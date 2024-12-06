The lightly edited piece on the other side of the paywall was written by James C. McCrae, former attorney general of Manitoba and a retired Canadian citizenship judge, and yours truly. Don’t miss reading an analysis that simultaneously dispels several myths about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.