Don’t miss reading the following complimentary piece from Michelle Stirling excoriating the disgraceful way the Globe & Mail and other mainstream media treated the 2021-2025 Kamloops fiction story of 215 missing children buried in unmarked graves near their Indian Residential School, based on childish indigenous “knowings.”

Globe and Mail- “A beacon of light in what is often a dark media landscape…”

July 8, 2025

Thanks for reading Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of 'Sugarcane'! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

On June 18, 2025, StatsCan issued the results of a survey on concerns about misinformation and trust in the media, confidence in institutions.

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/75-006-x/2025001/article/00008-eng.htm

These items stood out for me from the report.

In 2023, nearly 6 in 10 Canadians (59%) reported that they had a very high or extreme level of concern over the presence of misinformation online, while 14% reported that they were not very or not at all concerned.

Regardless of their level of concern about online misinformation, less than half of Canadians (47%) reported high levels of trust in the media.

I suppose I paid more attention to these points because on June 12, 2025, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) had honored a number of people in the media. The theme of the CJF is “As journalism goes, so goes democracy….”

Who had won awards?

Tanya Talaga won the “Tribute” award. “The CJF Tribute is presented to a media luminary or organization that has made a global impact through journalism.”[1]

Source: Tanya Talaga receives the CJF Tribute. (Photo: Stephanie Lake/CP) (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

This was “in recognition of her commitment to Indigenous storytelling, bringing critical issues in neglected communities to light and changing Canada's media landscape.”[2]

Another award winner was Phillip Crawley, former publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail for the CJF Lifetime Achievement Award. He said in his acceptance speech, “I think what most pleases me with this award is that it is a tribute to the Globe and Mail which continues to be a beacon of light in what is often a dark media landscape.”

Phillip Crawley accepts a Lifetime Achievement Award at CJF touting that the award is really for the Globe and Mail, which he said is a beacon of light in an otherwise dark media landscape.

One of the darkest media stories is that of the unproven claims of a mass grave and human remains of 215 children reportedly found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School/ Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc. The Globe and Mail and Tanya Talaga were key figures in the propagation of this unproven claim.

On May 27, 2021, The Globe and Mail published a Canadian Press story, which is a somewhat rewritten cookie-cutter of a press release issued by the Kamloops Band. Canadian Press is jointly owned by The Globe and Mail, TorStar and Square Victoria Communications Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation. Power Corp is also a key stakeholder in China Asset Management. The Globe and Mail is part of The Trust Project. The Trust Project is a kind of journalism outlet vetting project that claims to ensure integrity, accuracy, and authoritative, evidence-based reporting by those under its umbrella.

Was the Kamloops Band’s press release part of The Canadian Press commercial Public Relations distribution project? “…press releases distributed by GlobeNewswire on behalf of thousands of clients are delivered directly into newsroom editorial systems and to the desktops of journalists at almost 700 media outlets served by CP across Canada.”

On the Kamloops file, in my opinion, the Globe and Mail, Tanya Talaga, The Canadian Press, and the Kamloops First Nation failed us all, defrauded us, broke – smashed - the beacon of journalistic light, and to this day, have not corrected their stories.

This unvetted “215” story, largely based on Talaga’s eye-witness presence on site at Kamloops (during which time, for three days she reportedly participated in ‘ceremony’ – “before the world arrived” according to “The Knowing” CBC documentary) drove a stake in the heart of Canada and flipped our country from being a much-lauded peacemaker worldwide, into a genocidal pariah. The CJF Tribute award to Talaga for “global impact through journalism” is true, but not in the way they intended, in my opinion.

In the reporting and op-eds published in The Globe and Mail on this topic, not even the typical journalistic caution was afforded Canadians and the Roman Catholic Church – that of Section 11 of the Charter of Rights – presumption of innocence, and I do not find any editorial statement in any of the “215” stories to the effect that “…none of these claims have been proven in a court of law.”

Indeed, a May 31, 2021 report in the Globe and Mail included accusations of genocide by various parties, without clarifying that no one in Canada has ever been charged or convicted of genocide in regard to Indian Residential Schools. Several parties were quoted as grieving over the finding of bodies, including Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellgarde who said, “I’ve said before that the residential school system was a genocide against First Nations people, Indigenous peoples. Here is the evidence. Nobody can deny that.”

There is no such evidence. There is not even a list of names of alleged missing or murdered “215” children related to the Kamloops Indian Residential School and no police reports of missing children that were not resolved in the operational time frame of the school.

In fact, aside from the Kamloops Band’s press release, what was the evidence that the “beacon of light” Globe and Mail went to press on? Hearsay. And a superstitious “Knowing” from a Globe and Mail reporter who was on site.

In Nina Green’s article Tanya Talaga Has Let The Cat Out Of The Bag, she quoted Talaga from her book, “The Knowing:”

As a Globe columnist, I was also fielding questions, but they were coming from the Globe's Parliament Hill bureau. On one of my first nights there, my editor called me. It was late, and I was in my hotel room, exhausted. She apologized for what she was about to ask me and then she said, "The Prime Minister's Office, the RCMP, is questioning the numbers - the 215." There was more. "There is talk that there is internal strife in the community.” I told my editor that what she heard was categorically not true. The number was correct. And furthermore, that I had not seen any division. In fact, I’d seen the exact opposite: unity. She said she’d tell everyone what I'd said, and she apologized for having to be the messenger. We hung up.

At the CJF gala, where some 500 media personalities and celebs were wining and dining, courtesy of the charitable foundation’s ~$1 million annual budget, Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director of the CJF kicked off the evening spouting platitudes about how, “The CJF works year-round to support journalistic excellence and provide ongoing education about the value of fact-based journalism to our democracy …”

Natalie Turvey speaks to celebs and media personalities gathered at the CJF event.

About the time of this awards ceremony, I received my copy of Jim McMurtry’s book, “The Scarlet Lesson.”

https://a.co/d/3ezE6LS

McMurtry is a former BC school teacher who on May 31, 2021, was frog-marched from his class. His evil crime? He tried to calm down the terrified students. They were frightened by rumours of the discovery of 215 children in a mass grave at the now-shuttered Kamloops Indian Residential School. So, he told them the truth, that sadly, most of the children who died then, had died of Tuberculosis.

Source: TRC

McMurtry was actually a substitute teacher filling in, teaching a calculus class, but the principal of the school had used the PA system to ask teachers to pause and discuss the disturbing Kamloops rumours with their students. According to his book, one of the students angrily rejected McMurtry’s historically accurate information and loudly claimed that the Christian teachers at Kamloops (Oblate priests and nuns) were murderers who tortured children and left them to die in the snow.

A complaint was lodged against McMurtry for telling the truth about student deaths at Indian Residential Schools. He was not toeing the party line – a line which had rapidly been drawn in the sand by every media outlet in Canada – probably thanks to The Canadian Press, co-owned by The Globe and Mail.

Now, years on, McMurtry is still entangled in a vicious dispute with his former school board employers and the union over this incident.

It is worth noting that McMurtry holds a degree in history. His thesis supervisor was Robert Carney, an eminent Canadian historian and expert on the topic of Indian Residential Schools. Robert Carney was the father of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Imagine the confusion within the school board and union. Where would they turn for verification that they were correct to terminate Jim McMurtry’s employment?

Why… Canada’s paper of record, of course! The Globe and Mail. The beacon of light in an otherwise dark media landscape. The co-owner of The Canadian Press which undoubtedly eagerly delivered Chief Roseanne Casimir’s fateful press release to some 700 media outlets in Canada. They bought the story of the “215” and “mass graves” hook, line, and sinker because, according to Tanya Talaga’s book, she told her editor it was true. She said so.

Thanks to this unvetted, unproven, media atrocity propaganda, over 100 churches went up in flames. Catholics and other Christian denominations were devastated; some 500,000 Indigenous people are Catholics, thousands of others ascribe to other Christian forms of worship. The news drove a wedge within their communities and was a gut-punch to their faith. Indeed, all Canadians across Canada were shocked and demoralized. Some 5,315 people, Persons of Interest (POI), who had been tracked down by the federal government during the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement period*[3] suddenly felt their lives were at risk- even though most of them were not guilty of anything other than being named so that money-grubbing law firms and individuals could cash in on this process that breached all concepts of “rule of law” or “due process.” Don’t believe me? Read Ronald Niezen’s book “Truth and Indignation” or my post “Canada’s Darkest Secret.”

I’m saying that in my opinion, the CJF award winners noted above, have put people’s lives at risk, have led to the destruction of Jim McMurtry’s career, have severely damaged our democracy, have incited domestic terrorism, have blood libelled thousands of dedicated Indian Residential School staff and clergy, the Roman Catholic Church in particular, and all Christian churches that operated Indian Residential Schools (which were typically opened at the request of local Chiefs and Councils), all in breach of fundamental Journalistic Standards.

I’m saying that Canada’s reputation was ruined on the world stage by a participatory journalist who spent three days in “ceremony” instead of as an observer and objective reporter; a journalist who had a “Knowing” but no evidence; an editorial desk that accepted by hearsay that “human remains” of 215 children had been found by Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) when even the simplest research would reveal that GPR cannot identify human remains, bodies, or even graves. You have to dig.

I am saying that no one at the Globe and Mail, the paper of record, asked a question like “Was there any previous land use in that area?”

There was. In the 1920s, 2000 feet of septic trenches were dug…right there, under where the GPR operator, Dr. Sarah Beaulieu, claimed there were shallow graves.

And… it was also an old orchard. One commentator wrote in to say they worked there in the Kamloops apple orchard in the 1990s removing old trees. The person explained that according to the planting pattern recommended by the BC government back in the day, the number of trees would have been…216.

As a result of the gut-wrenching shock to Canada from this journalistic atrocity, the contentious UN Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples legislation swept through the House of Commons and the Senate in less than a month. UNDRIP had been stalled for months by six premiers and several First Nations who contested various aspects of the legislation. The day after UNDRIP received Royal Assent on June 21, 2021, China accused Canada of genocide at the UN, citing the Kamloops ‘find’ as evidence. Compliance with UNDRIP will turn Canadian confederation upside down.

In addition to the journalistic blood libel smeared across Canada on that fateful day of May 27, 2021, in Kamloops Band’s Canadian Press release, the following sponsors were thanked for supporting the CJF Awards event (which is already tax-subsidized through the foundation’s charitable status). Are they aware of what they are supporting?

A heartfelt thank you to our generous sponsors for helping make this year’s CJF Awards ceremony truly unforgettable and for supporting our mission of fostering excellence in Canadian journalism: @cibc, @google News Initiative, @rogers, @labattbreweries, @mccaincanada, @intactinsurance, @td_canada, @aritzia, @bmocanada, @canadalifeco, @sobeys, @cbcradiocanada, @ctvnews, @scotiabank, @rbc, FGS Longview, @kpmgcanada, Canadian Bankers Association, WSP Canada, Jackman Foundation, @cma_docs, @accentureus, @akdn, @applenews, Bennett Jones LLP, @blakes.law.droit, @canadianwomensfoundation, CPP Investments, @loblawco, @mapleleaffoods, @olg.ca, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, @uber Canada, Barry and Laurie Green, @lacdpq, Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation, North Horizon Holdings, @thetorontostar, @globeandmail and @massey_college.



We also extend our thanks to @beehivedesign, @cdnpress, @bespoke.av, @mlsepr, @uber, @fairmonthotels and @porterairlines for their in-kind contributions.

It would be funny if not so sad that in the CJF’s PowerPoint, there is this quote from a one-time famous Canadian broadcaster and first chair of the organization:

“The very survival of our democracy depends on how well journalists do their job, and we all have a stake in that.” KNOWLTON NASH

Referencing the study I mentioned at the opening of this article, no wonder the StatsCan misinformation survey came up with this result:

Regardless of their level of concern about online misinformation, less than half of Canadians (47%) reported high levels of trust in the media.

As of May 28, 2024, it was reported in the National Post that the Kamloops Band now refers to the former suspected graves as “anomalies.” As of January 27, 2025, Blacklocks Reporter revealed that the Kamloops Band had received $12.1 million, purportedly for fieldwork, with a substantial amount spent on other things and the rest not fully accounted for.

According to the Globe and Mail’s Journalistic Standards:

It is unacceptable to invent or falsify a quote, source, anecdote, detail or anything else pertaining to the news.

And also, from the Globe and Mail’s standards:

Corrections and our readers

Corrections: The integrity of The Globe and Mail — and the trust our readers place in us — is strengthened by a strong, clear and straightforward approach to how we acknowledge and correct mistakes. We strive for a culture of accuracy, and expect any staff member who finds an error in our published work to report it to a senior editor.

All significant factual errors should be corrected in stories, graphics, headlines, captions, photographs and other elements that appear in our newspaper, magazines and all platforms. The aim is for consistency and transparency across the company through a process that lets us publish corrections as quickly as possible.

Well. We are waiting.

[1] https://cjf-fjc.ca/about/

[2] https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/global-news-and-the-local-win-cjf-excellence-awards-847060575.html

[3] in relation to Independent Assessment payouts

© 2025 Michelle Stirling