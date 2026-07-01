My Happy Canada Day treat to faithful readers, whether paid or not, is a no-holds-barred piece by fearless critic of fake news, Michelle Stirling, about the Globe and Mail’s continued distortion of the phoney Kamloops Indian Band’s May 27, 2021, announcement of the discovery of the buried remains of 2015 Indian Residential School Students beside their Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Globe and Mail – Still in the Grip of Mass Graves Psychosis

Adding insult to injury with a fake news apology. Ooops.

May 31, 2026

By Michelle Stirling ©2026 (with files from Nina Green)

After five years of visceral hurt in Canada, where former Indian Residential School students were led to believe that their once loved priests, nuns, ministers, and staff were secretly murdering unnamed classmates and burying them clandestinely; visceral hurt where former IRS administrators and staff were relentlessly blood libeled by mainstream media, led by the Globe and Mail; 5 years of deep, gutting wounds inflicted upon devout Catholics and people of other Christian denominations (many of them Indigenous people) as dozens of beloved churches were vandalized or burned to the ground…two innocent people died in a church arson. Five years in which Canadian private property rights have been turned upside with aboriginal land claims. Richmond residents were surprised to learn that their property fee simple rights might be worthless as the Cowichan Tribes decision came down, and also that they had been denied an opportunity to intervene in the case that had been wending its way through court for a decade, because… uh… they might have objected. There are many anomalies in Justice Young’s decision, which independent researcher, Nina Green, has thoroughly researched. Did the judge deciding the case feel a sense of guilt and a desire to ‘make things right’ with ‘land back’, in this allegedly genocidal state…

Coincidentally, the passage of UNDRIP gives further weight to the Cowichan claim – just read Article 26. Thanks in part to the Globe and Mail promoting the Kamloops ‘215’ claim, many private property owners in Richmond may no longer own their homes. Will this happen to the residents of the City of Kamloops, too?

And Globe and Mail offers… “oops.”

Image licensed from Adobe Stock.

The fake news issues a fake apology.

What is this?

The media, including The Globe and Mail, did not initially scrutinize, much less challenge, that assertion (of the confirmation of human remains of 215 children). The initial headlines and stories in the media simply stated as fact that the remains of 215 children had been found. Many of those early stories, including in this newspaper, made reference to “mass graves” (a historically fraught phrase that does not appear in the Tk’emlúps 2021 press release).

Did not scrutinize.

Heh?

You had ONE job…as they say. You are a key part of the fricking national MEDIA.

In your apology, you run interference for the Kamloops Indian Band, too.

Why?

On May 30, 2021, the Globe and Mail (I’m looking at you guys) published an op-ed by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. “The discovery of a mass gravesite at the former residential school in Kamloops is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Mass gravesite.”

Really? NO due diligence? In your editorial standards, G&M, you state that op-eds are fine, but they can’t just have their own facts. But this from Turpel-Lafond (later exposed as a pretendian) gets no scrutiny, either.

How many dozens of ‘mass graves’, ‘incinerated babies’, rampant sexual abuse claims’, op-eds and articles did you, the Globe & Mail, the paper of record, publish over the past five years without doing any due diligence on the claims??? What actual evidence do you have to support any of this avalanche of blood libels against Canada and decent, humble, kind, and dedicated priests, nuns, clergy and staff…often Indigenous, staff in the latter years!

You think that the mostly Indigenous staff who ran the Indian Residential Schools in the latter years let a physical genocide be conducted under their noses? By some kind of whacked-out priests and nuns??? You think Indigenous staff members ‘didn’t mind’ if a few of the students, who were likely their own relatives, ‘disappeared’ – perhaps kidnapped by Queen Elizabeth??

WHAT?

Even your ‘apology’ is fraught with LIES.

This is a LIE.

“3,200 Indigenous children, at least, died at residential schools, according to the 2015 report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”

The report says that 423 students died AT residential schools. Can you read?

423 students died AT residential schools, over 139 schools, over the course of 133 YEARS. This is sad, but NOT genocide. To come up with the big number in the thousands, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had to stretch the truth a bit and incorporate any child who died within a year of LEAVING school. So, even if they died of a house fire, alcohol poisoning, suicide, getting hit by a train, landslide, gunshot wound at an entirely different location than the school…they are considered an IRS death. Sound like truth to you?

And WHAT selective reporting is this?

Residential school students died at a rate far higher than children in the rest of Canada – a negligence so deep-rooted that it came “within unpleasant nearness” of manslaughter, according to a government official in the early 1900s.

ONE government official?? Do some research! Negligence? Thousands of orphans were being saved FROM neglectful homes!

Tuberculosis (TB) was the leading cause of death EVERYWHERE in North America, until about the 1950s and the proliferation of streptomycin and other treatments.

Robert Carney, father of Prime Minister Mark Carney, reported that where records were kept, the rate of survival of IRS students was higher than on reserve. The students had more sanitary living conditions, more food, more health surveillance and treatment, and more education (i.e. for prevention of spreading this contagious disease).

And Globe & Mail, what is this BS?

Many students were physically abused or sexually abused. And all were the target of a systemic effort by the Canadian government, over decades, to snatch them from their homes and families, and to eradicate their culture and heritage. That, too, is reality, a damning reality.

Some students were abused. Most students were voluntarily enrolled by their own parents, who wanted them to have a useful education for the modern world. Some parents wanted the value of $10/day daycare. Some parents were remarried, and sadly, the new partner did not want the other’s kids. Many families were huge by today’s standards (and even the standards then). Families with 10, 12, 14 children could not feed and care for most of them, so many of the kids were sent to Indian Residential School. To survive!

The kids may not have liked it nor understood that their parents were all part of this scheme, but how is this different from today’s parent taking a child to their first school day, distracting them with a toy and running away?

Eradicate culture and language??!! Oh, my!

Why do so many records show that Indigenous languages and cultural ceremonies were incorporated into Christian worship. If not for the brilliant ethnographers of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, and other early Christian missionaries, there would be no record of Indigenous languages today. That’s who created a syllabic ‘alphabet’ and dictionaries of various native languages.

Why did Robert Carney report that some children graduated, conversant in 4 languages?

You know what wiped out languages? Television in the home. Let’s blame CBC!

Oh. Then you say the kids were all “snatched”… OMG! Have you never read a history book?

The Indian Residential School system was agreed to by Indian chiefs!! Schools were requested by chiefs and council. Education was also part of treaty obligations. Not for snatching!

The IRS system was set up with the prior review and approval of numerous Indian Chiefs, as told in historian Don Smith’s “Chief’s Journey”.

There were some children who were “snatched” - from the jaws of destitution, neglect, and danger. Today, we call it being ‘apprehended’ – a child taken into custody because the risks at home outweighed the ensuing challenges of separation from the parents.

Globe & Mail – you blame John Horgan, then premier of BC, you blame Justin Trudeau, then prime minister of Canada – you blame everyone but yourselves and your intrepid Indigenous reporter Tanya Talaga who reported to your editorial desk that she just knew that people in Kamloops had a “Knowing”… Anonymous Knowledge Keepers told her so, and they should be believed because of their blood quantum, not evidence.

That’s not evidence. You, the Globe and Mail, are supposed to be the “paper of record” of Canada, the “beacon of light in what is often a dark media landscape”… but you went with an Indigenous “Knowing”.

You might as well be publishing Tarot Card readings and astrological forecasts, of huge interest to many, but…not the facts. We are told that Facts Matter in journalism. No?

Okay. So, facts don’t matter to you at the Globe and Mail. At least we’re clear on that now.

But, you never thought to ask for a LIST OF NAMES of those alleged to be missing before reporting on this massive blood libel?

Didn’t you want to interview a family whose child never came home? Not at all curious that there are no families with pictures of their “los desaparecidos” like in Guatemala? No questions?

Then you crown your fake apology with “First Nations are owed a greater debt.”

NO. Indigenous people in Canada are 1.8 million of the population. Canada is bleeding to death from ‘reconciliation’ payments or land transfers of more than $60 billion (with potentially trillions to come in other land claims) to a handful of people who do NOT qualify as a “nation” according to the Montevideo Conference, and who would not exist as such without government funding – aka from taxpayers, most of whom are not Indigenous and many of whom are now at the food bank.

As Drieu Godefridi informs me, the 1933 Montevideo Convention (Article 1), defines the criteria for a state: a permanent population, a defined territory, an effective government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states.

Canadian First Nations do not meet any of these requirements, if the truth be told.

THE TRUTH:

Below is the revenue reported by every registered First Nation and the total registered population of each band. Of the 600+ registered First Nations, over 500 have total registered populations smaller than 2000 members. There are only 62 bands with registered reserve populations of over 2000 people. There are 150 bands with registered reserve populations of less than 100 people.

Reconciliation that’s all about land back or cash payments or, what Kimberly Murray wants – ‘reparations’ – is a farce. True reconciliation is about people working together, apologizing for or agreeing to forget past pains or humiliations

Taxpaying (and media funding) Canadians are owed a greater debt.

Reconciliation is about looking to the future as one group of people, everyone with their own diverse heritage, but everyone committed to a common, equal future. There is no debt owed to Indigenous people who have so manifestly acquired and benefitted from Western ways – whether access to health care, or enjoying a flight to a climate conference, or chatting on a cellphone to an Indigenous colleague in the Amazon.

Globe and Mail, you tell me if >$60 billion in various ‘reparations’ to date for 1.8 million Indigenous Canadians will benefit or cripple Canada? How much money is required to stop people from burning down Catholic and other Christian churches? From blocking roads and rail and resource development?

You tell me, that if you knew on May 26, 2021, that the Kamloops Indian Band had filed claim for aboriginal title in 2015 for ALL of the City of Kamloops, the Sun Peaks resort and surrounding area… if you knew that on May 26, 2021, would you have gullibly swallowed the claim of ‘215’ children’s human remains found in mass graves in the old orchard of the Kamloops Indian Reserve on May 27, 2021, and then affirmatively republished it to the entire world??

And would you – Globe and Mail - have accepted, for publication on Oct. 18, 2021, this ridiculous Open Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, by the Kamloops Indian Band’s so-called 13 Grassroots Families, without question or comment?

In the open letter, the 13 grassroots families are so distraught about the genocide that they want land back and taxation rights. The ‘final solution’ to the Indian problem that Duncan Campbell Scott proposed in 1910, was that they should stand on their own two feet and not be funded by the Canadian government anymore. (BTW, Scott did not say that; defrocked United Church minister and conspiracy theorist, Kevin Annett, made it up.)

When Duncan Campbell Scott told a Parliamentary Committee in 1920 that he wanted to ‘get rid of the Indian problem’, what he proposed was that Indians who had shown that they could stand on their own two feet economically, and not be funded by the Canadian government anymore, should do so. That’s 106 years ago!

Scott is almost always quoted out of context, as though his intent was to ‘get rid of the Indian problem’ by eliminating the Indians. Here’s what Scott actually said:

Mr. Scott: I want to get rid of the Indian problem. I do not think as a matter of fact, that this country ought to continuously protect a class of people who are able to stand alone. That is my whole point. I do not want to pass into the citizens’ class people who are paupers. That is not the intention of the Bill. But after one hundred years, after being in close contact with civilization it is enervating to the individual or to a band to continue in that state of tutelage, when he or they are able to take their position as British citizens or Canadian citizens, to support themselves, and stand alone. That has been the whole purpose of Indian education and advancement since the earliest times. One of the very earliest enactments was to provide for the enfranchisement of the Indian. So it is written in our law that the Indian was eventually to become enfranchised. It will be may [sic] years before this will apply to the Indians in the West, although I have a petition from the Moshelle Tribe to become enfranchised. They have a very good system by which under this Bill they will become enfranchised. While they are a race of half-breeds, it is quite possible that they will be able to stand alone, although I do not know that I am quite in favour of their enfranchisement. But they are progressive enough to ask for it.

---

“The Indian problem…” was that a nation of working, taxpaying middle class Canadians, was also forced into financially supporting the Indians who, Scott saw, as capable, intelligent people who could manage on their own with some education. Note that he wanted them to be skilled enough so as not to face poverty.

It should be recalled that by contrast, in the USA, the Americans were conducting Indian wars, rather than engaging with and educating native people. Indian Wars in the US ran from 1644 to 1924! Canada did not want to wipe out the Indians; Scott and others in the administration wanted the Indians to be as capable citizens as the early graduates of the Mohawk Institute – skilled farmers, trades people, clerks, doctors, surveyors, teachers and more. The obvious examples were the early success of Joseph Brant as well as the then contemporary success of E. Pauline Johnson, an internationally famous poet, long before Canada council grants and Canadian Content regulations. Neither forsook their native heritage as they engaged in contemporary society of the day.

What has changed today?

As the much-maligned Frances Widdowson pointed out in her book “Disrobing the Aboriginal Industry” of 2008, the relationship between the ~40 million mainstream Canadians and the 1.8 million Indigenous people, continues to be what Scott rejected - a ‘hand-out’ not a ‘hand-up’ equation, dappled with an army of clever lawyers and aboriginal elites. And you are pumping it up, Globe and Mail, to the detriment and destruction of this entire country of Canada.

Maybe you don’t see what I see.

When the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Reports came out, there were 94 Calls to Action. No one knows who wrote them, although Leah Red Crow of Blue Quills Indian Reserve has said that archeologist Scott Hamilton wrote 73 – 76.

Who knew that running Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) units over old, abandoned graves could be one of Canada’s growth industries? But there you have it. A growth industry due to mass graves psychosis!

But the rest of the 94 Calls to Action include dozens of demands to implement UNDRIP. The Calls to Action were issued on June 02, of 2015, six months prior to the release of the TRC reports.

UNDRIP had already been stalemated years before by Conservative senators who filibustered it out to summer recess.

The TRC reports shocked the country, but not enough to push UNDRIP through.

Years later, the Kamloops claim of ‘215’ dead children did the trick.

Though the House of Commons had passed UNDRIP, as in a previous attempt, there was a risk that Conservative Senators might filibuster it to a no-go conclusion. But the amazing timing and international media circus of the Kamloops ‘215’ meant that shocked Senators did all they could to make things right. Including passing UNDRIP. Which, in Article 26 says:

Land back.

Was the Kamloops Indian Band hoping that by making these outrageous dead children claims in the media, their other outrageous claim of aboriginal title over the entire city of Kamloops, Sun Peaks Resorts, several lakes and other regional lands, would then magically, under UNDRIP, resolve their land claim begun in 2015?

‘Cuz that’s what it looks like to me.

Go ahead.

Call me a denialist, a conspiracy theorist, or whatever you want.

But look at the evidence before you do that. Real evidence. NOT the recollections of adults, some of whom were recipients of ~$112,000 for their unsworn statements of abuse, decided by an adjudicator on the basis of probability, not evidence, not sworn testimony. And for none of these accusations was any accused “Person of Interest” allowed to defend themselves.

Rule of law – missing in action in the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement process. Presumption of innocence abandoned then, and by you, the media.

Now post hoc, as we’ve gone from a few people alleging abuse, to the former Special Interlocutor, Kimberly Murray, at the Permanent People’s Tribunal, accusing Canada of crimes against humanity for ‘disappearing’ children (whose own parents had enrolled them for care and education). Murray wants Canada to turn ourselves in, as a nation, to the International Criminal Court. She’s given them all her lurid, unvetted reports. And China, along with other despot nations, has already called for such an inquiry into genocide in Canada, citing what? The Kamloops ‘215’ as ‘evidence’. Probably citing your paper’s reporting as supporting fact!

3,200 children dead? Let’s see the death certificates. Now. Do your research, Globe & Mail. Go get them.

Don’t cry your crocodile tears before us; don’t pretend you have offered a mea culpa of any sort. You’re just pretending to be sorry. Bet those lurid headline days made you millions!

Thanks to your crappy reporting and no due diligence, dozens, perhaps THOUSANDS of Canadian’s lives were destroyed by the ‘215’ claim and the requirement to comply (where the bullies often citing the ‘newspaper of record’ as evidence). Little children have been forced into ritual ceremonies of guilt that is not theirs – wearing orange hair shirts, tying orange ribbons to school fences, believing that their parents, grandparents, great-grandparents; their priests and saintly nuns, were viciously cruel child murderers who secretly made children bury dead classmates.

Can you imagine what this has done to their psyche???

A little ‘oops’ ain’t gonna fix that.

Source: Mass Graves Psychosis

Let’s be blunt. You did that.

Sure, you didn’t issue the pink slips or march people out of their office, like Mount Royal University did to Dr. Frances Widdowson, or like what happened to teacher Jim McMurtry (who has a degree in history, and whose history thesis supervisor was Robert Carney BTW, noted historian and father of our prime minister). All McMurtry said was that the children mostly died of TB, and sad as that is, they were not murdered by priests and nuns.

But you, Globe and Mail, made it all possible. You, the ‘paper of record’ provided proof ‘positive’ that yes, children had been murdered, clandestinely buried in graves, and this was just the ‘tip of the iceberg.’

You did that. Without consulting any actual historians like Prof. Emeritus Jacques Rouillard, Prof. Tom Flanagan, Dr. Frances Widdowson (co-author of “Disrobing the Aboriginal Industry” and “Separate but not Equal”). Why talk to professional historians when you have your own people on staff who can make things up because they have special ‘Indigenous Knowing’?

Let the law suits begin!

Before your little apology, no one thought to contact authors of “Grave Error” or “Dead Wrong” to try and hear how else you may have erred?

Who am I to say anything on this file? I’m a no one. But, in the 1980s, I did a number of documentaries under the research supervision of Dr. Hugh Dempsey, son-in-law of Senator James Gladstone, the first Indigenous senator of Canada.

Based on my documentary research, reviewed and approved by Dr. Dempsey, none of the ghastly claims you make about Indian Residential Schools are true, though some individuals suffered. We will never really know who, as their stories are now all bound up with lawyers’ leading suggestions that would lead to higher compensation.

And… here’s a story. This lawyer in BC hired a convicted, paroled murderer to help ‘fill out forms’ for Indian Residential School claimants, a fellow who reportedly also wanted to help himself to a cut of the proceeds. These allegations were not proven in court, but when they surfaced, the man was reincarcerated, according to the Law Society’s report.

Curiously, many of those 624 claimants ended up with $21,000 more than average payouts. Hmmm. Were things that bad at St. Joseph’s Mission near the Williams Lake Reserve where the former killer was form-filling? Oh, right, that’s where they incinerated babies. Wonder who came up with that one? Like in the shlock-u-mentary that almost won an Oscar… “Sugarcane”. BTW nice product placement for their archeological firm, eh?

Let’s see you do an in-depth on those stories. The BC Law Society’s ruling on that case came out, coincidentally, the same day the claim of the ‘215’ was made. Of course, that story was, uh… buried.

Face it. You are Fake News. I was furious at your coverage, but I am enraged at your paltry ‘oops’.

Sickening to think that you are both government funded and destroying Canada with your unfounded, incendiary, un-fact-checked claims. Then passing it all off, FIVE years later, when thousands of people have been sent to societal purgatory, thanks largely to your shoddy reporting over at Canada’s “paper of record” …a “beacon of light in an otherwise dark media landscape.”

Give me a break. And get out there doing some real reporting. THAT would be an act of reconciliation. Reporting. The truth.

Support Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’

By Michelle Stirling · Launched 2 years ago

Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’ is a research Substack that explores facts vs the deceptive National Geographic shock-u-mentary ‘Sugarcane’ and addresses related issues on allegations of missing children at Indian Residential Schools.

© 2026 Michelle Stirling · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

Start your Substack. Get the app

Substack is the home for great culture