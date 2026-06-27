According to journalist Geoff Russ, the implementation of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) in British Columbia is causing conflict with property rights and democratic consent. The act, which gives UNDRIP legal effect, has led to uncertainty in property ownership, resource development, and public administration. This has resulted in public backlash, with a significant portion of British Columbians, including property owners, supporting the repeal of DRIPA.

Geoff Russ

Western Standard

May 21, 2026

From the Gitxaala and Cowichan decisions to mounting voter anger, BC’s reconciliation framework is colliding with property ownership and democratic consent.

The Rubicon has been crossed in British Columbia. Instead of a column of Roman legionnaires and cavalry splashing across a river, it is a horde of statutes, court rulings, and a feckless NDP government that has let things spin out of control.

DRIPA, the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, is the issue. Passed in 2019, it requires the province, “in consultation and cooperation” with indigenous peoples, to take “all measures necessary” to make BC laws consistent with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

DRIPA provides for joint statutory decision-making and consent-based decision-making agreements involving indigenous governing bodies before certain decisions are made by the BC government. Land acknowledgments are yesterday’s controversy; the same ideology has now latched onto the machinery of governance on the West Coast.

Since forming government in 2017, the BC NDP has treated indigenous consultation and co-governance as a harmless and virtuous evolution. Then came the BC Court of Appeal’s decision in the Gitxaala case, which confirmed that DRIPA gives UNDRIP immediate legal effect as an interpretive standard across all BC laws.

British Columbians cannot live with a system in which ordinary property, permits, resource development, and public administration are now subject to widening uncertainty. Provincial ministers do not help by offering only warm words about partnership with First Nations, along with assurances that British Columbians’ lives will not be meaningfully changed.