In brief excerpts from a National Post story, it is revealed that former professor Frances Widdowson, who was fired for expressing her views, is suing the University of Lethbridge for cancelling her 2023 talk, arguing it infringed on her right to free speech. Widdowson, who has repeatedly questioned claims about indigenous unmarked graves, argues the university succumbed to pressure from protesters. The court is considering whether the university had a duty to protect free speech despite potential ‘harms.’

Turcotte Hall at the University of Lethbridge in 2020. Photo by Peace7777 / Wikimedia

Frances Widdowson, who has questioned the existence of Indigenous unmarked graves, said her right to free speech was restricted by the university

National Post

April 14, 2026

A former university professor who became a contentious figure for questioning claims about the existence of Indigenous unmarked graves says the outcome of her ongoing court battle will set a crucial precedent for academic freedom in Canada.

Frances Widdowson, who launched a legal challenge against [the] University of Lethbridge (UL) in July 2023, had her arguments heard by a Court of King’s Bench judge on Friday. Widdowson, a former Mount Royal University professor, is arguing that the University of Lethbridge restricted her right to free speech when it cancelled her talk in February 2023.

Blackfoot First Nation protesters and other demonstrators pressured the university to cancel the event, and then-president Michael Mahon consented to their calls amid what the school describes as security concerns. Widdowson — who has prompted similar protests at two other Canadian universities — said the cancellation mirrors a worrying trend of campuses restricting precisely the sorts of open debates they are meant to encourage.

“People need to take this seriously, because universities are incredibly important institutions in a democratic society,” Widdowson said. “They let knowledge be disseminated, they’re important in the training of professionals, and are also a bulwark against authoritarianism. All of those functions now are under threat, because you have institutions like the University of Lethbridge, which is not academic at all anymore and has been completely captured by Indigenization activists.”