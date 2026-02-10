Please find below brief excerpts from an analysis by journalist Riley Donovan on how the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is influencing Canada, particularly in British Columbia (B.C.), where it has been enshrined into law. This has led to court cases recognizing aboriginal land title, debates on renaming municipalities, and temporary closures of provincial parks for indigenous cultural practices. UNDRIP’s influence is also extending beyond B.C., with discussions all across the country on granting legal personhood to natural features like rivers.

Riley Donovan

Epoch Times

December 1, 2025

L-R) Then-Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde, then-Justice Minister David Lametti, and president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed participate in an announcement about the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, in Ottawa on Dec. 3, 2020. The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld

News Analysis

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is a non-binding resolution from an international body. Even so, it is exerting a tangible influence in Canada on issues ranging from a move in B.C. to rename streets, towns, and cities, to a push to grant rivers “legal personhood.”

UNDRIP is a United Nations resolution passed in September 2007. The 15-page document contains 46 “Articles” that put forth a vision of the rights of indigenous peoples worldwide.

Some of these Articles are simple and have few consequences for Canada …Others have potentially far-reaching domestic ramifications, notably “the right to autonomy or self-government” in Article 4, or the right to promote indigenous “juridical systems or customs” in Article 34.

In 2010, the Harper government cautiously endorsed UNDRIP, calling it an “aspirational document” and noting that it is “not legally binding.” In 2016, the Trudeau government announced that Canada would became a full supporter of UNDRIP “without qualification.”

In June 2021, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act came into force, which provided a framework to advance implementation of the declaration at the federal level, requiring the federal government to “take all measures necessary to ensure the laws of Canada are consistent” with UNDRIP.

Court Cases

B.C. has been making headlines across Canada of late for the Cowichan Tribes v. Canada ruling, in which the B.C. Supreme Court recognized aboriginal title over a swathe of Richmond, which includes private property.

Dwight Newman, constitutional law professor at the University of Saskatchewan, notes that B.C.’s adoption of UNDRIP was considered in the judge’s decision. In a blog post in August, Newman noted that the judge in the Cowichan decision referenced a provision on B.C.’s Interpretation Act, adopted after the province enshrined UNDRIP into law, that essentially “requires courts to try to interpret BC legislation consistently with UNDRIP.”

Municipal Naming

A particularly unexpected consequence of B.C.’s UNDRIP legislation is playing out in Okanagan Falls, on the south shore of Skaha Lake in Okanagan wine country.

In March 2025, the community voted to incorporate and become a municipality—B.C.’s first in 15 years. As part of the incorporation process, the new municipality may be required to adopt an official name, prompting debate over whether Okanagan Falls should keep or change its longstanding name.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, UNDRIP principles are already being cited as justification for renaming streets whose names are said to carry colonial associations. In June 2025, the City of Vancouver renamed Trutch Street to šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm Street, which means Musqueamview Street in the language of the Musqueam First Nation.

National Parks Access

Another B.C. policy approach that is intertwined with UNDRIP is a string of temporary closures of certain provincial parks to non-indigenous visitors.

Waterways

While UNDRIP’s direct influence is strongest in B.C., there are some indications that downstream effects are being felt elsewhere in Canada—notably, a new push for rivers and other natural features to be granted “legal personhood.”

The first such instance in Canada was in February 2021, when the Magpie River in eastern Quebec was conferred “legal personhood” through parallel resolutions from the Innu Council of Ekuanitshit and the Minganie Regional County Municipality. The river was recognized as having nine specific rights, including “the right to flow” and the right to sue in a court of law (the river will not represent itself at court, but will be given “legal guardians” to do so on its behalf).

In April 2023, chiefs in the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador unanimously adopted a resolution to confer legal personhood on the St. Lawrence River, relying heavily on UNDRIP as the source of legitimacy for their declaration.