REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
4h

It was our own Supreme Court that first dragged Canada down the “reconciliation” rabbit hole. The entire notion that “aboriginal rights” had to be expanded was nonsense. Indigenous people already had the same rights as any citizen to vote, run for office, get passports etc. The only additional “right” they had was treaty rights, and the only one they didn’t have was the right to own property on a reserve - but that had been offered to their chiefs many times and refused. Our Supreme Court should have stuck to Canada’s founders’ plan of equal rights for everyone.

Jim McMurtry
4h

David Frum and Hymie Rubenstein lay bare the scandal: the Cowichan court decision “is an extreme extension of a one-sided reconciliation process, driven by a belief that Canada’s founding was a great crime.” The crime was in lifting Indigenous people nearing extinction out of the Stone Age.

