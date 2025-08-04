Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Many thanks!

Hymie

An illuminating piece by skilled researcher and accomplished wordsmith Yaniv Weiss, freely available to all readers, about how tiny Israel, recreated as a Jewish state less than 77 years ago, has today become a global economic powerhouse despite the best efforts of its genocidal enemies to exterminate all its people.

Israel’s Financial Stream

Yaniv Weiss

Weissword

July 29, 2025

"An economist is someone who will know tomorrow why the things he predicted yesterday didn't happen today." - Charles M. Schulz

Illustration of Israeli Hi-Tech sector.

Picture this: It's 1948. You're a brand-new country surrounded by hostile neighbors, fighting multiple wars simultaneously, absorbing hundreds of thousands of refugees, and oh yeah—you're literally building everything from scratch. Roads? Nope. Cities? Barely. A functioning economy? LOL, what's that?

Fast forward 76 years, and that same "impossible" nation just pulled off the ultimate economic glow-up.

Israel's GDP: $540.4 billion

Egypt's GDP: $389.1 billion

Israel's economy ($540.4B) is actually larger than Egypt's economy ($389.1B) in 2024, making Israel the largest economy in the region

Wait, WHAT? 🤯

That's right, folks. Israel—a country you could drive across in 6 hours—has a bigger economy than Egypt, a nation with 10 times the population and 50 times the land mass.

Here's where it gets interesting. After WWII, Germany didn't just send thoughts and prayers—they sent cold, hard cash. The reparations payments from 1953-1956, combined with Jewish-American bonds, gave Israel the ultimate economic power-up.

Suddenly, Israel went from "survival mode" to "let's build some serious infrastructure."

Heavy industry? ✅

Dead Sea factories? ✅

Power plants? ✅

National highways? ✅

It was like someone finally gave the scrappy startup kid a proper Series A funding round.

The Brain Drain That Became a Brain GAIN

While other countries dig for oil, Israel invested in something way more valuable: the 3 pounds of gray matter between every citizen's ears.

The results? Mind-blowing:

GDP per capita: $56,884 (higher than Spain, Greece, and Portugal—countries that have been around for, you know, centuries)

Total household financial assets: $2+ trillion (that's more wealth per capita than most of Europe)

The world's highest investment in human capital

When Global Giants Come Knocking

Here's the part that'll make you do a double-take:

NVIDIA employs over 15% of its global workforce in Israel. Not Jordan. Not Egypt. Not Lebanon. Israel.

And they're not stopping there—they just announced massive expansion plans and new R&D centers. Because apparently, when you need the world's smartest people, you know where to find them.

The tech invasion is real:

Microsoft: 3,000+ employees

Intel: 11,000+ employees

300+ multinational corporations have R&D centers in Israel

The Defense Industry That's Literally Crushing It

Remember when David beat Goliath with a slingshot? Well, modern Israel upgraded to billion-dollar defense contracts:

Elbit Systems: $22+ billion in future orders

Israel Aerospace Industries: $25 billion backlog

Rafael: $17 billion in contracts

Combined total: $65.3 billion in locked-in future revenue

That's not just impressive—that's "we're booked solid for the next decade" impressive.

The Stock Market That Defies Logic

Here's the kicker: While the world expected Israel's economy to tank during wartime, the stock market said "hold my hummus" and went UP.

Why? Because investors—both local and international—looked at Israel and thought: "Yeah, these people aren't going anywhere. In fact, they're just getting started."

The Bigger Picture: David vs. Goliath 2.0

Some people think that if enough angry mobs march through European streets chanting for Israel's destruction, Israelis will just pack up and leave.

Spoiler alert: They won't.

Israelis have spent 76 years turning an impossible situation into the Middle East's economic powerhouse. They've survived wars, boycotts, terror attacks, and global financial crises. A few temper tantrums in London and Paris? That's just Tuesday.

The Bottom Line

Israel took a desert, some immigrants, and a whole lot of chutzpah, and built an economy that makes its neighbors look like they're still figuring out how money works.

Fun fact: Israel has roughly the same population as Portugal or Greece (about 10 million), but while those countries are part of the mighty European Union, they're still economically lagging behind this tiny Middle Eastern nation that's technically still at war.

The lesson? Never underestimate a people who can make the desert bloom, turn saltwater into drinking water, and convince NVIDIA that the future of AI runs through Tel Aviv.

Am Yisrael Chai !

If you found these numbers as mind-blowing as we did, smash that share button and let people know that sometimes David doesn't just win—he builds an empire.

Pledge your support

