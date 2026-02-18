REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
43m

The left, defined as Marxists, progressives. socialists, national socialists (revered by the progressives of the 1930s up until operation Barbarossa), and their mindless followers are beholden to and premised on the politics of envy, resentment, and hatred. Hatred being the operative word, particularly when directed at the chemical determinism of racism (resurrected today as CRT) and the oldest hatred of and bigotry against Judaism. Today's variety is enhanced by the leftist alliance with Jihad, the active struggle for Islamic dominance over all others with particular animosity reserved for Jews and expressed today (by Gazans) in a manner and extent nearly identical to but more zealously carried out than even those administering the Nazi holocaust. The leftist affinity for the Jihadists stems from shared contempt for and active destruction of the Judeo-Christian foundation and inheritance of western civilization, the left to foster a receptive environment for the next iteration of collectivist dystopia, while the Jihadists, another goal entirely. In this pursuit, the left are the useful idiots of Jihad, inspired and motivated politically by diaspora voting block numbers now significant all over the west.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture