The brief, complimentary piece below, a letter to Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, from the Chief of the Bigstone Cree Reserve, likely represents the opposition of all indigenous leaders, activists, and advisers in Alberta to secession from Canada.

My view is that the sentiments expressed in this letter are shared by indigenous people from coast to coast to coast who will fight tooth and nail to subvert the secession movement, fearing their many unearned and undeserved rights and privileges will disappear if this ever took place.

October 20, 2025

