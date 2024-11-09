Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Subscribers who don’t want to receive posts about this issue can unsubscribe from this new section in either of two ways:

1. Click "unsubscribe" at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Don’t miss reading the two complimentary pieces below about Canadian flag burning and other iniquities openly taking place across the land since October 7, 2023, with the unbelievable indifference, even protection, of our elected leaders and the police.

After freely declaring themselves to be a terrorist group, they undoubtedly now feel as though there are no limits to what they can do or say.

Demonstrators burning Canadian flags. Photo by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard

Western Standard

October 8, 2024

I was packing for a trip to Germany when the first reports of Hamas' massacre of civilians began circulating online. Initially, what I saw fit the pattern of other Palestinian terrorist attacks against Israelis, and I went to bed that night believing the IDF would eliminate the perpetrators and that would be that.

When I woke up the next morning, however, I realized it was far worse than I ever could have predicted. As I made my way to the airport and boarded my flight to Frankfurt, I was glued to my phone, watching the death toll rise by the dozens, then hundreds, the footage becoming increasingly gruesome.

Here is Jarryd Jäger’s video of the flag burning: https://rumble.com/v5hxy6x-anti-israel-demonstrators-burn-canadian-flags-in-vancouver.html

When all was said and done, around 1,200 civilians were indiscriminately murdered. Some had been slaughtered while dancing at a music festival, while others were executed in front of their families in their own homes. Countless others had their lives spared by the terrorists, only to be raped, mutilated, and psychologically tortured for no other reason than that they were Israelis.

Over the following days, I reported on responses coming out of the west, from governments, media, celebrities, groups, and ordinary citizens. Some unequivocally condemned the terrorists, while others refused to use that term to describe those who carried out the attack. "One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter" was a sentiment I saw shared time and time again by those on the far left, and many a news organization appeared scared to upset that segment of society by picking a side.

Before long, protests began springing up across the world, and in Germany, they were well-attended. Since 2015, the nation has been dealing with what can only be referred to as a migrant crisis, with the majority of newcomers arriving from the Middle East and north Africa. Thanks to a combination of political cowardice, an overwhelmed system, and lax asylum policies, hundreds of thousands of people have poured in, bringing with them their ideologies.

Germany, as one may expect, takes the idea of "Never again" very seriously, working hard to ensure antisemitism cannot take root and grow within its borders as it did in the past. That principle is not, however, shared by many in the aforementioned segment of the population, who have no problem openly calling for the extermination of the Jewish state, and in some cases Jewish people.

I never thought I'd see the same situation play out in Canada. While I firmly believe diversity is our strength and one of the things that makes our nation the greatest place on Earth, October 7 showed me that the values that undergird our society are not universally held, and that perhaps in our admirable desire to welcome the world, we unwittingly failed to realize that meant welcoming ideologies diametrically opposed to our own as well.

Over the next few months, each time I posted clips from protests, lifelong Canadians were joined in their ire by those who had fled countries where such conflicts played out on the streets to come to Canada in search of a better, freer life. When chants they had long heard outside their windows in Tehran, Beirut, or Cairo began emanating from the streets of Vancouver, their reaction was one of genuine sadness.

While the vast majority of newcomers checked their ideologies at the door when they boarded the plane to Canada, in recent years a growing number have opted instead to not only bring their baggage along with them, but insist that others help them unload it. As it happens, there were droves of leftists eager to assist, who saw nothing wrong with marching down the street calling for the destruction of their nation's ally and the return of "stolen land."

Since October 7, 2023, the ideologically possessed anti-Israel crowd has managed to recruit countless of these leftists to do their bidding, and their success was apparent when the first anniversary of the attack rolled around.

When I walked up to the Art Gallery, I surveyed the scene and saw a man proudly waving a IRGC flag in amongst the Palestinian flags. On the outskirts of the square, another man next to those holding Israeli flags displayed his pre-Islamic regime lion and sun, a symbol of freedom from the theocratic tyranny of the IRGC and the extremist groups it funds.

From my perch atop the stairs, I recorded a speaker openly declaring "we are Hezbollah and we are Hamas." As the crowd cheered, I felt something deep within me, a mixture of sadness and anger similar to that I felt one year previous as I watched the footage from the massacre itself. I've covered my fair share of protests and heard some truly frightening things, but this? This was different. This represented, to me and countless others, a step too far.

Over the course of the evening, I watched the protestors take to the streets with a blatant disregard for residents and a refusal to engage with anyone who opposed their goal of obliterating Israel and sending the Jews packing.

It struck me just how quickly things had ramped up, how little time it took for "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" to go from being the most radical chant to among the least.

If you'd have told me a year ago I'd be hearing chants of "Allahu Akbar" on Robson St. I would not have believed you. That happened.

If you'd told me in the wake of October 7 I'd be hearing chants of "Palestine is for Palestinians only" on Granville St. I would not have believed you. That happened.

If you'd told me six months ago I'd witness the burning of multiple Canadian flags in front of the Art Gallery as police sat idly by, I would not have believed you. Yes, that happened, too.

The failure of those in power to prevent these, and so many other vile acts from taking place in a major Canadian city on the one year anniversary of a civilian massacre in an allied nation only emboldened the radicals. After freely declaring themselves to be a terrorist group, they undoubtedly now feel as though there are no limits to what they can do or say.

It's a slippery slope, and those who fled from nations where this is the norm know all too well what lies ahead if we don't stand up to defend Canadian values.

Hamas and Hezbollah supporters riot in Vancouver

Not every immigrant leaves old-country baggage at home

We are Hamas, we are Hezbollah chants

Related Stories

Western Standard

October 10, 2024

If you aren’t going to raise our glorious Canadian flag with reverent respect, keep your filthy hands off it.

If you’re going to march in the streets foaming at the mouth and screaming genocidal slogans, go do it on the streets of whatever inhospitable and doubtless retarded place from whence you came, that taught you to stomp on and burn the Canadian flag. And the American flag too.

Those megaphones with which you pierce tranquility — while all pumped up with venom and delusional self-importance — take them with you as well.

Call for death and claim allegiance to designated terrorist organizations — “Yes, we are Hezbollah, and we are Hamas” and “Death to Canada, death to the United States, death to Israel” — while burning our Canadian flag?

You should rot in jail.

But you won’t because ideologically tainted or weak politicians, chasing votes to the detriment of Canadians in shameless disrespect of what the Canadian flag represents, protect you.

These same traitors have the nerve to attend Canada Day and Remembrance Day ceremonies wearing Canadian flag pins and Poppies. They don’t burn the Canadian flag, but they stomp on it by not acting to protect patriotism and Canadians by crushing radicals freely swarming our streets fuelling terrorism.

So please, use whatever benefit(s) you no doubt, ungratefully grift from Canadian taxpayers who built and cherish this country you hate, to buy a one-way ticket to wherever you came from. Canada doesn’t want or need you.

The traitor sewer rat Canadians that celebrate and promote violence and hate, some joining in setting the Canadian flag ablaze, should leave too.

That includes groupie university students, too lazy to study Canadian history, too stupid and brainwashed to know they’re being used. Every schoolteacher that drags young students to hate fests. University professors indoctrinating students with anti-Canadian, pro-radical militant antisemitic trash. And so-called ‘anti-hate’ zealots, the real radical haters, running taxpayer-funded groups and costly government programs.

But the Liberal MPs who wouldn’t denounce you in the House of Commons should exit Canada first. Instead of condemning terrorist supporters when Conservative Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre asked them to follow his lead, they banned him from speaking.

If all of the above aren’t 100% with Canada, they stand against it. So, let them get out. Canada doesn’t need them either.

Take the sea of flags degrading our streets that celebrate terrorist organizations — Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS — with you.

Our Canadian flag first, only, and always.

The Western Standard’s Jarryd Jäger produced sterling journalism and did Canada a great service when he embedded himself in a viper’s nest of Vancouver demonstrators celebrating the October 7 slaughter by Palestinian Hamas terrorists of 1,200 Israelis. They called for more of the same.

Jäger’s video evidence offers proof of what many already knew. These demonstrations aren’t only anti-Israel — they are anti-Canadian and rabidly pro terrorism.

They stomped on and burned Canadian flags.

Thank you, Jarryd. You represented millions of Canadians who revere the Canadian flag in your touching move to respectfully piece together one shredded flag in the midst of that madness.

Vancouver police issued a statement saying they’re “conducting an investigation” into the flag burnings and people “expressing solidarity with terrorist groups” and “making inflammatory statements” to determine if criminal offences occurred.

What occurred blew past the boundaries of inflammatory statements.

“Death to Canada, death to the United States and death to Israel,” said one female speaker hiding behind a mask at the rally organized by Samidoun.

“We are Hezbollah, and we are Hamas,” declared the wretched thing.

Samidoun, with Charlotte Kates acting as its international coordinator, is tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Canada listed it a terrorist group in 2003. Kates has had run ins with the law.

Poilievre called on the government to designate Samidoun a terrorist group. During nine years in power did it not occur to the Liberals that they should do that?

We’ll see where the police investigation, that should prioritize hunting down that crazed she-terrorist— not a protester, a terrorist — leads.

Hopefully, sympathizers within government won’t intervene to tie the law’s hands. Hopefully, justice will find these terrorist-loving thugs, part of a well-organized infrastructure, before more violent acts — or worse — occur. It’s headed that way.

“Do you call the police or do you call an airstrike,” said Western StandardPublisher Derek Fildebrandt on The Pipeline Wednesday.

See, strength is the only language crazed terrorists understand. Force only stops them from killing and bombing. Not negotiations, not pleas to behave, not even the millions of dollars the Liberal government sends their way contravening anti-terrorism laws.

Canada’s military members, who swore allegiance to the Canadian flag, have bravely fought against tyranny and terrorism abroad on many missions over many years. They’ve kept Canada free, protected innocents, and held terrorists at bay, stop them from infiltrating Canada.

But now here they are in Canada, great numbers of haters plotting in secret, openly glutting our streets, threatening us with free abandon.

What a betrayal to Canadians taxpayers who paid billions upon billions in treasure to protect people they’d never meet.

What a grotesque betrayal to our veterans who put themselves in harm’s way pledging allegiance to the values the Canadian flag represents.

Many of those who made it home, did so with arms and legs blown off, loss of hearing and sight, and tremendous psychological wounds.

Yet with all their infirmities, in a heartbeat these warriors could round up — gently and peacefully, of course — that witch screaming “death to Canada” and her terrorist partners who threaten our safety and burn our flag. If only.

But then the Liberals and rabid anti-Canadian antisemites infecting the NDP would lose their minds and rush to protect the radicals by going after patriotic Canadians. Just like they did when they hammered us with the War Measures [Emergencies] Act.

There’s another solution we can hope Poilievre would seriously ponder if (when) he’s elected Canada’s next prime minister.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that if (when) he’s back in the Oval Office he’ll push for a one-year jail sentence and deportation of anti-Israel protesters who burned the American flag.

Our Maple Leaf needs that kind of protection.

Not just from extreme radicals (terrorists) who have imported hatred and aim to turn Canadian streets into war zones.

But also from special interest groups who want to push their flags where they don’t belong.

The embattled Dauphin-based Mountain View School Division is under fierce attack because trustees voted to only display the Canadian flag, provincial flag, and school flag on school sites.

A sexual minorities group, pushing to have the Pride flag hoisted alongside, is crying hatred, an attack on their rights, etc.

Its common sense. It’s respect for the Canadian flag. Sexual preferences that Pride flag represents don’t deserve equal treatment to the Canadian flag — a product of blood, sweat and sacrifice.

Good Canadians must step up en masse to protect it and expunge radicals. Or more than the flag will be burning. Because that’s what they do.

Our Canadian flag first and always.

© westernstandard 2024

Powered by Quintype