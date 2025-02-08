Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new sectionto this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

A recent Privy Council report reveals that the Canadian government conducted focus groups to understand how to promote the rights and safety of Arab Canadians, but failed to hold corresponding discussions with Jewish Canadians.

The question is “why not?” The answer is a combination of Liberal Party antisemitism rooted in racist DEI beliefs and party politics, the latter meaning that there are far more Muslim than Jewish voters in Canada.

Pro-Hamas demonstration in Montreal. Danielle Kadjo/Radio-Canada

Blacklock's Reporter says the report, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, highlights concerns about rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment, particularly after the October 7th, 2023, Hamas attacks against Israel.

This Blacklock’s Reporter news item is freely available for your reading below.

Cabinet aides in pre-election polling asked Arab Canadians how the government could “promote the rights and safety of members of the Arab diaspora,” says a Privy Council report. No corresponding focus groups were held with Jewish Canadians.

“Many shared concerns regarding what they perceived as rising rates of Islamophobia,” said the report. “The view was expressed by several that anti-Arab sentiment had become more prominent in Canada following the October 7th, 2023 attacks perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist organization against Israel and that this issue had continued to increase in the months that followed.”

“A number felt more needed to be done by the Government of Canada to stand up for the rights and safety of Palestinian civilians who they felt were facing an increasingly perilous situation amidst the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza,” said the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views. “Most felt the Government of Canada was on the wrong track on this front and believed more needed to be done to protect and promote the rights and safety of members of the Arab diaspora in Canada.”

The Privy Council commissioned the focus groups under a $1.6 million contract with The Strategic Counsel, a Toronto pollster. It was the first focus group study of its kind to specifically mention the Hamas attacks.

“Discussing the Government of Canada’s management of its international relations with Arab-majority countries, most felt that it was headed in the wrong direction,” said Canadians’ Views. “Many were of the opinion that Arab countries were frequently treated differently by the federal government compared to countries in other parts of the world and believed that immigrants from these countries were often subjected to a greater level of mistrust and discrimination.” “Discussing actions that the federal government could take to improve its engagement with Arab Canadians, several suggested the need for increased outreach to Arab communities and organizations within Canada,” wrote researchers. “It was felt this would provide members of the Arab diaspora a greater opportunity to share their perspectives and provide feedback as to how they felt life could be improved for Arab Canadians going forward.”

The study was dated last July 29, only days after a July 25 Statistics Canada report identified Canadian Jews as the leading target of police-reported hate crimes. Incidents of anti-Semitic violence reported to police increased 71 percent year over year, said the report Police-Reported Crime Statistics In Canada 2023.

The Census counts 335,000 Jews in Canada, less than one percent of the population. Muslims number 1.8 million. Statistics Canada in a study Immigration And Diversity: Population Projections For Canada And Its Religions 2011 To 2036 predicted in 11 years Muslims would be the third largest religious group in Canada at 2.8 million after Catholics (12.9 million) and Protestants (5.4 million).

By Staff