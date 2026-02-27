Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Hymie

Controversial American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson died on February 17, 2026, at the age of 84.

Jackson will lie in repose from February 23 at the Chicago headquarters of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition, with a public celebration of life and homegoing services to follow. Formal services were added, scheduled from March 1 to March 4 in Washington, D.C., and South Carolina, where Jackson was born and raised.

As for his life, there’s no credible evidence that Jackson was a lifelong rabid antisemite.

For example, Jackson never denied the Holocaust.

Indeed, Jackson visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel as early as 1979. He described the event as a “tragic” crime against humanity that “should never again be allowed to happen.”

But friction arose when Jackson argued that while the Holocaust was atrocious, it was “not really unique,” comparing it to the suffering of Black Americans, Native Americans, and Palestinians. Critics viewed this as an attempt to minimize the specific nature of the Jewish genocide.

Concerns about his antisemitic views were primarily fueled by his 1984 “Hymietown” slur in reference to the assertion that Jews controlled New York City and his then-association with arch Jew hater Louis Farrakhan, rather than any denial of the Holocaust itself.

Still, in his later career, Jackson frequently participated in Holocaust remembrance events and spoke out against antisemitism. In 2019, he gave a keynote address at a memorial for the Roma and Sinti genocide, where he explicitly condemned the “Jewish genocide” as one of history’s greatest crimes.

Nevertheless, many people will opine that you can’t change a tiger’s stripes, partly why I repost the following article written by Dr. Alexander Nussbaum, who criticizes Jesse Jackson and his legacy, accusing him of being an anti-Semitic agitator who contributed to the rise of antisemitism within the Democratic Party. He especially highlights Jackson’s association with Louis Farrakhan and his support for Yasser Arafat, portraying him as a figure who mainstreamed opposition to Israel and Jews. He also argues that Jackson’s actions paved the way for the current surge in Jew-hatred and the illiberal rejection of Western culture.

Minimally, Nussbaum implicitly suggests that a tiger’s stripes have a long and dangerous legacy.

By the way, my first name happens to be … you guessed it … Hymie, an English translation of my Hebrew/Jewish name Chaim, from the Hebrew symbol Chai (חי) meaning life, perhaps also meaning my legacy may be a long one. If so, hopefully it will be a good one, too!

So Democrats, chant from river to sea, wear a keffiyeh-patterned sweater and a Palestinian flag, and burn an American flag today in the memory of Jesse “Hymietown” Jackson;

G oodbye Hymietown

Canada Free Press

February 22, 2026

“The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader’s assassination, died Tuesday [February 17].” This is how the Associated Press announced Jackson’s death.

Jackson, Farrakhan and Hitler

Jackson had a long career as an anti-semitic agitator…er, civil rights leader. When he started his career, Hubert Humphrey was the typical Democrat, love for the United States a given, and Democrats would not think of calling for the annihilation of Israel. But he would see that that would change.

The shining and emblematic moment of Jackson’s career was labeling New York City as Hymietown and helping to cement antisemitism as part and parcel of the progressive movement and mainstream Democrat dogma.

By the time Jesse “Hymietown” Jackson died, New York City already had an Islamist communist mayor, was in the boycott-the-Zionist-entity camp, and its Hymies were second-class citizens. Yes, it was a short ride from when Democrats largely supported Israel, were patriotic Americans and stood for the flag to today when Democrats stand four-square for Islamism and Hamas and accuse Israel of genocide, while they support the genocide of every Jew in Israel.

Jackson was one of the people who drove the Democrat party there. And in the time of his passing, all good, progressive Marxists should remember his great accomplishments.

In 1984, Jackson had a lot of support in his run for President, including that of The Honourable Minister Louis Farrakhan, who is now the most important black leader. The alliance between Islamists and communists, the red–green alliance, might not have gone as smoothly if Farrakhan hadn’t proclaimed that “Hitler was a very great man.” Hitler, of course, was a socialist and stealth Muslim, his views in line with today’s “Democratic Socialists”.

Jesse Jackson, the Legacy

Farrakhan and Jackson campaigned together and travelled together, to Syria, for example. They maintained a united front. In 1984, Jackson would have been elected president if not for the Jews. At least that’s what Jackson claimed. By that point, he had already firmly established his career on anti-semitism, blaming black poverty on the Jews, claiming that Nixon was insensitive to black needs because of the Jews.

As put by Al Jazeera, the liberal’s idea of fair, honest and prestigious journalism, “Arab-American advocates eulogize Jackson as a civil rights giant who embraced their communities and defended Palestine.”

Jackson’s statements and record on Jewish matters would make that “very great man” Adolf Hitler proud. Jackson was the first American leader to embrace and legitimize the terrorist Yasser Arafat, who was responsible for the most murdered Jewish civilians since Hitler. Jackson attributed everything he considered wrong to a Jewish conspiracy. He expressed that he was he was tired of hearing about the Holocaust [HR: a claim Jackson repeatedly denied].

In his embrace of Arafat, Jackson glorified and legitimized the murder of Jews. Hamas could not have spectacularly succeeded on October 7, 2023, without the support of the Western world. And it's men like Jackson who ensured that Hamas has the support of the Western world, enabling it to remain firmly in power and victorious.

According to the American Jewish Committee, 42% of Jewish college students report experiencing antisemitism. Without influential “civil rights leaders” like Jesse Jackson, this situation would not exist today. In fact, without men of his ilk, college students might actually see Hamas as a terrorist organization, not valiant freedom fighters.

Jackson’s consistent attacks on Israel and Jews mainstreamed opposition to the existence of Israel and mainstreamed antisemitism. He led to people like Spike Lee, who complains that because of Jewish control of Hollywood he’s not allowed to make antisemitic movies, to wear a jacket glorifying the murder of Jews in order to taunt an athlete from what he views as the Zionist entity and deserving of destruction.

My grandparents were shoved into gas ovens. Hymietown Jackson bears the responsibility for perpetuating that hate.

Jonathan Tobin, editor in chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, summarizes Jackson’s Legacy accurately as “He paved the way for the illiberal rejection of the Western canon, without which such freedoms are not imaginable…he was also a forerunner of an effort to legitimize antisemitism and loathing for Israel that played a not insignificant role in helping fuel the surge of Jew-hatred that is currently raging.”

Epilogue

In a more primitive era when Democrats not only supported Israel, but some actually stooped so low as to support the United States, Jesse Jackson was a true pioneer who helped reshape a reactionary Democrat party, which still clung to capitalism, into the progressive social justice warrior Maoist beacon it is today. Democrats did not always believe “Hey hey, ho ho, Western culture’s got to go”. It took men like Jackson to show them the light.

So Democrats, chant from river to sea, wear a keffiyeh-patterned sweater and a Palestinian flag, and burn an American flag today in the memory of Jesse “Hymietown” Jackson.

