Dallas Brodie, a British Columbia member of the legistlative assembly has served as the interim leader of the OneBC political party since 2025, with a short gap in December 2025 when she was removed temporarily as leader and then reappointed eight days later.

Initially elected as a member of the Conservative Party, Brodie was removed from the Conservative caucus for allegedly using her position of authority to mock testimony of those claiming, without documented evidence, that they were abused in Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.

She has also falsely been denounced by provincial NDP government officials and indigenous and non-indigenous groups across the country for being a disseminator of so-called “conspiracy theories” — what are actually scientific truths countering emotive indigenous myths — about the former residential schools.

For Brodie’s position on the Musqueam Agreement, don’t miss watching the short video under the following link to the Musqueam Agreement piece I posted on March 6.