REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
9h

The TRC commissioners all bought into the conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of indigenous children had been “disappeared” at residential schools. Murray Sinclair, the highest profile commissioner, claimed that “15-25,000, maybe more” such victims existed. How would it be possible for an objective inquiry be conducted and an objective report written by people who believed such preposterous things?

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Gabe Desjardins's avatar
Gabe Desjardins
7h

As a proud Treaty Six Cree member I cringe at the self pity visited on our people - when I see the spineless weeping brought on merely by the name of a street or by the statue of a person who may have some connection to residential schools I want to vomit. Please remember, “ once we were warriors “!

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