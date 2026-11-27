Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a section to my newsletter titled REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and the Jewish people, wherever they live, and their many regional and international enemies.

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Many thanks!

Hymie

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a just released federal report reveals that nearly 40% of postsecondary students surveyed are Holocaust deniers, with 55% also not considering statements about Jewish influence on the economy as anti-Semitic. The report highlights the normalization of Holocaust denial and the prevalence of anti-Semitic incidents on campuses, including vandalism and the exclusion of Jewish students.