Celebrated Indigenous author Thomas King recently revealed he has no Cherokee ancestry, despite believing so for most of his life. This revelation has sparked backlash, as King has long been a prominent figure in indigenous literature and activism. Many are questioning the sincerity of his claims and the impact his deception has had on indigenous communities and the literary world.

King’s claim of Cherokee ancestry crumbles amid mounting evidence, forcing a reckoning for Indigenous communities and the literary world.

Hymie Rubenstein

November 26, 2025

Thomas King. Image courtesy of Wikipedia

Celebrated and prolific “indigenous” author Thomas King now says that despite believing so nearly all his life, he is not really indigenous, a claim that is hard to accept.

Like Buffy St. Marie, who was also exposed as passing for indigenous, King’s physically swarthy facial features made it easy for him to claim indigenous ancestry.

The writer of many celebrated and award-winning books, including 2003’s The Truth About Stories: A Native Narrative and 2012’s The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America, says he is “reeling” from recent news that he has no Cherokee ancestry.