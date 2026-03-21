Distinguished scholar Tom Flanagan informs us that the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations denied an Access to Information request for reports filed by the Kamloops First Nation regarding the alleged discovery of 215 human remains. The government claims the reports are confidential, but Flanagan disputes this claim.

If you’ve got nothing to hide, why the secrecy?

No unmarked graves of children linked to residential schools have been found anywhere in Canada. None, zero, nada.

Kamloops Residential School. WS Files

Tom Flanagan

Western Standard Guest Columnist

December 28, 2025

Tom Flanagan is professor emeritus of political science at the University of Calgary and co-editor of Grave Error and Dead Wrong.

On December 16, Blacklock’s Reporter revealed that the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations had denied an Access to Information request for the reports filed by the Kamloops First Nation concerning the 215 human remains allegedly discovered in May 2021.

The Department said that these reports had been “treated consistently in a confidential manner by the third party” and thus should be concealed by the government.

This is complete nonsense.

On May 21, 2021, the Kamloops First Nation announced the “discovery” in a press release, creating headlines that echoed around the world. On July 15 of that year, the band held a highly public press conference about its findings. The chief made frequent additional public statements, while elders and “knowledge-keepers” regaled the media with newly recovered memories of students being murdered.

It was the exact opposite of “being treated consistently in a confidential manner.”