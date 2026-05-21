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Hymie

Star Western Standard editorial writer Linda Slobodian shows the downside of Great Britain’s “forced woke ideology, shut-up tactics disguised as political correctness, Marxist-style oppression, and extensive state surveillance.”

“The Brits are in deep trouble,” she says, why she applauds, “the powerful message delivered by Independent MP Rupert Lowe last Friday when he launched Restore Britain. The new national right-wing political party will act as an umbrella with local political parties as partners.”

She ends by saying, “Many on social media said Lowe is Britain’s last hope. Who is ours?”

The only answer I see is Maxime Bernier and his People’s Party of Canada.

From farm fields to viral fame — how Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain captured third place in the polls by promising to “crush parasitic Britain,” ban burkas, and end the “two-tiered justice system” favouring foreigners over citizens.

Restore Britain Rupert Lowe Image courtesy of Twitter/X

Western Standard

February 200, 2026

Britain is a tragic shadow of its former greatness. The longtime powerhouse with a proud, distinct identity is in many respects unrecognizable today.

Politicians have steered it headlong towards cultural obliteration through mass immigration. Additionally, there’s the indignity of forced woke ideology, shut-up tactics disguised as political correctness, Marxist-style oppression, and extensive state surveillance.

The Brits are in deep trouble.

So, it’s time to reclaim Britain before it’s too late. That was the powerful message delivered by Independent MP Rupert Lowe last Friday when he launched Restore Britain. The new national right-wing political party will act as an umbrella with local political parties as partners.

“I’m not going to tell you comforting lies about the condition of our country. I have only ever been honest with the British people, and I will be straight with you now. What is necessary will be incredibly painful, but for the first time in a very long time, voters will have a genuine alternative which is truthful with them about the scale of what now has to be done,” said Lowe.

“This political party now exists for one reason, to restore Britain, to make it a better, safer, and more prosperous place for British men and women to raise their families. It will be difficult, and it will be painful, but I assure you it is possible.”