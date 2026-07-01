REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Linda Herman's avatar
Linda Herman
3h

Lies & Deceit might be a better term than Truth & Reconciliation. I don't understand how news outlets can print or run stories with no actual investigation. Is it their purpose to agitate people? Thank-you for this article.

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UnderThinker's avatar
UnderThinker
4h

The Globe and Mail is a propaganda outlet of the Liberal Party which is controlled by banksters pulling strings on the Carney puppet.

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