How Canada got the residential school story so wrong

A new book published by True North examines how the residential school story hardened into orthodoxy — and why challenges to it sparked intense backlash.

November 27, 2025

True North and Dorchester Books have published a major new book: Dead Wrong: How Canada Got the Residential School Story So Wrong, the follow-up to the bestselling Grave Error.

In this special edition of the ‘Candice Malcolm Show,’ co-editor Dr. Tom Flanagan joins Candice to walk through the latest developments in the residential-school narrative since 2023 — including the intense backlash in Quesnel, B.C., where activists attempted to force the mayor to resign after his wife purchased copies of Grave Error for friends.

Flanagan explains how incidents like Quesnel, new unproven “discoveries,” and ongoing disciplinary cases — such as the firing of B.C. teacher Jim McMurtry for presenting historical facts — show how deeply the original Kamloops claim has shaped political and cultural institutions, even after the band itself later revised the claim to “soil anomalies.”

Featuring a special forward from Candice, and chapters from Flanagan, McMurtry, Frances Widdowson, Jonathan Kay, Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, Hymie Rubenstein, and 14 other great writers, Dead Wrong documents how the narrative spread, how it hardened into orthodoxy inside media and government, and how it continues to influence debates across Canada, including new Aboriginal title rulings in British Columbia.

Here is the book’s table of contents:

The book is available now on Amazon and at JunoNews.com . Get your copy today!

