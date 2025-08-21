​Current mythology suggests that the incrementalist Stephen Harper Conservative Party regime (February 6, 2006, to November 4, 2015) did little or nothing to address indigenous grievance issues.

According to Tom Flanagan, this assertion is wrong.

In fact, Harper’s government pursued an active aboriginal legislative agenda, despite cancelling the Kelowna Accord. Initiatives included the 2008 apology for residential schools, the formation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the revision of the specific claims process. While some initiatives, like matrimonial property legislation, were widely supported, others, such as the First Nations Financial Transparency Act, faced opposition.