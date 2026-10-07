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Hymie

Dan Burmawi, a Muslim who converted to Christianity after recognizing the evils of Islam, recounts how the events of October 7, 2023, profoundly impacted his life.

Witnessing the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians three years ago today solidified his belief in the inherent incompatibility between Islam and Western civilization. This realization led him to dedicate his life to educating the American public about the true nature of Islam and its threat to Western civilization, culminating in the publication of his best-selling book, “Islam, Israel and the West.”

How October 7 Changed My Life

Danburmawi.com

October 7, 2026

Three years ago, on October 6, I went to bed after watching a newly released movie called Golda. It was the biography of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. Since I converted out of Islam and the package of hate and lies fell off my shoulders, I have become fascinated by the pioneers of the State of Israel.

And before I continue, let me just say to the useful idiots that I wasn’t paid $7,000 for this post by the Zionists. I was paid way more. If it weren’t for real Zionist generosity, I wouldn’t have been able to start the Ideological Defense Institute, an organization that, I wouldn’t be exaggerating if I said, in less than a year has contributed significantly to the culture surrounding the debate about Islam in the West.

Anyway, the pioneers of Israel fascinated me because they chose the hard path, and as a Christian, I came to realize that only a few people choose that path. They could have abandoned Yerushalayim. They could have found safety in a nation-state somewhere else. Their people could have settled for anything, but they chose not to. They dug into stones to make sure that “next year in Jerusalem” became a reality again for the people who have no identity without Zion.

Golda Meir once said that if the Arabs put down their weapons, there would be peace, and if the Jews put down their weapons, there would be no Israel. As an Arab and a former Muslim, I testify to the truth in that statement. Yes, we were raised to hate Jews, to hate any non-Muslims, but Jews in particular; to wait for the day when trees and rocks would call us Muslims to go find the Jew hiding behind them and kill him. We grew up chanting “Khaybar, Khaybar,” a reference to the massacres Muhammad committed against peaceful Jews who rejected his false prophethood.

After leaving Islam, I realized that Bibi Netanyahu was right to reject what Yitzhak Rabin and his naive school were seeking: fragile peace with people who are determined to end the Jews, not because of what Jews do, but because of who they are.

After leaving Islam, I became convinced that there will never be peace between Muslims and Jews, or Muslims and non-Muslims in general, until Muslims love their children more than they hate the infidels. And don’t be deceived by the so-called peace treaties between Muslims and Israel. This is peace between governments, people who identify as Muslims but are not faithful to it, dictators who silence their people so they won’t object to this arrangement.

I watched the movie that night and went to bed, only to wake up to videos of the barbaric Muslim terrorists of Hamas chanting “Allahu Akbar” as they massacred civilians, some of whom were peace advocates, people who used to drive the enemies of the Jewish people from Gaza to Israeli hospitals to provide them with health care; young men and women attending a festival; boys; dogs; raping women; beheading fathers in front of their children.

A week before that, Mohammed bin Salman gave an interview to Fox News in which he said that peace with Israel was possible and that he was in negotiations. So when I saw what Hamas did, I immediately realized that it was Iran sending its hound dogs in Gaza to destroy any hope of a fragile, cold peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Hamas, and the Muslim Brotherhood behind them everywhere, were happy to do so because a fragile, cold peace between Arabs and Israel, which could have become possible if Saudi Arabia sat at the table, would end their mission and render their existence irrelevant.

That day, I was filled with anger. I went to bed watching a hero fighting to save her people and woke up to the same old death cult killing these people who wanted nothing but to build the land of their ancestors; Jews who came not only from Europe, but also from the Arab world; Jews who were forced to leave their homes in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco. Israel welcomed them with open arms and absorbed them, unlike what the Arabs did to the Palestinian refugees, whose misery, even though it was caused by the Arabs who waged war against the nascent State of Israel, was prolonged by those who manufactured a fake nation-state called Palestine out of thin air, left them in refugee camps for 80 years, and used their pain to hide their domestic failures, while globally begging for money and ransom to control the people whose grievances they themselves fuel.

A week after October 7, I was sitting on a bench at Millennium Park in Chicago, speaking on the phone with a friend in Arabic, when a woman and her children came and sat next to me. Within a few seconds, the woman grabbed her children and left abruptly. I wasn’t paying attention, but my wife told me that the woman had a Star of David necklace.

I realized that the monster I fled from in the Middle East had made its way to America ahead of me. A Jewish woman, in the heartland of America, was afraid of the same Islam that massacred her people 14 centuries ago and that has been attacking her people for the past 80 years for no reason except religious hatred.

That is when I realized that Islamic jihad had been fully rebranded in America. Jihad, the war that was declared on the entire world by Muhammad and his Allah, had now become, in America, “resistance to occupation” and a “response to imperialism.” That is when I made a decision that educating the American people about the truth of Islam, the Middle East, and this unholy alliance between Islam and the Left was my mission.

For two or three generations, the American people have been indoctrinated to hate America, the greatest nation on earth, and to abhor Western civilization, the greatest civilization in human history. The ideologues who want to destroy America keep trying to find a cause to use as a weapon against the West. In the 70s it was the anti–Vietnam War, in the 80s it was anti-nuclear movement, recently, it was BLM, and after October 7, it is Israel.

Israel, the root of the West and its extension, became the target because it is a symbol of what the West represents: a powerful, sovereign nation that rose from the ashes and built one of the greatest economies in the world, refused to settle into victimhood and grievances, and became the enemy of the Left. And that hatred, just as always, paved the way for smuggling Islam into the West, an ideology that erased the civilization of our ancestors in the Middle East and North Africa, under the banners of liberation and with the help of traitors.

Armed with a solid belief in the supremacy of Judeo-Christian civilization, because it was born out of the attributes of its God, and driven by anguish over what I witnessed on the streets of the West after October 7, I wrote my book Islam, Israel and the West, in which I laid out everything I believe Westerners need to learn, not only to understand Islam, not only to understand the nature of the conflict in the Middle East, but also to save this great civilization.

Islam, Israel and the West was released on October 7, 2025, and since then it has been among the bestsellers in four different categories, a very rare thing when it comes to self-publishing.

The word is my weapon, and as someone who is standing, and has been standing for 20 years, against an ideology that kills whoever disagrees with it, I believe that my weapon of truth is capable of crushing this ideology of lies.

Today, three years after October 7, I testify that October 7 changed my life. It changed the trajectory I was on, and while I used to be an evangelist in the Middle East before, I see the mission I am on today as no less important, because whether spiritually or tangibly, my job was and still is discipleship, just as my Lord commanded me.

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