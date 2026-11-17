Below is an outstanding piece of research and writing by Michelle Stirling that challenges Karen Restoule’s assumptions about the Kamloops ‘215’ claim, which rejects due process and the presumption of innocence. In particular, Stirling questions the lack of police investigations and forensic examinations, highlighting the absence of concrete evidence and the potential for misinformation. She also critiques the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s reports, suggesting they present neither a comprehensive narrative nor the use of sound research methodology to determine the number of deaths at residential schools.

October 4, 2026

By Michelle Stirling ©2026

Note: I have done documentary work on neo-Nazis and genocide. This essay explores issues that are cause for concern in Canada with respect to the Kamloops ‘215’ claim.

Sometimes facts will not align with your worldview or ideology. But that’s when the “truth”—based on evidence, not narratives—matters the most.

- Karen Restoule, MLI

I am pretty sure that Sir John A. Macdonald, an Anglican, and Sir Wilfred Laurier, a Roman Catholic, are turning in their graves, based on the article written by Karen Restoule, republished by their name-sake institution, the Macdonald Laurier Institute, originally published in The Hub.

If we need truth in order to have reconciliation, then let us have the truth. And as a lawyer, Restoule must know we should have due diligence and due process of law first. Likewise, Canada as a nation, the Roman Catholic Church, the other denominations like the Anglican Church (Church of England) and all of those people who worked at Indian Residential Schools must be afforded their rights: Charter (Sec 11) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights - presumption of innocence.

Wild accusations have been made.

No police or coroner investigations have proceeded and no charges have been laid.

Instead, based on a tweet and a press release, Canada flipped from being a global peacemaker to a genocidal pariah with no police investigation, no forensic examination, no trial and no conviction – other than in the headlines and statements from then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his groomsmen in office.

It is shameful that Restoule, a lawyer, leaps right over these prerequisites to denounce the bad taste stunt of the “Got Bones?” sign draped on an overpass by a group of men dressed and aligned in an intimidating way, at a time of heightened national emotion just before Truth and Reconciliation Day. Uncomfortable? Yes! A Truth Nuke in a world of Kind Lies. Those two words “Got Bones?” clearly and simply express the simmering rage over the lack of investigation, lack of due process and accountability that many Canadians feel about the ghastly, unproven Kamloops claim, but cannot say aloud.

Why? Because they will be denounced as ‘deniers.’

Restoule attempts to give the Kamloops Indian Band a pass by claiming that “Five years ago, in May 2021, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc reported finding 215 anomalies in the grounds surrounding the Kamloops Indian Residential School site,” disingenuously referencing a 2024 CBC article, instead of the original news. Restoule tries to claim the media made up the mass grave claim. Here is the tweet from CFJC where Peter Milobar’s daughter and Kamloops band member works.

And here is the press release from the band.

And from a June 3rd, 2021, press release by the band:

The “mass graves” narrative was then enshrined in an Assembly of First Nations Resolution on July 6th, 2021, moved by Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Kamloops Indian Band.

After acknowledging that the Kamloops band received ~$12 million in government funding that should be transparently accounted for, Restoule goes on to say “That said, inquiry must be done respectfully. Asking challenging questions earnestly is very different than asking them with the intent to mock or be cruel about a serious moment in our shared history.”

People have respectfully asked. Rebel Media’s Drea Humphrey is one of the most polite, least hyper-outraged of the Rebel crew. She has politely asked questions of and about the Kamloops mass graves claim many times, been declined a response and told to leave the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, a designated national heritage site.

Blacklocks Reporter respectfully requested the government files on the Kamloops funding for their $12 million search. They initially got several hundred pages of material that was almost entirely redacted. Subsequent requests resulted in ALL Kamloops funding being scotched from government websites and that particular file sealed.

The public have been denounced as deniers if they politely question the fact that there is no list of names of children alleged to be missing, and no families have come forward with evidence of any child claimed to be missing, whose absence was not accounted for in that historic time frame.

Restoule and others treat the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s reports as if gospel truth. In fact, the ~6,500 people who shared recollections (not sworn testimony) make up only 4% of all students over time. Most of them are likely recipients of substantial Independent Assessment Process funding, where many of the claimants had been coached for decades by lawyers hungry for higher compensation. Since the process of adjudication was secret, would it be surprising if claims were ginned up a bit? Even former student Tomson Highway stated upon the release of the TRC reports that we’d heard 7,000 sad stories, but not the 7,000 good stories like his.

Thus, though current activists like Connie Walker, Kimberly Murray, and Marie Wilson, former TRC Commissioner, who are advocating for these IAP files to be saved despite participants having been promised absolute confidentiality, (including a Supreme Court decision affirming the destruction of records) it would mean that questionable stories might become enshrined as true Canadian history.

Am I denier for saying that? Let us read about the Law Society of British Columbia and this curious case and curious coincidence.

One lawyer hired a paroled, convicted murderer to ‘help’ his clients fill out their forms. In fact, coincidentally the Law Society of BC released their decision on this unusually predatory case on May 27, 2021, the same day that the ‘215’ were announced. Of course this scandal was ‘buried’ (no pun intended) by the avalanche of media-induced ‘mass grave psychosis.’

According to the decision, that lawyer’s clients each received $21,000 more in compensation that the average claims across Canada. But I will let you read the decision for yourself and ponder the truth.

Story

Decision

Restoule appears to not know that the two women hired by the $70 million TRC to interview former priests and nuns, or clergy and staff or their descendants had their $100,000 budget cut to $10,000 and were told their interviews would not be transcribed.

That sounds like the omission of the truth to me. The adult perspective on Indian Residential Schools would have been extremely important to set proper context and provide a balanced narrative. Imagine if we had heard the recollections of “Our Dear Children…” from the various Sisters who served at schools?

Chiefs played an active role in developing relationships between the school and the reserve community. They spoke at meetings and on other occasions,[90] sometimes in English, sometimes in their own languages,[91] thanking the Sisters for their efforts,[92] and encouraging the children to persevere in their schoolwork: Many friends attended the concert which was very well performed by the children. All the guests and the Provincial and Principal expressed their great satisfaction. Chiefs Minde and Saddleback spoke to the children and encouraged them in their studies. (Hobbema, Apr. 26, 1955)[93] Chief Dan Minde, grandfather of TRC Commissioner Chief Wilton Littlechild,[94]even hosted two end-of-year school picnics: Picnic at Chief Dan Minde’s for the children. After dinner, back to school due to rain. The children have a great time. (Hobbema, Jun. 7, 1955)[95] Children’s picnic at Chief Minde’s house. Perfect day. Everyone having a great time.(Hobbema, Jun. 14, 1956)[96] The chronicles note numerous occasions on which parents expressed appreciation for the work the schools were doing: Meeting of the members of the Catholic Indian League. Father Principal speaks to our members. Indians praise their school. (Hobbema, Dec. 4, 1955)[97] “Open House” at the school. A large number of parents visited the classrooms. All are very satisfied. Many expressed their appreciation. (Hobbema, Mar. 16, 1962)[98] In the evening, a meeting organized by the parents to honour Sister Rose who has been working here for more than twenty years. A very beautiful evening, rich in historical memories.[99] (Cluny, Dec. 8, 1964) Such a different picture from claims of genocide, no?

Restoule continues her argument that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work somehow proves the case because of the abuses and alleged 3,200 deaths reported by them.

Nonsense. Does she not pause to ask why, over the course of the ~7 years of the $70 million TRC hearings, NO ONE from the Kamloops Indian Band stepped forward with the claim of “knowing” there were children buried in the old apple orchard on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School?

Further, when I say “alleged 3,200 deaths” let me clarify. The TRC reported that 423 children died AT Indian Residential Schools. Several hundred others died in facilities like hospitals and Tuberculosis sanatoriums. What the TRC did, which is highly misleading, was to ascribe any death up to a year after the student had been discharged from the school as an Indian Residential School (IRS) death, even if the child was nowhere near an IRS and the death had zero to do with the school.

James McCrae, former Attorney General for Manitoba has written about the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s Memorial Register and the many errors on it.

Some people drowned or died in fires while at home for the holidays. Some died in hospital of illness or injury or were killed in accidents near their homes. One man on the register died in 2019 at the age of 85. Huh?

Got bones? Got questions!

While some would accuse the alleged abysmal conditions at Indian Residential Schools for those children ending up dying in hospitals or TB sanatoriums, as eminent historian [father of Prime Minister Mark Carney], Robert Carney wrote in his scathing review of the 1996 Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP):

“The work of the traditional [Indian Residential School] boarding schools is similarly ignored in the chapter’s introductory section. The fact is that in addition to providing basic schooling and training related to local resource use, they served Native communities in other ways. It would have been fair to acknowledge that many traditional boarding schools, in some cases well into the twentieth century, took in sick, dying, abandoned, orphaned, physically and mentally handicapped children, from newborns to late adolescents, as well as adults who asked for refuge and other forms of assistance.” [Bold added]

So, it would not be surprising that such children would end up in a hospital or TB sanatorium, already sick or dying, or that in some community or school graveyards (typically at very remote schools) there may well be unmarked graves and there may not be an official record of names for such random individuals as they were taken in for charity, not necessarily for schooling. However, it would be wrong to ascribe all such deaths at other facilities to the Indian Residential School.

One such example is from the Dunbow Industrial School in Southern Alberta (also known as St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School). An independent researcher has done exhaustive work on this file and found the following tragedy. The ‘Notes’ page for the year 1889 tells the discharge story of only 3 youth. The researcher writes to me:

It includes the touching tragedy of 5-year-old Louisa Quinn, dead from burn wounds and exhaustion. She was the child of Indian Agent Thomas Quinn, murdered at the Frog Lake Massacre in 1885, and Jane (Sitting Owl) Quinn, a full blood Cree, who must have been boarding or working at the school. Louisa Quinn’s passing is clearly recorded on the matching 1889 ‘Notes’ page. To quote the Reverend Principal in the Oblate Discharge Book from 1889...”Admitted in our infirmary by order of the Indian Commissioner as she was badly burnt to the bones. She received all cares could be given her. She died of exhaustion on the 16 December 1889 and was buried in the graveyard of the Institution.”

As a 5-year-old, Louisa would not have been a registered student (seven was the minimum age for admission, unless destitute, orphaned or child at risk of neglect), but her passing was fully accounted for, and she was buried appropriately in the Dunbow school graveyard.

As horrible and unlikely as dying from burns is today, it was not uncommon, especially back in the day when girls and women wore billowing skirts. In fact, The Walrus just featured a story on such a tragedy at an Indian Residential School.

https://share.google/aimode/i231gEdwTpqilRJFY

Restoule refers us to the 4th Volume of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports – “Canada’s Residential Schools: Missing Children and Unmarked Burials” for evidence about how awful Indian Residential Schools were. According to law professor and anthropologist, Ronal Niezen, this “Missing Children” project was begun and conducted in secret. So much for that transparency that Restoule talks about.

From Niezen’s “Truth and Indignation”:

Did the unnamed forensic anthropologist on-site meet with anyone from the Kamloops Indian Band during the TRC? If not, why not? If so, was the ‘big surprise’ withheld for a point of ‘perfect timing’?

Let me get to the perfect timing in a moment.

Restoule says something else that is false. She references “Chanie” Wenjack running away from school to avoid abuse and instead found death. According to Robert MacBain’s book “The Lonely Death of an Ojibway Boy,” Charlie was never called “Chanie” – this appears to be an invention of the Gord Downie crew. Likewise, though the article referenced by Restoule correctly identifies Cecilia Jeffrey’s Indian Residential School as being run by Presbyterians, Gord Downie and crew have created a powerful blood libel against Roman Catholics by including Catholic priests and nuns in the movie “The Secret Path” – with lurid onscreen references to sexual assault.

MacBain, a retired, former top newsman and journo, says none of that happened to Charlie. His book documents how Charlie wandered off with friends to visit their uncle. With not enough food in the house for all the surprise visitors, Charlie was sent on his way to his fatal end. The uncle should have returned all the boys to the school.

More surprising in MacBain’s book are the numerous letters from former students, writing grateful thank you notes to the principal and his wife of Cecilia Jeffrey’s Indian Residential School, opening with “Dear Mom and Dad…” and closing with “Love…”

Restoule then refers to Blackwell vs Plint as evidence that the courts proved abuse at Indian Residential Schools. In the Plint case, he pled guilty, so the case never went to trial. Plint was said to be ‘simple’ and while in jail, did not seem to understand what he had allegedly done.

As I have written elsewhere:

In Celia Haig-Brown’s book, Resistance and Renewal, on page 21, Randy Fred reveals that he and other students learned to use sexuality to their advantage, trading sexual favours for protection, money, sweets. Was that the case for Plint, a man described as a simpleton? According to local reports of the time, Plint was a low-paid custodian who worked as one of the school’s janitors and also had low-level duties in supervising the boys’ dormitories. The question of what Plint actually did in terms of Criminal Code offences was never proved beyond a reasonable doubt because Plint pled guilty. Whether he had the capacity to properly instruct a lawyer is a question that comes to mind.

Restoule comes up with another whopper when she claims, “By today’s standards, the death of one child while in state care would be enough to trigger questions, police and coroner investigations, and public calls for transparency and accountability.”

Really?

https://share.google/aimode/LwAZw4HXhVkYpTzrm

https://share.google/aimode/XjM8HDOyF6PjYMrC1

Recall that Indian Residential Schools always filled the child welfare services role, prior to the development of government services. And when government social workers stepped in, as in the Sixties Scoop, they are now denounced from having saved children from neglect and danger.

So, every child does not seem to matter very much, today. Just the ones claimed to have gone missing at Indian Residential Schools, decades ago, for whom there is no list of names, but there is an on-going grave-y train.

Canadians are sick of being guilted out over something that has never gone to trial and for which there is no evidence, but mass, multi-million-dollar restitution payouts are happening with no accountability. And worse, life for most ordinary Indigenous people on reserve remains mired in poverty and despair.

Restoule then addresses the issue of so-called ‘denialism’ by referencing a 2025 study in the Canadian Journal of Political Science. I debunked that study some time ago in “Dead Wrong on Denialism”, and questioned what our freedom-loving American cousins, Secretary of State Rubio and Undersecretary Susan B. Rogers would think of their northern nut-cases.

I wrote:

However, with the US focus on maintaining freedom of speech as a core value of Western Civilization, how will they look upon this group of neighbours to the north, who claim to be political ‘scientists’ who are busy denouncing fellow academics as Indian Residential School ‘denialists’? Yes, the Canadian Political Science Association which “began its activities in 1912 and was incorporated under the Canada Corporation Act in 1971” blindly supports self-incrimination that Canada willfully and with cruel intent, enacted a genocide upon hapless Indigenous residential school students. In fact, this is a phantom genocide, for which there is no list of names of victims alleged to be missing or dead, and no bodies. Further, no charges have ever been laid in Canada for this heinous crime of genocide, no one has ever been convicted of genocide in relation to Indian Residential Schools here. Except by public trial in the press, and in these documents of the CPSA. Somehow these ‘political scientists’ are blind to the rule-of-law principle of “presumption of innocence.”

And now we come to the ‘perfect timing’ issue I had mentioned above, when asking if any of the Kamloops “Knowledge Keepers” had come forward to the forensic anthropologist in their secret booth with broadcast quality recording equipment, taking testimony on missing children, or was this special knowledge saved for something really big.

Recall that the 94 Calls to Action and the executive summary of the TRC were released on June 02, 2015. Who wrote the 94 Calls to Action? We do not know. Were pecuniary interests involved? Perhaps. According to Leah Red Crow of Blue Quills Indian Band, Scott Hamilton wrote a few of them about grave yards. Cui bono? Archeologists.

What we do know, is that the 94 Calls to Action contained many references and demands to implement the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). But UNDRIP did not pass when introduced by NDP MP Romeo Saganash in 2016.

UNDRIP passed the House of Commons in 2018 but died when the Senate filibustered the session out to summer break.

https://share.google/aimode/oxl7Dv3CGXZKVYd5w

UNDRIP was re-introduced by the Liberals’ David Lametti in Dec. of 2020. Due to COVID lock-downs, in the spring of 2021, the six premiers and several First Nationsthat opposed the legislation as written were unable to meet properly to address their concerns.

On May 25, 2021, UNDRIP passed the House of Commons. But the hurdle of the Senate lay ahead.

In a curious sequence of events, on May 27, 2021, the Kamloops Indian Band made their atrocity propaganda claim; the news shot round the world like a bullet, and the Canadian government made no effort at due diligence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted the claim at face value on May 31, 2021, with no RCMP investigation, no forensic evidence, no charges and no trial. He cancelled Canada Day and ordered the Canadian flag to fly at half mast.

Senators were seen sobbing on zoom over the ‘little angels who never returned home’ – for whom we have never had a single name. Senator Scott Tannas promised to go home and read the 94 Calls to Action that night.

On June 06, 3021, curiously a paper by Sean Carleton that mocks and derides former Senator Lynn Beyak just happened to be published by Taylor & Francis Online. Certainly, any small ‘c’ or large ‘C’ conservative senator remembering how cancel culture went after Beyak for saying that there were certain benefits to Indian Residential Schools would have complied with the Kamloops ‘215’ atrocity propaganda narrative to avoid her fate.

These may simply be coincidences.

MICHELLE STIRLIN

AUG 19

By Michelle Stirling ©2026

Read full story

But, sure enough, UNDRIP was passed by the Senate.

And six months later the ‘grassroots families’ of the Kamloops Indian Band published this unusual full page open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Globe and Mail, Canada’s paper of record, again claiming the ‘215’ were evidence of genocide. Curiously, they did not seem to be grieving much, considering their claim that human remains of 215 children were lying around in the old apple orchard by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. No, they were busy layering on the guilt while demanding land back and taxation rights, things that they intimated Justin Trudeau had promised them, but had not yet delivered, when he made a pre-election visit there in 2015.

2015. 215. Hmmm.

They invoked Sir Wilfred Laurier and a 1910 letter to him, which had been written by J.A. Teit, anthropologist, on behalf of their ancestors. They probably did not know that “In 1886, Laurier told the House of Commons that it was moral for Canada to take lands from “savage nations” so long as the government paid adequate compensation…. A native-ruled Canada would “forever have remained barren and unproductive, but which under civilised rule would afford homes and happiness to teeming millions,” he said.

Just as Restoule wrote in her article, “The search for the “truth” in “truth and reconciliation” requires us, as a country, to examine all the facts.”

So, I am laboriously trying to lay those out for you.

It seems that the purpose and the perfect timing of the ‘215’ claim was to force UNDRIP through the Senate. And it seems that UNDRIP was intended to assist various British Columbia tribes with land claims and land back.

And it seems to me, that if Canadians had known on May 26, 2021, that in September of 2015, the Kamloops Indian Band had filed a civil claim for aboriginal title over all of the City of Kamloops, Sun Peaks Resort, various lakes and the territory surrounding them, that no one would have believed their claim of ‘215’ little children dead by the hand of priests and nuns, and buried by their classmates, with children as young as six digging graves for children as young as 3.

Coincidentally, the Ground Penetrating Radar work occurred over an area of previous land use where 2,000 feet of septic trenches had been dug in the 1920s. No one did any due diligence on previous land use, coincidentally.

Yet, we are accused, as a nation, of genocide.

So many coincidences. Imagine the damage we have done to our children!

Any serious national leader would never have accepted the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim at face value.

If people knew more about Canadian history and the Kamloops Indian Residential School in particular, they would know that in 1977 some 300 former students gathered there for a salmon bar-be-que, dance and slide show to celebrate… a genocide?

From my previous article on this topic:

It turns out that the last graduation from the school was in 1959, which was 56 years before the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Reports. What audacity that the happy Kamloops Indian Residential School “Genocide Reunion and Salmon Bar-be-que” folks also created a souvenir book, published May 21, 1977! You can view it on Green’s website under “Reunions” or on the NCTR. There are pictures of happy graduates, recounting of the successes of students in sports, dance, and academic accomplishments. From The Dorchester Review: Over 280 former students and staff attended the reunion from towns and cities all across British Columbia. Among them were Canada’s first status Indian Member of Parliament and former Kamloops Indian Residential School student, the Hon. Len Marchand; the Reverend Adam Exner, Bishop of Kamloops; Kamloops physician Dr. Ivan Smillie; Chief Victor Adolph of the Fountain Band and Chief Harvey McLeod of the Upper Nicola Band. Many former staff also attended — former Oblate principals Bishop Fergus O’Grady, Father Gerald Dunlop, Father Allan Noonan, and indigenous administrators Nathan Matthew and Ken Manuel; several members of the Sisters of St. Ann, and other former teachers and staff members, both indigenous and non-indigenous, including indigenous teacher Benjamin Paul, Arnold Poelzer, and Brother Murphy. (bold emphasis added) Can you believe that these “survivors” dared face Father Noonan and his slide show, as grown-ups? What horrors did he have on slide? Was he not part of the murderous operators of the Kamloops Indian Residential School who, we are told, made six-year-olds dig graves for their three-year-old fellow students, who were then clandestinely buried in the middle of the night. That’s what anonymous Knowledge Keepers tell us!! And they MUST be believed because they have a “Knowing” … but no evidence. And we don’t know who they are so the RCMP cannot investigate the claims…Just as we have no names for the children alleged to be missing or murdered.

Karen Restoule, you are historically inaccurate in claiming that “3,200 Indigenous children were forced by their government to attend residential schools—and never came home,” as was the TRC. Parents voluntarily signed admission forms for their children to enter Indian Residential Schools which were approved or rejected in Ottawa at the Department of Indian Affairs. Here is an application, medical exam and rejection for Michel Red Crow of Blue Quills from 1904. And here is evidence of the demand for the Kamloops school.

And here are the death certificates for students at Indian Residential Schools, gathered by independent researcher Nina Green, not the multi-million-dollar NCTR, which show that the child’s body was returned home for burial on their home reserve. They also show that very few deaths occurred AT Indian Residential Schools. Of the 51 recorded deaths associated with the Kamloops Indian Residential School, only 2 occurred AT the school. Most occurred off site while the child was enrolled, but the tragedy had nothing to do with the residential school (i.e. house fire, landslide).

I hope that the material herein, “truth”—based on evidence, not narratives—matters the most” as you said.

And in my most polite way, I have asked in an Open Letter that Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, to “End Ministerial and Member of Parliament Attacks on Indian Residential School Factualism” and to open an inquiry into:

1) the Truth and Reconciliations Commission Omissions,

2) the Unproven Claims of Missing Children, Clandestine Mass Graves and Genocide,

3) the Dissemination of Unvetted Reports issued by the Special Interlocutor Kimberly Murray to UN Human Rights Organizations,

4) and the passing of UNDRIP – United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples - under false pretext.

Having been made aware of these enormous issues of errors and lack of due process, perhaps you and millions of other Canadians could join me in making this demand? Just send along a copy of my Open Letter to whomever you think should see it.

-----

In Summary

That is a very long and roundabout way of saying “Got Bones?”

And poor old Macdonald and Laurier. Turning in their graves over the misrepresentations about all the hard work they did to build a nation. Churches of the faiths they defended are burning, 23 million Roman Catholics and Christians of other denominations, Christians have been blood libeled, 2 people died in a church arson. Of the 1.8 million Indigenous people in Canada, about 500,000 are Catholics, 110,000 Anglicans, plus other denominations. Only 77,000 ascribe to traditional native spirituality. Many beautiful, historic, aboriginal churches have been burnt down of the ~400 vandalized or burnt down since the TRC reports were released. This is domestic terrorism and no one talks about it. No one does anything about it.

Yet people are upset by a two-word stunt that got everyone’s attention, but still no accountability.

Hurty-words.

Remember how Canada was before 2015? Sane. Safe.

Meanwhile...

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