The only indigenous children who were forced to attend Canada’s Indian Residential Schools were orphans or children rescued from abusive, dysfunctional, or neglectful homes.

Most indigenous children voluntarily attended these schools after their parents or guardians signed an admission form.

Schools often turned down eligible student applicants due to a shortage of space.

Only about one-third of all Treaty-based indigenous children attended an Indian Residential School for an average of 4.5 years.

“150,000 childhoods” were certainly not “lost to” the Indian Residential Schools, judging from their own statements and staff reports.

Life on the reserves was certainly worse in every possible way than life in the schools for most students.

Individual complaints of widespread physical and sexual abuse at the schools skyrocketed only after former students began receiving huge payouts for making unverified and unimpeached claims as part of the one-sided Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement.

Many other myths about the schools have been carefully debunked here, here, here, here, and here.

Below is my one and only orange t-shirt (which I’m currently wearing), whose iron-on decal nicely summarizes my Orange Day sentiment.

This is followed by an opinion piece written by Barry Kirkham commemorating what he implies should actually be called National Day for Lies and Reparations, hence the title of his post.

Unhappy National Day for Lies and Reparations

Barry Kirkham

REAL Indigenous Report

September 30, 2025

In the last ten years Canada has pursued the policy of Truth and Reconciliation. On the very day of the statutory holiday created by Justin Trudeau, intended to celebrate truth and reconciliation, it is timely to ask, how is this working?

“Reconcile” is defined as “making friendly after estrangement.” It is a two way street where two sides attempt to overcome their disagreements to achieve harmony. However, It is clear the Indian Grievance Industry (IGI), which demands everything under the sun in the name of “Reconciliation,” and denounces anything short of immediate capitulation, is pursuing not Reconciliation, but Lies and Reparations. The IGI are purely rent-seekers, with no interest in “making friendly.”

The IGI consists not only of the 2% of Canadians who are Indians (less than half of whom live on reserves) but all the Canadian institutions that have capitulated to the campaign of Lies and Reparations. One particularly egregious example are lots of Canadian archeologists. They are making fabulous fees doing ground radar surveys. Read their website for the most grovelling nonsense about the existence of bodies that they want to be retained to search for. The Universities have completely capitulated. The professional associations are charter members, e.g. the shameful treatment of Jim Heller by the Law Society of BC. The medical profession demands race based quotas be set for entry into the profession and celebrates Indigenous knowledge as equally informative as Western medicine. Of course, most politicians have been intimidated into taking a knee to whatever is demanded by Indians, however extreme. Insistence on the truth leads to defenestration, as Dallas Brodie discovered, and Senator Lynn Beyak earlier. The senator’s cancellation was particularly revealing; she simply said that not all children had an unfavourable experience at IRS. For that, the Conservative caucus removed her from the committee in charge of studying Indians issues and ordered she undertake retraining. She felt she was left with no choice but to resign from the Senate.

The TRUTH Is Wholly Missing.

What we have seen over the past ten years, starting with the 2015 Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is a relentless series of untruths told by the IGI, designed not at all towards reconciliation, but towards seeking endless reparations. And our constant capitulations make not the slightest difference in their attitudes towards us. They continue their campaign of Lies and Reparations without pausing to breathe. They denounce any hesitation on our part as racist. They show no respect and no gratitude. And it will never stop.

A few examples of egregious untruths told over and over again, denial of which leads to furious denunciations:

1. It started when Murray Sinclair and his two fellow commissioners demonstrated disqualifying bias before they even started their work. They attended a meeting of the United Nations in 2009 and told the world that for several generations every Indian child was forced to attend a residential school. In fact, only 30% of Indian children attended a residential school. And the average attendance of the 30% was 4.5 years. Most importantly, they were never “forced” to attend. Their parents had to sign applications before they would be admitted. The fourth attachment below is an issue of the Dorchester Review which contains Nina Green’s thoroughly documented article proving this beyond argument. It also contains my review of the book From Truth Comes Reconciliation. That brilliant book meticulously demonstrates the falseness of many of the claims made by the biased commissioners. They have done great damage to Canada. And yet their deeply flawed report is touted by the IGI as the holy grail, questioning of which is denounced as criminal “denialism”.

2. A completely false assertion is that thousands of children never returned home from IRS and remain “missing”. But every time they purport to identify a missing child by name, Nina Green finds the death certificate. The IGI has failed to identify a single missing child. Yet this claim of thousands of missing children is constantly repeated. The attachment below from Rubenstein goes into detail on this.

3. The IGI has shamefully used the TRC report to defenestrate our founder. Sir John’s name has been removed everywhere because residential schools started under his watch. This is one of the most disgraceful and unjustified attacks ever launched against a great man. John A did more for Indians than any prime minister, including saving the Western tribes from starvation when the buffalo disappeared and creating the NWMP to travel by horseback to Southern Alta to save the Indians tribes from their own internecine warfare and American rum runners, and succeeded. Attached is my essay dealing with the unjustified attacks on Sir John in detail. Also see a masterful piece written by Greg Piasetzki entitled Sir John A Macdonald Saved More Indigenous Lives Than Any Other Prime Minister, published in The 1867 Project:Why Canada Should be Cherished-Not Cancelled, Mark Milke, ed. This fabulous book should be required reading for all Canadian students. Instead they are force-fed a bodyguard of lies from the IGI.

4. The pinnacle of falsehood is of course the claim of Chief Casimir of the Kamloops Indian Band in May 2021 that the band had discovered the bodies of 215 children who had been murdered by priests and nuns at the residential school, something she said the “knowledge keepers” had always been aware of. In fact there is not a single instance of any parent of any child that attended that school who ever complained their child had gone missing. Not to be deterred by the facts, Casimir obtained a resolution from the Assembly of Indian Chiefs that there were “mass graves” at Kamloops and elsewhere. The resolution called for Canada to be prosecuted for genocide. Canada has given Indian bands hundreds of millions of dollars to search for bodies, yet not a single body has been discovered, despite hundreds of millions of our tax dollars granted to various bands to do endless searches. Casimir’s claim has been proven to be a hoax: see Grave Error: How the Media Misled Us (and the Truth about Indians Residential Schools). But even today anyone who challenges the Casmir hoax risks damnation. In 2024 Jim Heller politely requested the Law Society of BC to change the description on their compulsory indoctrination course from “bodies” to “potential bodies”. The Law Society refused and called him a racist. At the same time Dallas Brodie said publicly that no bodies had been discovered. For that she was ejected from the BC Conservative Party. See the attached article from Hymie Rubenstein on the false genocide charge.

5. To support their charge that Canada is a genocidal nation, the IGI cites the high incidence of the murder of Indian women. They got Trudeau to appoint a Royal Commission to study the matter. Three Indians were appointed as Commissioners. Their conclusion was entirely predictable; Canada is a genocidal state. In fact there was no need for any study of this problem. It was well known that Indian women are murdered at an unacceptable rate by Indian men. But the IGI refuses to accept that Indians themselves are responsible for their own problems. It is always our fault. For example, Indians commit a disportionate rate of crime and therefore form a disproportionate part of of the criminal population. The solution, both in an amendment to the Criminal Code and in judicial decisions (starting with Gladue in the SCC), is to require that Indians receive a lesser sentence than anyone else for the same crime. The reasoning is that their grandfather attended a residential school or some other excuse, anything but individual responsibility.

6. They constantly complain that we are responsible for the bad outcomes that are suffered by many Indians on reserves. They wholly ignore the massive funding that Canada grants to bands. It is wholly disportionate to anything spent on any other cause. Plus they are gifted interests in resource projects. And handed valuable properties, such as the ten acres of prime land in downtown Vancouver. They pay no property taxes, nor GST nor PST on any purchase that can be manipulated to occur on a reserve (e.g. a new car delivered to a reserve is completely free of tax), nor even income taxes on any jobs that can be traced to the reserve. Yet in the face of all these benefits, they claim we are responsible for poverty on reserves, which in fact is the fault of their corrupt leadership, which has no obligation to account for the billions in public money they receive, combined with a very high unemployment rate. See Tom Flanagan’s insightful article dealing with this, which is attached.

These are just a few examples of the campaign of Lies and Reparations.

One thing is clear. The IGI is demanding its lies be accepted and that anyone who challenges those lies be denounced as a racist and denier of genocide. They want legislation creating a criminal offence of “denialism.” At the same time they want all the available records to be declared to be “Indigenous Sovereign Data” and to be under their exclusive control. They don’t want any Nina Greens to have access to any documents from which their lies can be exposed. In fact all of the records of the TRC and a great deal of additional documents have been handed over to the “National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation” at the University of Manitoba. Although the trust agreement under which the documents were received required they be made available to the public, in fact the NCTR is refusing access to anyone that isn’t an accredited member of the IGI.

The most recent example of what I say above is an article in the Vancouver Sun last Saturday entitled Truth and Reconciliation ...Many Vows Unrealized. A very prominent leader of the IGI, Terry Teegee, the regional chief for the lobby group known as the BC Assembly of First Nations, spouts off at length about our failings. Of course, he cites IRS as the root cause of all problems, and bitterly complains that all 94 “calls to action” from the Commissioners have not yet all been adopted. (After 1975 only a few IRS remained, meaning that very few Indians under 60 today attended....but hey they have a whipping horse so why not exploint it endlessly). He complains that there is “inequitable” funding for education and “language revitalization”. By this he refers to the demand that Canada pay the cost of “revitalizing” the native languages. There are over 500 Indian bands in Canada with hundreds of languages, none of which were written down. One might reasonably ask what is the point of educating a child to speak a language known to only a handful of people, and which is completely useless in achieving employment of any kind. But no one that is cancellable would dare ask this question.

Teegee even complains that the Cowichan claim to a piece of Richmond (based on a summer fishing village in 1846) was defended and now appealed. You see, we are expected to roll over and capitulate to anything they claim. We are never to question or defend any of their claims.

In a very unusual concession from any member of the IGI, Teegee does acknowledge Eby’s giveaway of all of Haida Gwaii to aboriginal title but immediately qualifies it as “a small victory in the name of reconciliation.” (my emphasis).

Teegee wants Eby’s Haida agreement to be “emulated elsewhere in the province”. Thus is exposed for all to see what the IGI demands in the name of Reconciliation. Aboriginal title over the whole province.

And the Sun reporter cites Teegee at length, without suggesting a critical comment, with the clear intent to have readers believe there is merit in what he whines about.

So, I answer the question asked at the outset, “How is Truth and Reconciliation working?” Not at all. It is a train wreck. It is a euphemistic notion that is entirely alien to everything the IGI demands and practices. We have to say we are mad as hell and are not going to take it anymore.

