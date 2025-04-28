Hymie Rubenstein

Federal Election Day, May 28, 2025

If you are still undecided about which party to vote for today, you may want to consider the message in this cartoon … at least if you see truthfulness and identical rights, minus special inherited racial, ethnic, or social privileges, for all Canadians as a fundamental issue.

So, even if you’re a tad on the woke side, try voting with your head rather than your heart. Depending on the outcome, our very existence as a single sovereign nation may be at stake unless, perhaps, you strongly believe, as an ever-growing number of Canadians do, that the political Balkanization of our country would make our increasingly diverse population much better off.

If you think the disintegration of Canada is an over-the-top assertion, think again after reading George Koch’s semi-satirical piece in the latest issue of C2C magazine, where he argues that:

Mark Carney’s repeated claims that he loves, understands and respects Alberta have been met with deep skepticism in that province. But what if we took him at his word? What if the former Bank of Canada governor’s bespoke persona as condescending globalist prone to “net-zero” proclamations is just an elaborate ideological smokescreen? What if the federal Liberal leader is really a political sleeper agent, sent East by a cabal of crafty Albertans intent on gaining their independence? Seen this way, certain things do begin to make some semblance of sense. In an upside-down, post-truth world where satire is almost (if not quite) impossible, George Koch ponders the imponderable: that Laurentian Carney is actually a deep-cover Alberta separatist on the verge of pulling off his ultimate mission.

My party of choice is not available for public consumption, and I always hang up the phone when intrusive pollsters call to ask me about my voting intentions. More people are doing the same, or deliberately lying about their party choice, thereby rendering quick and cheap polling increasingly questionable.

What I will reveal for public consumption is that what Canadians think about aboriginal people varies from region to region, depending on urban indigenous demographics. Here in Manitoba, particularly Winnipeg, the public is bombarded by the drug and alcohol addled panhandlers and derelicts that populate the hardscrabble downtown area.

The next eyesore and inconvenience consists of ill-tempered protesters blocking roads and sidewalks while carrying signs listing preposterous claims and outrageous demands.

This display is often dwarfed by plump chiefs wearing ostentatious bonnets purchased online or borrowed from alien indigenous groups.

The following images depict the results of the “special status” of indigenous people these days:

A homeless man in Ottawa is leaning next to his shopping cart filled with belongings, including blankets, winter clothing and boots. (Brian Morris/CBC)

A not uncommon example of on-reserve housing

A house in St. Theresa Point Indian Reserve in northern Manitoba. Supplied by McCarthy Tétrault

Overcrowing is chronic on many reserves

Remember that the Liberal Party has dominated Canadian federal politics for much of its history, holding power for almost 70 years in the 20th century and over 15 years in the 21st century. As a result, it has sometimes been referred to as Canada's “natural governing party.” Such a long tenure means the Liberals need to be held responsible for their inability to successfully address the legion of adversities and pathologies facing Canada’s indigenous people.

Placed in a comparative national context, these adversities and pathologies show that indigenous people on and off-reserve exhibit the highest rates of criminal behaviour and incarceration; the lowest incomes; the highest rates of unemployment, non-working population numbers, poverty, welfare dependency, and homelessness; the most inferior housing; the highest rates of infant mortality; the lowest life expectancy; the highest disease and illness levels; the highest school dropout rates; the highest rates of child apprehension, fostering, and adoption; the highest levels of suicide; the highest rates of sexual abuse, including the heinous crime of incest; the highest rates of single motherhood and births from multiple partners; and the highest rates of murdered and missing women.

As for predictions, another “natural governing party” minority seems more likely than not in our deeply divided country, an outcome that would only further fragment us, as would a Liberal majority government, which could also see internet newsletters like this one closed down after its proprietor, yours truly, is imprisoned for peddling “hate speech” (aka “politically incorrect truth telling”).

April 28, 2025, is a day that may live in infamy or temporary rejoicing, depending on your political viewpoint. So please don’t complain about the election results if you choose not to vote.