A fake documentary—often called a “docufiction”—is a film or video production that takes the form or style of a documentary film but without portraying or radically distorting actual events. Instead, fictional elements are used to tell a false story. Unlike the related mockumentary, the pseudo-documentary is often not intended as satire or humor because its goal is to promote a propaganda-like political message.

One such pseudo-documentary is Sugarcane, a piece of fiction discussed on this site on several occasions, a video production that employed outright fabrications to gain sympathy for radical indigenous causes.

As those who have followed Sugarcane's path on this site or elsewhere will know, it failed to win an Academy Award (“Oscar”) for best feature documentary of 2024 at the Sunday, March 2 televised ceremony.

Willie Sellars is the Chief of the Williams Lake Indian Band (WLIB) depicted in Sugarcane. The WLIB includes a growing population of over 800 registered members who live on reserve in Sugar Cane, in nearby Williams Lake, BC.

Sellars seems to be using Sugarcane as leverage to persuade the federal government to “revitalize” the site of the former St Joseph's Indian Residential School.

Yes, Sugarcane didn't get an Oscar, but this proposal is already on someone's desk in Ottawa. It may well be a template for the rest of Canada's residential school sites.

Kamloops still has the old school building, so their proposal was to designate it as a National Historic Site, which recently happened, forcing taxpayers to pay for renovating the building and maintaining it forever. However, most Bands with former boarding schools can't follow Kamloops' lead because they demolished their former residential school buildings, so there are no buildings left to designate as a National Historic Site. Thus, Plan B — the Williams Lake plan to “revitalize” those sites by building various kinds of facilities on them to serve as commemorative structures, costing taxpayers billions, much of which will line the pockets of the band’s leaders, family members, consultants, and lawyers.

Regarding the veracity of the events detailed in Sugarcane, Nina Green sent the following email on March 2 to journalists, Catholic Bishops, and MLAs in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Atlantic provinces.

She rightly argued that it's truly astonishing that Julian Brave NoiseCat accused his own grandmother, Antoinette Archie, of infanticide in an op-ed in the New York Times when the court didn't find her guilty of infanticide.



From: Nina Green

Date: Sun, 2 Mar 2025 at 15:43

Subject: In promoting Sugarcane, did Julian Brave NoiseCat accuse his paternal grandmother, Antoinette Archie, of infanticide?

On 1 March 2025, in the final stages of a 13-month media blitz designed to win an Oscar for Sugarcane, Julian Brave NoiseCat accused his paternal grandmother, Antoinette Archie, a member of the Canim Lake Indian Band, of infanticide when he wrote in an opinion piece in the New York Times:

“Sugarcane” is, to our knowledge, the first work in any medium to uncover evidence of infanticide at an Indian residential or boarding school in North America. In addition, we learned this was, in part, my father’s story. Born to Native parents and found by a nightwatchman after his birth, he is the only known survivor of infanticide at the school. The findings in our film raise a question: If such things were covered up at one school, what might be true at the other 138 Indian residential schools across Canada? And what remains hidden at the hundreds of Native American boarding schools that operated across the United States — where, unlike in Canada, there has been scant inquiry and even less reckoning with this history?

Let's unpack Julian Brave NoiseCat's astonishing statement.

Julian Brave NoiseCat is the son of Indigenous artist Ed Archie NoiseCat, and in a KAOS Radio interview in 2013, Julian Brave NoiseCat identified Ed Archie NoiseCat's parents as 'Antoinette Archie and the late Ray Peters':

Julian Brave NoiseCat, son of Ed Archie NoiseCat and Alexandra Roddy, is a member of the Canim Lake Band and a descendant of the Lil’Wat Nation of Mt. Currie. His paternal grandparents are Antoinette Archie and the late Ray Peters, and his maternal grandparents are Suzanne Roddy and the late Joe Roddy. He is in his third year at Columbia University where he studies history. This summer he continued learning Secwepemctsín with his kye7e (grandmother) [i.e. Antoinette Archie] while conducting and writing a research paper on current and historical words for the white man in Secwepemculecw. He loves his family.

And in an article titled Fatherland, Julian Brave NoiseCat wrote:

My Dad's late father, Ray Peters, is Lil'wat.

It is thus beyond dispute that Julian Brave NoiseCat's paternal grandfather was Ray Peters, a member of the Lil'wat First Nation who died in 2005. See his attached obituary below.

Download

100 Mile House Free Press 2005 12 07 32

206KB ∙ PDF file

Download

Julian Brave NoiseCat's father, Ed Archie NoiseCat, is thus the son of Antoinette Archie and Ray Peters, and in both the final scenes of Sugarcane, and in the 1 March 2025 op-ed in the New York Times, Julian Brave NoiseCat tells us his father, Ed Archie NoiseCat, is the only known survivor of infanticide at the former St Joseph's Indian residential school near Williams Lake, BC.

So what are the circumstances of Ed Archie NoiseCat's survival of infanticide?

We know from contemporary news reports (see below the attached article from the 3 September 1959 issue of the Quesnel Cariboo Observer), that Ed Archie NoiseCat's 20-year-old mother, Antoinette Archie, who was pregnant and unmarried at the time, travelled from Williams Lake to St Joseph's on 16 August 1959, i.e., during the summer vacation when few people were at the school, delivered her baby there herself, and put the baby the school's incinerator. Fortunately, the school dairyman, returning to the school later that evening, heard the baby's cries and rescued it from the incinerator, and Ed Archie NoiseCat thus survived his mother's abandonment of him in the school incinerator.

Did Antoinette Archie commit infanticide, as Julian Brave NoiseCat says she did in his New York Times op-ed?

Not according to the court proceedings which followed.

Antoinette Archie pled guilty to putting Ed Archie NoiseCat in the incinerator, and was sentenced to a year in jail for the crime of abandoning her newborn infant. As a mitigating circumstance, Antoinette Archie told the court that she thought Ed Archie NoiseCat was dead when she put him in the incinerator.

Antoinette Archie appealed the sentence, but her appeal was denied, and she presumably went to prison to serve out her sentence, while Ed Archie NoiseCat was left to the care of his alcoholic maternal grandparents, Jacob and Alice Archie.

Clearly, there was no infanticide. Infanticide is defined as:

the crime of killing a child within a year of its birth (in some legal jurisdictions, specifically by the mother).

Moreover according to the court proceedings in 1959, Antoinette Archie did not even attempt to commit infanticide. She told the court she thought Ed Archie NoiseCat was already dead when she put him in the incinerator, and the court did not dispute her evidence.

So why has Julian Brave NoiseCat now accused his paternal grandmother, Antoinette Archie, of infanticide in his 1 March 2025 New York Times op-ed?

The short answer seems to be that there is no other evidence of the 'pattern of infanticide' Sugarcane claims to have discovered at St Joseph's, and thus, without the portrayal of the circumstances of Ed Archie NoiseCat's birth as infanticide, Sugarcane is revealed as an empty shell which pretends to be a factual documentary which uncovered horrible crimes, but in fact uncovered nothing at all.

Sugarcane is a deeply deceptive film in which Antoinette Archie's unfortunate crime, for which she paid heavily at the time, is used as a smokescreen for the film's failed investigation at St Joseph's, which turned up no evidence of any criminal activity of any kind apart from the crime committed by the co-director's grandmother, Antoinette Archie, a crime which was already well known to everyone, having been covered in local newspapers at the time.

For an extensive detailed fact check of Sugarcane, see the attached fact check document below.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer 1959 09 03 C7(1) 838KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sugarcane Fact Check 24 Jan 2025 564KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nina Green