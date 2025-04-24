REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
2h

Reconciliation, in sum, is “about punishing Canada and the Catholic Church at the ICC for their attempts to provide education and health services to indigenous children.”

Rather, it should be about thanking the church and offering more education and health services.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
famlipp@gmail.com's avatar
famlipp@gmail.com
2h

Thank you, Nina, for your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture