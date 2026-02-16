This exclusive four-part story is about the controversial, near-groundbreaking British Columbia court ruling in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada, which reinterpreted land acknowledgements as legally enforceable admissions of wrongful possession.

Many commentators have argued that this ruling threatens the ownership of private land across the province and, potentially, across all of Canada. The ruling, based on unsubstantiated “oral history” evidence, has led to a decline in property values and financial uncertainty for fee simple landowners.

According to renowned author, journalist, and savant David Frum, this decision is an extreme extension of a one-sided reconciliation process, driven by a belief that Canada’s founding was a great crime, and has resulted in demands for concessions from indigenous groups without addressing the underlying social issues plaguing aboriginal communities and their residents.

Brief excerpts from Frum’s The Atlantic essay appear below. The entire essay may be found here or by pasting the link below into your web browser (though it may not be accessible to readers who don’t have a paid subscription): https://www.theatlantic.com/international/2025/12/canada-indigenous-land-court/685463/

Part 2 is an accompanying documentary in which Frum discusses his The Atlantic article on the growing questions about Canada's approach to reconciliation, including a possibly precedent-setting court decision that could forever upend property rights in the country.

Part 3 consists of excerpts from a Globe and Mail editorial written by the newspaper’s indigenous weekly columnist Tanya Talaga, critiquing Frum’s essay.

Part 4 is Peter Best’s unacknowledged reply to Talaga’s piece sent to the paper’s editor. (NOTE: The Globe and Mail no longer allows reader comments to Talaga’s writings, presumably because nearly all — including the many written by yours truly — were highly critical of her positions on most indigenous issues.)

This four-part piece is freely available to all readers, even though it took considerable work and some paid assistance to produce.

I therefore encourage free subscribers and occasional readers to consider a paid subscription for only $5.00 a month or $50.00 a year to help me compile material like this for your attention, as well as to reach a much larger audience through paid advertisements on X (formerly Twitter) and elsewhere.

PART 1: David Frum’s The Atlantic essay

Illustration by The Atlantic. Sources: Jing Lee / Alamy; Universal History Archive / Getty.

The Atlantic

December 27, 2025

Attend a public event in Canada, and you will likely hear it open with a land acknowledgment…. In the past few months, Canadians have learned that these well-meaning pronouncements are not, in fact, harmless. Far from it. Canadian courts are reinterpreting these rote confessions of historical guilt as legally enforceable admissions of wrongful possession.

In August, a British Columbia court ruled that the titles to public land across 800 acres south of downtown Vancouver must be subordinated to a new “Aboriginal title” belonging to a group of about 5,500 Indigenous Canadians.

Although the judge in question has claimed that this decision does not apply to private land, the logic of this ruling has proved so muddled that it has called into question not only the private titles of some 150 landowners in the region but also the ownership of almost every piece of private land in British Columbia—and possibly all of Canada. Some Americans may try to apply this precedent to the U.S., too.

The effects of the decision have been swift and harsh. Commercial-property values have collapsed in the city of Richmond because of uncertainty over titles. A hotel valued by its lenders at more than 110 million Canadian dollars in August traded hands for $51.5 million in October. I spoke this month with a landowner who had a major Canadian lender terminate discussions on a $35 million construction loan after the decision. At least one lease on an industrial building has been called into question because the tenant no longer knows whether the landlord still owns the premises.

To offset the damage, the government of British Columbia has offered $150 million in loan guarantees to local landowners, putting taxpayers on the hook.

Among many Canadians in positions of influence, an idea has taken hold that Canada’s founding was a great crime that must be atoned for. The term usually applied to this atonement is reconciliation. That term is misleading. Reconciliation implies some kind of mutuality, but the Canadian version is strictly one-way: Demands by Indigenous nations and affiliated nongovernmental groups produce concessions, which invite yet more demands, which beget yet more concessions.

Now, in a generous impulse to share Canada’s wealth with First Nations, courts appear poised to destroy the systems that created the wealth in the first place.

Canada has worked itself into a box. Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in office this year with promises to accelerate the big national-development projects that stalled in the Trudeau years. But just when Canada most urgently needs to jump-start the country’s economic growth, the country’s courts are inventing new obstacles to development.

This bout of judicial activism justifies itself as reconciliation. In reality, it’s a formula for division, resentment, and backlash. Canada is moving in a dangerous direction when it can least afford such misjudgments and mistakes.

PART 2: David Frum’s accompanying documentary

Part 3: Excerpts from Tanya Talaga’s opinion piece about David Frum’s Essay

The Globe and Mail

January 8, 2026

A British Columbia Supreme Court decision made last August in the case of Cowichan Tribes vs. Canada upheld the Nation’s title claims to about 800 acres in Richmond, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

I love a good land acknowledgment.

What they’re not meant to do is terrify people, or make Canadians think the Indians are coming, riding fast over the hills to take your houses away.

Court ruling on Indigenous claim creates uncertainty around land ownership

But this fear-mongering forms the start of the Canadian-American thinker David Frum’s recent essay in The Atlantic, “Good Intentions, Gone Bad: How Canada’s ‘reconciliation’ with its Indigenous peoples went wrong.” Mr. Frum begins by warning that land acknowledgments are “rote confessions of historical guilt” that are being reinterpreted by Canadian courts as “legally enforceable admissions of wrongful possession.” And, he warned, those acknowledgments are creeping up into “liberal areas of the U.S.” too.

Mr. Frum misses the point entirely. Land acknowledgments are about respect, historical recognition of this continent’s tortured history, the continued legacy of Indian Residential Schools, Indian Act oppression, and the non-recognition of Indigenous human rights. He alludes to the outcomes of these issues at the end of his essay – the shortened lifespan of Indigenous peoples, low high-school graduation rates, addiction problems – but he doesn’t see how the willful blindness toward legally binding agreements made 260 years ago led to the disparities of today.

He sees this [legal] decision as a symptom of the problem of reconciliation, which he argues is “one-sided,” because he feels all Canada seems to do is give. “Demands by Indigenous nations and affiliated nongovernmental groups, produce concessions, which invite yet more demands, which beget yet more concessions,” he writes.

I disagree with Mr. Frum’s interpretations. First, the courts said that the Cowichan ruling was not to do with lands held by private individual owners, and so, as the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs have also made clear, no one is coming to take away anyone’s homes.

Part 4: Peter Best’s reply to Tanya Talaga’s opinion piece

January 8, 2026

Dear Editor [of the Globe and Mail],

Surely the Globe could get a more qualified and less biased writer to opine on land acknowledgments, David Frum and the Cowichan Aboriginal title decision.

Ms. Talaga, whose father is Polish, has little successful formal education. She admits in her book, The Knowing, that she spent four years taking Arts at the University of Toronto, “scraping by…with horrible grades” before she “flunked out” because, as she wrote, I “could not wrap my head around what the major British authors were saying”.

Notwithstanding her being a good writer, her self-admitted, weak analytical ability is demonstrated throughout her January 9th column.

As usual, rejecting a Westen Enlightenment ethos, she adopts a “blood and soil” approach, as in The Knowing – advancing the thoroughly racist idea, perfected in the 20th century by Nazi Germany, that family, clan and blood “national” identity and knowledge, (when the “nation” is racially exclusive), can be passed down the generations through a select, racially exclusive bloodline and a racially exclusive, “special” connection to “the soil”, or in the parlance of Canada’s Indigenous mythmakers, of which she is an exemplar, “the land.”

With no supporting facts, she falsely declares that Canada has a “tortured history” with Indigenous peoples. In fact Canada’s history in this regard, judging by world historical standards, can be fairly described as honourable and conscientious.

Residential schools were necessary and generally positive, as confirmed by Tomson Highway and by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s father, Robert Carney.

She provides no evidence that Indigenous human rights have gone unrecognized. In fact Haida Nation, Tsilhqot’in and the Cowichan cases all prove the opposite.

And the Supreme Court of Canada, in the recent Vuntut Gwitchen case, recognized Indigenous peoples’ unique view of “human rights” by granting their leaders’ unanimous request to rule that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom need not apply on First Nations reserves if the purpose of the law in question, despite clearly breaching the Charter, was to protect “Indigenous difference.”

Significantly, Indigenous Justice O’Bomsawin wrote in dissent that it was in effect a human rights failure and a legal mistake to rule that the Charter need not apply to protect the Charter rights of uniquely vulnerable Indigenous individuals- especially women- on First Nations reserve lands.

As in her book Seven Fallen Feathers, Ms. Talaga blames “white” racism , which would include her father, for Indigenous social failure, (agreeing with David Frum on its existence), rather than placing the blame for this tragic reality squarely where it belongs- on the very existence of the reserve system – which, tragically for Indigenous peoples, she supports, albeit in some undefined “nation to nation” form.

She completely misrepresents the effect of Cowichan.

Whether Indigenous Aboriginal title claimants are “coming for peoples’ homes” or not, (of course they’re not- they want money in lieu) - the effect of an Aboriginal title ruling over an area that contains private property , because such a ruling invalidates the original patents from the Crown- the “root of title”- is therefore undeniably, by operation of law, to cast a permanent cloud over the entire chain of title and the present title to those properties. Thus it is a grave threat to the very root of our capitalist economy.

The Royal Proclamation was not “enshrined” in section 35, as she falsely states. Bob Rae, one of the ‘framers” of it, said no one knew what it meant when they put it into the Constitution.

Finally, as to land acknowledgments, David Frum’s’ opinion was preceded by the similar opinion of retired Supreme Court of Canada Justice Jack Major, who said in effect that they were legally dangerous and that they would inevitably be used by an Aboriginal litigant as an admission against interest in a lawsuit against the Crown.

Yours truly,

Peter Best

Please note that Peter Best’s views about these “land back” efforts were featured in a 20-minute discussion posted here on January 4.

Best is one of Canada’s foremost authorities on how the courts have evolved into biased institutions in addressing a wide and growing range of indigenous claims.

Unelected judges have continually invented new legal doctrines out of whole cloth that have allowed aboriginals to prevail with their endless claims. Many such claims allow indigenous plaintiffs to introduce seventh-generation hearsay evidence when demanding aboriginal title to land and other resources, contradicting the well-established legal doctrine that such evidence is inadmissible.

In particular, Best has forcefully and compellingly argued that the only way to seize back our country is to remove Section 35 from the 1982 Constitution Act.

Best is also the author of There is no Difference, a volume that meticulously reviews all these legal decisions.