How UNDRIP Is Affecting Canada
Please find below brief excerpts from an analysis by journalist Riley Donovan on how the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is influencing Canada, particularly in British Columbia (B.C.), where it has been enshrined into law. This has led to court cases recognizing aboriginal land title, debates on renaming municipalities, and temporary closures of provincial parks for indigenous cultural practices. UNDRIP’s influence is also extending beyond B.C., with discussions all across the country on granting legal personhood to natural features like rivers.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How UNDRIP Is Affecting Canada
Riley Donovan
Epoch Times
December 1, 2025
News Analysis
The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is a non-binding resolution from an international body. Even so, it is exerting a tangible influence in Canada on issues ranging from a move in B.C. to rename streets, towns, and cities, to a push to grant rivers “legal personhood.”
UNDRIP is a United Nations resolution passed in September 2007. The 15-page document contains 46 “Articles” that put forth a vision of the rights of indigenous peoples worldwide.
Some of these Articles are simple and have few consequences for Canada …Others have potentially far-reaching domestic ramifications, notably “the right to autonomy or self-government” in Article 4, or the right to promote indigenous “juridical systems or customs” in Article 34.
In 2010, the Harper government cautiously endorsed UNDRIP, calling it an “aspirational document” and noting that it is “not legally binding.” In 2016, the Trudeau government announced that Canada would became a full supporter of UNDRIP “without qualification.”
In June 2021, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act came into force, which provided a framework to advance implementation of the declaration at the federal level, requiring the federal government to “take all measures necessary to ensure the laws of Canada are consistent” with UNDRIP.
Court Cases
B.C. has been making headlines across Canada of late for the Cowichan Tribes v. Canada ruling, in which the B.C. Supreme Court recognized aboriginal title over a swathe of Richmond, which includes private property.
Dwight Newman, constitutional law professor at the University of Saskatchewan, notes that B.C.’s adoption of UNDRIP was considered in the judge’s decision. In a blog post in August, Newman noted that the judge in the Cowichan decision referenced a provision on B.C.’s Interpretation Act, adopted after the province enshrined UNDRIP into law, that essentially “requires courts to try to interpret BC legislation consistently with UNDRIP.”
Municipal Naming
A particularly unexpected consequence of B.C.’s UNDRIP legislation is playing out in Okanagan Falls, on the south shore of Skaha Lake in Okanagan wine country.
In March 2025, the community voted to incorporate and become a municipality—B.C.’s first in 15 years. As part of the incorporation process, the new municipality may be required to adopt an official name, prompting debate over whether Okanagan Falls should keep or change its longstanding name.
Meanwhile, in Vancouver, UNDRIP principles are already being cited as justification for renaming streets whose names are said to carry colonial associations. In June 2025, the City of Vancouver renamed Trutch Street to šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm Street, which means Musqueamview Street in the language of the Musqueam First Nation.
National Parks Access
Another B.C. policy approach that is intertwined with UNDRIP is a string of temporary closures of certain provincial parks to non-indigenous visitors.
Waterways
While UNDRIP’s direct influence is strongest in B.C., there are some indications that downstream effects are being felt elsewhere in Canada—notably, a new push for rivers and other natural features to be granted “legal personhood.”
The first such instance in Canada was in February 2021, when the Magpie River in eastern Quebec was conferred “legal personhood” through parallel resolutions from the Innu Council of Ekuanitshit and the Minganie Regional County Municipality. The river was recognized as having nine specific rights, including “the right to flow” and the right to sue in a court of law (the river will not represent itself at court, but will be given “legal guardians” to do so on its behalf).
In April 2023, chiefs in the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador unanimously adopted a resolution to confer legal personhood on the St. Lawrence River, relying heavily on UNDRIP as the source of legitimacy for their declaration.
"In 2008, Ecuador became the first country in the world to recognize “Rights of Nature” in its constitution, or specifically the rights of “Pachamama” (Mother Earth) to “maintain and generate its cycles, structure, functions and evolutionary processes.” Bolivia followed suit soon after in 2011 by passing new laws granting all nature equal rights to humans with The Law of Mother Earth, and in 2017, New Zealand made history as the first country to give a river legal personhood when it granted the Whanganui legal personhood with set representatives to take action on behalf of the river....
[I]n New Zealand, there has been a unique approach where the representative body for the Whanganui River is made up both of Maori indigenous representatives, the government, as well as nongovernmental entities proactively working towards protecting the river."
-MARCH 17, 2023 BY GW ENVIRONMENTAL AND ENERGY LAW
UNDRIP is an example of race-based "group rights" which always exist as an infringement of individual rights. As a tool for reinforcing and inverting apartheid, this is the ticket. The examples of granting human rights status to rivers is a further absurdity essentially returning to theocracy by way of pantheism.