Avi Benlolo

National Post

November 7, 2025

Antisemitism is headed toward a new path of acceptance, if not normalization

Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere on November 05, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

An antisemitism conference this week at Queens Park ended on a hopeful, resolute note with Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledging to support the Jewish community. There is so much at stake here not just for Canadian Jewry, but for all Canadians. Most haven’t noticed the incredible threat to the Judeo-Christian values that have grounded our nation in freedom and democracy for 158 years.

In a few days, we will be paying homage to Kristallnacht (the night of broken glass) when in 1938 Nazis burned down hundreds of synagogues across Europe. We do this in the shadow of rising antisemitism.

Just this week, four windows were smashed at Kehillat Shaarie Torah in Toronto for the 10th time. And if this wasn’t enough, an Israeli speaker at an off-campus Toronto Metropolitan University event was injured when a pro-Hamas group tried to silence him, shouting “free Palestine” as a glass door leading into the room he and Jewish students were in was shattered to pieces.

Kristallnacht is no longer a distant memory. It’s happening here today as synagogue windows are smashed and Jews are chased down by mobs of Islamists.

Days earlier, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow shamelessly and irresponsibly said that what is happening in Gaza is a “genocide” at a charity gala hosted by the National Council of Canadian Muslims. Incendiary, unfounded and contested remarks serve to embolden extremists resulting in the violence and the growth of antisemitism we are now seeing in Toronto and across the country.

Now with the election of Zohran Mamdani as New York’s mayor, antisemitism is headed toward a new path of acceptance, if not normalization. If Mamdani’s far left views are accepted, what’s to stop Chow and other political leaders around the world from normalizing views that before October 7 were ludicrous, distorted and fringe? The answer is nothing. Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels is often credited with saying that if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth.

Mainstream Jews and their allies have been shocked by Mamdani’s views: He has declined to condemn the call to “Globalize the Intifada,” widely used by pro-Hamas activists. Many argue that the word “intifada” could mean different things. But clearly, that argument is a cover for violence as the word often relates to the violent Palestinian protests that rocked Judea and Samaria in the 1980s and 1990s and introduced the barbaric suicide bombing into the equation.

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani accused Israel of committing “genocide” against the Palestinians in Gaza while using long-branded falsehoods by demanding the “occupation” and “apartheid” must end. Israel disengaged from Gaza in 2005, yet leaders like Mamdani still falsely refer to Israel as an occupier. For years, Israel’s detractors have tried to criminalize the Jewish state by accusing it of practising apartheid, another complete falsehood given the fact that two million Palestinians share equal rights and freedom living side by side with Jews in the State of Israel.

On the matter of accusing Israel of genocide, under the 1948 Genocide Convention, genocide requires clear intent to destroy a people or ethnic group. Israel’s intent — repeatedly demonstrated — has been to dismantle Hamas, a terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre of over 1,200 Israelis, not to harm the Palestinian population.

Far from displaying genocidal intent, Israel has issued civilian evacuation warnings, opened humanitarian corridors, and facilitated the delivery of food, water, fuel, and medicine into Gaza — actions fundamentally inconsistent with genocide. Meanwhile, Hamas continues to exploit civilians as human shields, execute dissenters, and divert humanitarian aid for terror purposes.

Mamdani’s anti-Israel views are widely known. He questions the very existence of Israel and he supports the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.

What we are now witnessing is a new-old chapter in Jewish history where leaders who hold office once again focus unfair and disproportional attention on Jews. They lift themselves up by harnessing the great power of antisemitism. It’s been done before many times in different places in history. But one fact remains: we are still here while they have been relegated to the margins of history. Something to ponder about.

Avi Abraham Benlolo is the Chairman and CEO of The Abraham Global Peace Initiative, a Canadian think tank.