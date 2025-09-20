REAL Indigenous Report

People-United Uncensored
8h

The societal collapse we are experiencing in Canada is the handiwork of globalist corporations such as PowerCorp and the invasion of the Communist Chinese. PowerCorp is owned by the corrupt Thomson family who have controlled our purported Canadian governments for decades from behind the scenes. You find endless historical information about the Thomson empire by googling the name PowerCorp and Thomson.

In addition, as of 1976, the Thomson family businesses owned the Globe and Mail and a publishing house. See here a Financial Post article.

From Series #3 TREASON and Series #3 POLITICAL FRAUD to be released by People-United Uncensored Substack, you can learn how former PM Jean Chretien’s daughter married into the Thomson family, giving PowerCorp easy access to the government of the day, if it was not already easy.

In 2006, the Thomson empire bought Reuters, creating Thomson-Reuters, a data collection business. Case law in Canada is ‘data’ and privatized.

David Thomson, the third-generation son of Canada’s richest family, went back to news roots with the sale of his company’s financial data business Thomson-Reuters to Blackstone Group LP.

Why is this important? Because they control the news, Canada’s national newspaper Globe and Mail, a publishing house, and in Canada, most case law decisions are under the control of Thomson-Reuters and behind a paywall. The sources and orchestraters of the UNDRIP and false Aboriginal narratives include the Thomson family businesses, such as the Globe and Mail.

In addition, in February 2019, the Trudeau government with the blessing of the other parties, repealed section 181 of the Criminal Code of Canada that made disseminating and producing false news a serious crime, including prison time. This was just in time to release the lies about COVID and the vaccine, as well as about IRS.

And in addition to that, since 1985 the government as actually been the UN-CANADA Region government of the World Government (by legislation), and all liars working to advance the World Government installation in Canada get full immunity from prosecution, even for murder. Moreover, they do not pay income tax on monies earned by working for the UN and any of its affliates, including WHO, WTO, endless numbers of NGOs and charities and foundations ...

You can therefore see how all these liars and hypocrites think they are safe doing what they are doing to Canadians.

Pleople need to know who is really in charge to be able to get out of this mess. After 22 years of research and sacrifice, a group called People-United has started to release their evidence and information. It behooves every Canadian to get up to speed, simply by reading what they publish, which they are doing in digestible bites so people are not psychologically traumatized:

PART 1: https://peopleunited1.substack.com/p/series-1-part-1-un-invasion-of-canada

PART 2: https://peopleunited1.substack.com/p/series-1-part-2-un-invasion-of-canada

PART 3: https://peopleunited1.substack.com/p/series-1-part-3-un-invasion-of-canada

PART 4: https://peopleunited1.substack.com/p/series-1-part-4-un-invasion-of-canada

KZwick
9h

CBC Friday September 19 story about a native youngster born in 1946 with epilepsy was, of course, taken from his family and forced into school. Years later he passed from tuberculosis and was buried in a municipal graveyard with a marker. This year they exhumed the body to be returned to his home reservation at the request of his niece who promised her dying mother that she would bring her uncle home.

Somehow it's important to repatriate a person, when you know who they are and where they are, and do a special report on the national news about it. Now, why isn't the same consideration given to anonymous people? Common sense would want those people repatriated too. Unfortunately it won't make Dollars and Cents.

