As reported by Juno News, fearless, academic and unrepentant advocate for free speech Frances Widdowson was arrested on Saturday, April 25, at the University of Lethbridge for allegedly defying a trespass notice barring her from campus. The university speciously cited safety concerns related to her presence stemming from her public criticism of narratives surrounding Indigenous residential schools. These so-called safety concerns refer to reactions by campus snowflakes to anyone challenging their ingrained but groundless beliefs about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.

Widdowson is pursuing a judicial review against the university for cancelling her planned lecture, which may have been the real grounds for her arrest.

Her arrest is a clear assault on both academic freedom — the promotion and protection of which are core missions of institutions of higher education — and constitutionally protected free speech in Canada.

Shame on Lethbridge University for perverting both.

Frances Widdowson arrested at Alberta university

Academic Frances Widdowson arrived to meet a student for coffee, after the university had prohibited her from appearing on campus.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Juno News

April 26, 2026

YouTube (Frances Widdowson)

Academic and Dead Wrong author Frances Widdowson was arrested Saturday at the cafeteria of the University of Lethbridge after allegedly defying a legal order barring her from the publicly-funded campus.

The university had issued a trespass notice and circulated a campus-wide alert earlier in the week, citing concerns about potential disruption and alleged safety risks tied to Widdowson’s presence.

If you are as concerned about this arrest as I am, take time to read Brian Giesbrecht’s thoughtful Western Standard take on it here or by downloading the following link: https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/giesbrecht-will-carney-poilievre-and-smith-condemn-the-university-of-lethbridge-for-what-it-did-to-frances-widdowson/73018.

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