REAL Indigenous Report

Leslie's avatar
Leslie
7h

The “Aboriginal Industry” is akin to the “safe drug” program. It ensures no change in status to the individual. Imagine the progress that would erupt on reserves if their land was partitioned and owned outright - cared for, and passed down, as something valued. Something concrete to build upon, and improve. But no doubt such an idea would be akin to culturally appropriating a successful strategy for “nation building”.

Somehow, requiring endless amounts of cash to keep failing is more genuine and acceptable. I grow weary waiting for the truth to sink in that the system we currently support is antithetical to human wellbeing, and does not offer dignified aspirational improvement in living conditions.

The 2 world view is a catastrophe more often than not, and Indigenous people deserve a better system than the one they are ruled by, in my opinion.

Jim McMurtry
5h

Such wise words: “Endless dependency, rampant sexual abuse, and other destructive adversities and pathologies tightly tied to a transparently fraudulent reconciliation – much of it based on wasteful virtue signaling like looking for the graves of missing residential school children who were never reported as missing by their families – mean too many indigenous people will never have a chance to achieve their deservedly equal place in Canadian society.”

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
