The Globe and Mail issued an editorial admitting to journalistic shortcomings in their coverage of the Kamloops residential school story. According to gifted writer Barbara Kay, the editorial contained errors, including misrepresenting the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s findings on the number of deaths at residential schools and attributing a quote to a government official when it was from a pamphlet about tuberculosis. Kay argues that the editorial should have been written by the editor-in-chief, David Walmsley, and that his resignation is warranted due to the significant impact of the Kamloops story on the nation.