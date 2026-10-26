REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
12h

https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/singhams-globo-red-web-this-lunatic

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Blaine G. Melnyk's avatar
Blaine G. Melnyk
8h

This article on the election eve is very stirring, focused, inspiring. May all people groups see freedom and love it for the Jews and for themselves.

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