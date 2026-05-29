Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Please find below a brief excerpt from a National Post story quoting from gifted researcher Warren Kinsella’s soon-to-be-published book, The Hidden Hand: The Information War and the Rise of Anti-Semitic Propaganda.

Kincella shows that Iran has been actively involved in anti-Israel campaigns, using cyber-enabled influence operations and funding student protests in Western democracies like Canada.

He argues that these efforts, often amplified on social media, aim to intimidate Israelis, criticize the Israeli government, and undermine support for Israel’s military operations. Iran’s influence operations have become increasingly sophisticated, utilizing fake accounts, fabricated websites, and AI-generated content to spread disinformation.

Book excerpt: Iran has invested considerable resources as puppet-masters of protests in western democracies. It has paid many dividends

The Iranian regime and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants channelled funding into student protests in Canada, the U.S. and Europe after the October 7 attacks on Israel, Warren Kinsella writes in his new book The Hidden Hand. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images/File

Warren Kinsella

National Post

March 21, 2026

Said the Microsoft Threat Analysis team, “As the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023, Iran immediately surged support to Hamas with its now well-honed technique of combining targeted hacks with influence operations amplified on social media, what we refer to as cyber-enabled influence operations. Iran’s operations were initially reactionary and opportunistic. By late October, nearly all of Iran’s influence and major cyber actors focused on Israel in an increasingly targeted, coordinated, and destructive manner, making for a seemingly boundless ‘all-hands-on-deck’ campaign against Israel. Unlike some of Iran’s past cyberattacks, all of its destructive cyberattacks against Israel in this war — real or fabricated — were complemented with online influence operations.”

In June 2024, as the student encampments were spreading across North America and Europe, Iranian proxy Hezbollah also confirmed that support was flowing to Western students. Hezbollah legislator Mohammad Raad appeared on Russia Today and said, “We need to enter the heart of Western societies.”

From THE HIDDEN HAND: The Information War and the Rise of Anti-Semitic Propaganda by Warren Kinsella, to be published April 22 by Signal Books/McClelland & Stewart, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada. © Warren Kinsella, 2026. Reprinted with permission of the publisher.

The National Post’s website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our newsletters here.