REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Leslie MacMilla's avatar
Leslie MacMilla
19h

Gosh the NDP has become a loathsome pestilence!

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Harry's avatar
Harry
12h

Heather McPherson is an antisemitic leftard, a member of an antisemitic leftard political party which, if it ever takes power, will turn Canada into Venezuela in a minute. Or Beirut.

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