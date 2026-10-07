REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick
Oct 7

The words of this Muslim apostate like many others is the voice of reason, a faculty no longer within the grasp of the majority of the left. Cultural Marxist captured institutions, nihilism, illiberal progressivism, all now have more in common with Stalinists, fascists and national socialists than "classical" liberals. Their consignment of the west to an Islamic future are now lined up for either a reckoning and civil departure, civil war, or Caliphate. The evidence of what would seem an outrageous prediction a few decades ago is now on the streets in the UK and Europe and in our universities. Before the gates were opened, you could ignore Islam but now that they're open along with the bankrupt welfare state coffers, you can try ignoring them but they eventually won't ignore you. Honesty on this issue will not arrive via the ballot box by any "politically correct" political party.

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