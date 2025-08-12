Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine past and present issues if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my take on current conflicts.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, just unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click "unsubscribe" at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Another terrific piece from Yaniv Weissman forcefully and logically arguing that the October 7, 2023, genocidal invasion of Israel by Hamas was a carefully and successfully orchestrated effort to turn world opinion against Israel for using overwhelming but focused force in response to the October 7, 2023 attack.

Still, I take issue with his recommendation that Israel disconnect all ties with Gaza, a sure receipt for repeated attacks in the future.

So what is the solution to this conundrum? My doomsday personal view is that there is no solution except for the physical separation of the Palestinians from the Israelis via the complete and total ethnic cleansing of the one group or the other, a solution most Palestinians have always favoured and a growing number of Israelis now support.

How Gaza Became a Weapon Against Israel

Yaniv Weissman

Weissword

August 5, 2025

"There is no solution to the Palestinian problem except through jihad." - From the Hamas Charter

Illustration: Strategic choices

Hamas's attack, along with other terror organizations and Gaza residents, on Israel presented the Israeli government with a brutal choice. Yahya Sinwar knew that the Israeli government would respond and enter the Gaza Strip with great force, and that the war would be conducted in dense urban terrain, exacting extremely high costs and enormous suffering for Gaza's residents.

Sinwar knew that images of Palestinians suffering from Israeli bombardments would shift global public opinion from supporting Israel to wall-to-wall condemnations. He knew that the suffering of Gazans would serve Hamas as an international weapon against Israel, and that criticism against it would deteriorate its standing in the world. The war he ordered drew Israel into a security and political maelstrom and expanded the battlefield against Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and global public opinion.

Hamas senior official Ghazi Hamad said: "October 7th led to international recognition of a Palestinian state and proved that victory over Israel is not so difficult; we will never surrender our weapons – Israel can dream..." This terrorist knew better how the world's nations would react toward Israel. The killing of Palestinian residents due to the war in the Gaza Strip is Hamas's terror movement's means of achieving statehood with the consent of the world's nations. In Hamas, they thought strategically and succeeded. They fully understand that leaders in Western countries are not sharp and shrewd, and prefer the good life and superficiality that has characterized decision-makers for years.

Leaders in Western countries became weary of the war Israel is conducting, not because their children are fighting on battlefields or because families in London and Paris are mourning soldiers killed in battles, but rather due to the rising social tensions in the streets of cities like London, Paris, and Toronto, Canada, by pro-Palestinian and anti-Semitic activists. The social and political pressure on them led them to appease the terror and murder organizations at the expense of future victims on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides in the form of supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed their support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The demonstrations achieved their goal. Hamas supporters and Israel-haters with characteristic violence bent the weak local leadership. Instead of fighting the street violence, they provided it with justification and supplied combustible material based on the declarations of the President of France, the British Prime Minister, and the Canadian Prime Minister to support the establishment of a Palestinian state. This declaration is a significant strategic success for Hamas and a colossal failure for the Israeli government and the State of Israel, and a devastating blow to the efforts of moderate Arab states that are themselves fighting radical Islam. Hamas is the operational arm of radical Islamic movements supported by the Muslim Brotherhood.

The line of thinking that applying pressure on the State of Israel, sanctions, international boycotts, and support for movements that led to genocide in Israel on the morning of October 2023 will provide the necessary quiet for those Western leaders fits well into the strategic plan of the enemies of Israel and Western countries. For they underestimate the concept of religion as an ideological element and relate to extreme religious declarations as political rhetoric instead of internalizing that this is a "death cult" as brilliantly defined by Douglas Murray. If you will, the White Walkers from Game of Thrones. This ideology is not only expressed in their justification for planting bombs in schools or on a suicide bomber inside a restaurant or bus full of people, but also through adopting a lifestyle of tyranny and trampling ethnic groups around the world. Look at the Christians in the Middle East, the Yazidis, the Kurds, or the Druze.

The sacrifice of babies, children, youth, and women as a means for the supreme ideology is legitimate in the eyes of these organizations, and therefore they are called upon to sacrifice themselves, and in Palestinian ethos, martyrs should be praised. They immortalize suicide bombers, airplane hijackers, rapists, and war criminals as heroes in textbooks and educate the future generation to sacrifice itself for the supreme goal. Yahya Sinwar the psychopath led both peoples in Israel and the Gaza Strip to a bloodbath that drowns the region in sorrow and grief for the realization of the supreme ideology that is the dream of regional extremists – the destruction of Israel first... and then the European countries. This is a living and kicking dream for many years whose importance has been ridiculed by the West because the Western point of view is that it's better to shower with rain of dollars and money and reduce hostility by buying the ideology. As if religious belief is a product that can be sold or bought. When this is a way of life, the chance for this is very slim. This is how Israel acted for years vis-à-vis Hamas rule and vis-à-vis the Palestinian Authority.

This only harmed it and turned the small organizations into destructive ones in their relationship with Israel, and the reason is that alongside the peace process, Israel did not seriously address the murderous ideology. Not the educational books and not the media, and so too Western countries reconcile with the extreme cells developing within them and prefer to sweep this under the rug and return to the bubble of good life.

The global Muslim Brotherhood movement supports terror organizations like Hamas and complements the desire of Iran's Revolutionary Guards to destroy the West and spread in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and America. These are movements that oppose Western power and are supported with money, energy, and weapons by Russia and China, even if this is temporary or short-term support, the supreme goal is identical. Significant damage to the West by all necessary means. Since a direct military attack on Washington is not on the table, they act against the US in various ways and of course produce massive and organized propaganda against it and its allies by creating social intrigues through social networks.

The sacrifice of populations to gain global attention and pressure decision-makers in the West has become a widespread method of terror and crime organizations throughout the Middle East and Africa and even South America. This is violent extortion that operates on the emotions of large audiences throughout the free world, and to quiet their conscience, Western decision-makers grant more power to oppressive and violent authorities.

The lives of Gaza residents, for example, were much better than the lives of other Arab residents in Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Sudan. In fact, residents of the Gaza Strip enjoyed a high standard of living almost like any average Egyptian resident. Electricity supply was almost continuous, as was water supply, food and medicine shipments, import of much equipment like cars, heavy equipment machinery, metals, cement, plastic, and more. The Gaza Strip functioned as a small independent state. The conception in Israel was that as the standard of living of residents rose, they would prefer comfortable life over war, and despite war signals flashing for long months, and female observers reported to their commanders about significant preparations for invasion of Israel, the ruling conception was that Hamas leadership chooses to manage the state rather than go to a losing war against Israel. This was Israeli contempt – typical of all the West – for Hamas's religious ideology.

Israeli governments believed that the more they contributed to Gaza Strip residents and continued to keep the crossings open, the incentive for war would diminish. What they didn't take into account was the dependency created between the Gaza Strip and Israel, and the fact that despite Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005, it remained connected to it and empowered the Strip's residents with destructive means. The world didn't applaud that Israel on one hand absorbs rockets, terror attacks, and its citizens are forced to live in fear, and on the other hand, it sends enormous money through goods and products or directly in suitcases that would serve Hamas to build the world's largest tunnel city and poison the minds of nearly 2 million residents.

Think about Game of Thrones and the White Walkers. Despite Gaza Strip having a shared border with Egypt, the burden fell on Israel's shoulders and the world accepted this with great affection, that the Israelis are responsible for Gaza. Does Europe need this trouble? Arab countries? The Israelis have enough stupidity and money... and the leap in Gaza Strip population growth thanks to the many services Israel provided to residents for years may now drown the State of Israel and end its existence as a Jewish state.

Even today during the war, the Israeli government continues to try under American cover to "separate" between the population and Hamas despite Gaza = Hamas. There is no possibility to separate. Hamas people don't wear uniforms or are located in separate areas. The Gaza population is Hamas, and therefore the illusion that it's possible to supply food only to residents and reduce Hamas's intervention in the matter exploded under the global starvation campaign that created a wave of enormous hatred toward Jews worldwide and the State of Israel. In light of all this and more, the Israeli government must do several things:

It must create a new border line that can provide protection for Israeli settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the government must announce that it is disengaging from the Gaza Strip and allow all world organizations to reach the Gaza Strip from Egypt or from the sea but not from Israel.

The Israeli government needs to work with the US and allow Gaza Strip residents to leave it to anywhere in the world. For many years, Egypt and Hamas did not allow this except for wealthy residents. This issue must come up in every political negotiation.

Israel needs to disengage economically from the Gaza Strip not only in terms of trade in goods but also regarding the exchange of shekel bills. The shekel is the main currency used by Strip residents under the auspices of Israeli banks. This must be ended.

The State of Israel did not succeed, as the main and first policy goal in Gaza, to set a clear line: Israel is not responsible for feeding Gazans. This is someone else's problem. Israel is disconnected from civilian responsibility for Gazans.

Disconnecting responsibility for food will also disconnect Israel from the need to treat children's health in Gaza, their education, and rehabilitation of Strip infrastructure.

Given that the government and security system and the US all see themselves as responsible for separating the population in the Gaza Strip from Hamas, Yahya Sinwar's strategy – the mind of a psychopath – is succeeding, and the Gaza Strip will drain and collapse the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state both due to taking responsibility for residents who are about two million people – and due to Israel's presentation as a state that is cruel to Gazans. Without understanding and reading the extreme thinking of Israel's and the West's enemies, the challenges will become much more difficult to the point of being unsolvable. Don't believe it – look at the major cities in Europe and see how they have changed.

Thank you for reading! If you liked my work, please click the like button and share with others.

Welcome to WeissWord

Thank You for Subscribing

Welcome to Weissword, and thank you for joining our community of readers who value precise, insightful analysis of global events.

I'm Yaniv Weissman, and I founded Weissword to provide the kind of deep, nuanced analysis that's increasingly rare in today's fast-paced media landscape.

Regards,

Yaniv Weissman

Founder, Weissword

If you're having trouble viewing this email, click here to view it in your browser.

Pledge your support

SHARE

© 2025 WeissWord Team

Hamerkaz, Israel