REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Banta's avatar
Russell Banta
8h

"In 2008, Ecuador became the first country in the world to recognize “Rights of Nature” in its constitution, or specifically the rights of “Pachamama” (Mother Earth) to “maintain and generate its cycles, structure, functions and evolutionary processes.” Bolivia followed suit soon after in 2011 by passing new laws granting all nature equal rights to humans with The Law of Mother Earth, and in 2017, New Zealand made history as the first country to give a river legal personhood when it granted the Whanganui legal personhood with set representatives to take action on behalf of the river....

[I]n New Zealand, there has been a unique approach where the representative body for the Whanganui River is made up both of Maori indigenous representatives, the government, as well as nongovernmental entities proactively working towards protecting the river."

-MARCH 17, 2023 BY GW ENVIRONMENTAL AND ENERGY LAW

Reply
Share
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
7h

UNDRIP is an example of race-based "group rights" which always exist as an infringement of individual rights. As a tool for reinforcing and inverting apartheid, this is the ticket. The examples of granting human rights status to rivers is a further absurdity essentially returning to theocracy by way of pantheism.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture