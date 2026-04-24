REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Grube's avatar
Grube
2h

Not a single grave has been found of the nature that caused the national uproar and lowering of flag for 6 months. No evidence whatsoever ever.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

This might not make a big difference, but Ms. Widdowson should know she’s not alone! At 70, I was expelled from college just for talking about COVID.

https://cdoi.org/1.2/065/000050

https://x.com/LMucchielli/status/2032426999835148793

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/

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