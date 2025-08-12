REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

John Chittick
30m

Western "progressives" refuse to accept or acknowledge that Jihad (the "struggle" to go from Dar al-harb-"the house or war" to Dar al-Islam-"the house of submission") is incumbent on Muslims and that there is not radical or moderate Islam but strict Islam and "non-practicing" Muslims. In addition to the duty of Muslims to demand Shariah law wherever they migrate, they consider their religion the last word of the one true God and hence superior to and duty-bound to subsume, enslave, or eliminate all others as one would expect from a religion based on the word of a warlord prophet. Even if only 30% of Muslims actually practice Islam, they make peaceful coexistence with all others next to impossible. Western progressives have essentially abandoned Christianity and replaced it with the pantheism of anti-humanism, pseudo-environmentalism, Marxism, and nihilism. Christianity is now essentially associated with conservatism, making Islam the political enemy of the enemy of conservatives (and Judaism) perhaps explaining the otherwise inexplicable alliance of the left and Jihadis, an "alliance" that in the minds of the "progressives" is pure delusion as they are simply the temporary convenient useful idiots of Jihad. Western civilization survived by keeping Islam outside of most of Europe for the last 1400 years. Now that the gates are open, welcome back to Dar al-harb. We are all Israelis now whether we know it or not!

Ian Dale
2h

Many good points.

