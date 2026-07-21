REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Doug Stephens's avatar
Doug Stephens
8h

And Canadians still need to know why the 8 year long RCMP investigation culminating in its 2003 report was never released until recently.

Had this been done back in the day or at a minimum in 2021 none of this hoax, including that of the unanimous " genocide" vote in Parliament would have occurred.

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Robert's avatar
Robert
8hEdited

It isn't just Walmsley who needs to be on the resignation list. There are dozens on the T and R list and dozens on the political panels and in the media and in the RCMP who jumped on this evil bandwagon who need to be called out. Ordinary ,hard-working Canadians are better informed than all of them put together. A national enquiry is needed to set this sordid record straight. And there are a few carloads of money that need to be repaid.

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