail, you too, would want evidence of the alleged crime. Otherwise, anyone can make any spurious accusation against another and have it believed by society, with resulting, devastating consequences.

That is where we are today.

It seems that neither Woolford nor Carleton were prepared to argue their case with Widdowson. But a mob of women in orange shirts and ribbon skirts arrived to scream at, harass and physically assault Frances Widdowson and some of her crew, while in the background some burly gangsters hung around. The Mohawk Warrior flag was being waved. The women doused Widdowson’s head with soda pop, beat drums by her head and screamed in her face. They took her mats and threw them in the garbage. They dumped water on her sound system. A group of women encircled, arms wound together and tried to shuffle her off the University of Winnipeg campus.

So, she lay down on the ground. They screamed down upon her.

This was the epitome of a Maoist struggle session, conducted on the campus of a University whose slogan is “When U belong, You win.”

Excerpt of “Tombstone: The Great Chinese Famine 1958-1962” – ‘anyone who dared question was called a doubter or denier…and subjected to struggle’

The organization claims: “The University of Winnipeg is a dynamic campus and a downtown hub that connects people from diverse cultures and nurtures global citizens.”

In light of what happened on campus, the University of Winnipeg’s mission statement is a laughable farce:

“The University of Winnipeg is committed to excellence in post-secondary education through undergraduate and selected graduate programs, rooted in the liberal arts and culminating in degrees such as those in Arts, Science, Education, and Theology. In pursuit of our mission, we are guided by the knowledge that our primary responsibility is to our students, to whom we strive to offer a community which appreciates, fosters, and promotes values of human dignity, equality, nondiscrimination and appreciation of diversity. We view both accessibility and excellence as important goals, and will endeavour to make the University as accessible as we can while maintaining high standards of quality in our academic programs. In the practice of scholarly enquiry through both teaching and research, we provide students with breadth and depth of knowledge, the skills to communicate effectively and to make informed decisions, an understanding of the ethical problems facing our society, and an appreciation of the full range of human, aesthetic, and environmental values.” [bold emphasis added]

In fact, what happened on campus is far more representative of a Red Guard struggle session from the days of Mao, the one fortunate outcome is that Widdowson survived – shaken but overall unscathed. The whole episode was steps away from the worst thing possible, an actual struggle session.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/02/01/what-are-the-cultural-revolutions-lessons-for-our-current-moment

Whatever the case, this episode has exposed the fallacy of the whole “Truth and Reconciliation” movement. None of these people were interested in the truth. The mobbing showed no signs of reconciliation. The university campus security did not defend Widdowson or move off the aggressive and violent protestors. Police were called and did not come.

This, in a city that proudly promotes itself as the home of the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, a professor was not allowed the human right of freedom of speech and Charter Right of Freedom of Expression.

This, in a country that once claimed its motto as ‘peace, order and good government’ has shown itself to have abandoned peace and order – largely because the government did no due diligence to ascertain if there was evidence to support Kamloops claim of finding a mass grave of 215 children’s bodies in the old apple orchard near the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This lack of due diligence or effort to challenge the genocide narrative has led to a breakdown in society.

Widdowson had posed the question on 9/11, “…should we not be able to discuss these claims at universities? Because if we are not able to discuss these claims in universities, there’s going to be nowhere in society that we’re going to be able to do this. And this is going to result in the kinds of anger and violence that we witnessed with respect to the terrible killing of Charlie Kirk yesterday.”

The answer is all over social media. Anger. Violence. And it is coming from the Indigenous people who claim a cultural tradition of the Talking Circle or Talking Stick, wherein each individual has a chance to be heard without interruption.

On top of all this, tax-funded universities and media are pushing a narrative that any questions about Indian Residential Schools or any nuanced publications should be subject to criminal prosecution, as if on a par with denial of the Jewish Holocaust.

There was never an Indigenous genocide proven in Canada, no person has been charged or convicted of such a crime, and to date there is no such evidence.

But just as years ago Widdowson and Howard’s book disrobed the Aboriginal Industry, Widdowson’s simple quest to do a Spectrum Street Epistemology session at the University of Winnipeg has shown that the Emperors of Truth and Reconciliation have no clothes either.

How do find our way out of this mess?

https://x.com/Harry__Faulkner/status/1973428727884202285

https://x.com/FrancesWiddows1/status/1973155447252344858

[1] https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tk-eml%C3%BAps-te-secw%C3%A9pemc-215-children-former-kamloops-indian-residential-school-1.6043778

© 2025 Michelle Stirling