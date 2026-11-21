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Hymie

According to Bryan Schwartz and Mark Berlin, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) director, Isha Khan, should be removed from her position. The board, which oversees the museum, can hire and fire the director with cabinet approval. The controversial “Nakba” exhibit, developed without proper board oversight and consultation, contradicts the museum’s mandate and requires corrective action.

Isha Khan can be removed by the board with cabinet approval

Bryan Schwartz and Mark Berlin

September 21, 2026

The Canadian Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg. Photo by David Lipnowski/Postmedia

Parliament decides who oversees the CMHR. Section 18(3) of the Museums Act holds the board “responsible for the fulfilment of the purposes and the management of the business, activities and affairs” of the museum. The director — Ms. Khan — is “responsible to the board,” and “under the direction of the board, has control and supervision of the work and staff of the museum.”

By statute, the director is hired — and can be removed — by the board, in both cases with the approval of the cabinet. Board members are appointed — and can be removed — by the minister, again with the cabinet’s approval.

The exhibit, “Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present,” was developed with a Palestinian Content Advisory Network created by the museum’s staff, not the board. One member is Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, who has written that Zionism is “a disease that must be destroyed.”

Board members knew, or should have known, that the advisory process was partisan and lacking in transparency, that mainstream Jewish organizations were denied meaningful consultation, and that a great deal of relevant scholarship was being ignored. … It was predictable that the exhibit would, contrary to the museum’s statutory mandate, distort history rather than enlarge the public’s understanding of it, and divide Canadians rather than foster mutual respect — which grows from an honest appreciation of historical reality, not from divisive propaganda.

People are entitled to different opinions about the Middle East. They are not, however, entitled to their own facts and their own laws.

There must be a new board and a new director. The object of installing new leadership would not be punitive. It would be to restore an institution that is undermining its statutory mission and thereby causing serious harm.

Mark L. Berlin is a professor of practice at McGill University. He was a board member of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights until he resigned in June 2026 over the failures of the Nakba exhibit.

Bryan Schwartz is a professor of law at the University of Manitoba and co-author, with Rhonda Spivak, of The Canadian Museum for Human Rights and Its “Nakba” Exhibit: Bias and Animus in Process and Outcome.