Don’t miss reading the piece below about the British Columbia government’s plan to introduce changes to the Heritage Conservation Act, influenced by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). These changes, which could include recognizing “intangible heritage” and granting indigenous groups greater control over land use, are being met with backlash from local governments. The provincial government claims the changes will streamline permitting, particularly in disaster-stricken areas like Lytton.

The planned changes may well result in all of British Columbia eventually being transferred to its indigenous people, many of whom have overlapping “claims” to the same traditional territory, which is now legally managed by the provincial and federal governments as Crown land.