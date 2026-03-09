I Tried to Warn Vancouver 3 Years Ago
Now it’s Here and Irreversible
Dallas Brodie, a British Columbia member of the legistlative assembly has served as the interim leader of the OneBC political party since 2025, with a short gap in December 2025 when she was removed temporarily as leader and then reappointed eight days later.
Initially elected as a member of the Conservative Party, Brodie was removed from the Conservative caucus for allegedly using her position of authority to mock testimony of those claiming, without documented evidence, that they were abused in Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.
She has also falsely been denounced by provincial NDP government officials and indigenous and non-indigenous groups across the country for being a disseminator of so-called “conspiracy theories” — what are actually scientific truths countering emotive indigenous myths — about the former residential schools.
For Brodie’s position on the Musqueam Agreement, don’t miss watching the short video under the following link to the Musqueam Agreement piece I posted on March 6.
If the Conservatives weren't so loaded up with mindless mushy middle former BC Liberals, she should be their leader. With the backlash from the Musqueam and Cowichan decisions, unless the Conservatives go full woke, they should be able to defeat the NDP. I have been trying to ascertain whether Caroline Elliott is promising to repeal DRIPA if she were to become party leader but so far her campaign hasn't responded to my query.