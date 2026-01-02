In a hard-hitting takedown of woke-obsessed radical activists, James Pew dismisses NDP MP Leah Gazan’s proposed bill to criminalize Indian Residential School “denialism,” arguing that it would stifle free speech. Moreover, he argues that there exists an informal social policy he calls “Indian Residential School Exaggerationism” which is being employed to shame and silence those who question, downplay, or qualify the alleged harmful effects of these boarding schools. Pew also calls for the dismantling of the “aboriginal industry,” including the Indian Act, Indian reserves, and special aboriginal privileges, to achieve true equality for all Canadians.

​ I ndian Residential School Exaggerationism

Make Canada Liberal Again

James Pew

November 7, 2025

NDP MP for Winnipeg Centre Leah Gazan steps up to the podium at a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Ottawa. Photo by Adrian Wyld /THE CANADIAN PRESS

For the third time in two years, a member of the NDP has introduced a private members’ bill suggesting that Canadians be imprisoned for speech. Leah Gazan, the MP for Winnipeg Centre, is anti-Canadian and an anti-white racist. She is actively spreading hate against Anglo and Franco-Canadians. Canada does not need a law to criminalize Indian Residential School denialism; we need an informal social policy that causes low-IQ racists like Gazan and her brain-dead NDP counterparts to experience severe personal humiliation for their disgusting and hateful conduct.

I am going to frame this informal social policy around “Indian Residential School Exaggerationism.” I don’t want to criminalize or jail exaggerationists, I just want them to feel so much humiliation that the entire concept of humiliation eventually gets re-worked and redefined to reflect previously unseen and unexperienced levels made gargantuan by the awfulness of IRSE (Indian Residential School Exaggerationism).

Gazan wants Canadians jailed for “downplaying” the effects of Indian Residential Schools. It is unclear if criticizing government spending on the Aboriginals file will fall under the denialism rubric. I think it’s a safe bet to assume it will. Currently, Canadian tax-payers are footing the bill on all things aboriginal. The welfare receiving aboriginals who live in tax-payer provided homes on Indian reserves have really got it made. Or at least it appears so on paper. After all, who wouldn’t want a free ride? Who wouldn’t want the government to pay for them to live?

Well, as paradoxical and counterintuitive as it may seem, no one wants this. They may think they want handouts and free houses, but they will never have any self-respect unless they are able to provide for themselves. Not in every case, but in most cases, the absolute worst thing you can do in the service of helping people, is to help them. When you help them, you rob them of the reward that comes from relying on themselves, which is an irreplaceable un-fakable feeling of self-accomplishment. Humans must feel that they are able, when you help them you undermine their ability, you disenfranchise them, you make them dependent.

If the dependence goes on long enough it becomes entrenched. The aboriginals of Canada, at least the million or so status Indians who languish on reserves, have become so deeply dependent that they are thoroughly convinced of their own helplessness. They are people who go nowhere and get nowhere. They can only rent-seek. They can only invent greater and greater levels of rationale for why non-aboriginal Canadians owe them. For historical wrongs, the tab is never paid. Non-aboriginal Canadians can never give enough reparations, specific claims, common experience payouts for residential schools, or any number of never ending class actions which claim money is owed to aboriginals for the way that non-aboriginals treated them.

The treatment of non-aboriginals by aboriginals, in both the past and present, is never discussed. This is because woke identity politics makes aboriginals sacred and equity deserving, while white people are admonished as retrograde colonizers. If Canadians were to interpret what the standard of aboriginal treatment of non-aboriginals might be, all they would need to do is look at the scorn directed at people who push back against the aboriginal industry. How was professor Frances Widdowson and her supporters recently treated by aboriginals at the University of Winnipeg? In the aftermath of that clown show, did any politician bring forward a private members bill that would ensure free speech concerning contentions around a minority of aboriginal Canadians who represent one of the largest costs to non-aboriginal tax-payers?

According to Gazan and her NDP cohorts, Canadians who question the massive theft and misappropriation of our tax-dollars, transferred endlessly to unaccountable aboriginal bands, should be thrown in jail. The rationales of course, as with all things aboriginal, is that current government spending is absolutely necessary to make up for the years of genocide and colonialism which non-aboriginals subjected the innocent, blameless aboriginals to. We have to pay for their houses, land, food and living expenses because in the past, Indian Residential Schools attempted to teach them how to provide those things for themselves.

It is ridiculous on all levels and from every direction. In reality, the aboriginals have failed. In spite of every effort on the part of non-aboriginals to help aboriginals develop and integrate into the modern world, the aboriginals, on the whole, have not been able to pull it off. It’s not because they don’t have what it takes. They do, tons of successful aboriginals have proved this beyond all doubt. The simple reason for their massive economic and cultural failure is that non-aboriginals did too much. We tried to help them too much. We didn’t help them, we made them dependent.

While it is clear that culturally and economically the aboriginals have made a mess of things, where they have seen success is in politics. The aboriginal lobby is potentially the most powerful political lobby in the country. They have Canadians on their knees. They produce and contribute little, instead, they rent-seek unsustainably and parasitically. Imagine being a homeowner in B.C. right now. Actually, don’t worry, “land back” will be coming soon to all provinces.

According to Indian Residential School Exaggerationists I should be imprisoned for writing all of the above. What I’m about to write below, I would assume, would get me launched directly into the mouth of the nearest black hole. I don’t care. If spaghettification is my destiny, so be it.

I officially call for the end to all of it. However, this is too much for old people, so, if you are old, stop reading now, the following is not for you. Young Canadians, if you ever want a half-decent life in Canada, you are going to need to get tough. You must form and/or support a political movement that aims to make all Canadians equal. You must not just call for an end to illiberal nonsense, you must actually end it. You must cancel the Indian act, close down all Indian reserves, cancel aboriginal self-determination and special Indian status and all the freebies that go with it, cancel collective Indian land title, “land back”, and land acknowledgements. And cancel, perhaps first, Gladue sentencing guidelines. Cancel everything that stands in the way of removing special aboriginal privileges and advantages. Make aboriginals the same as non-aboriginals under the eyes of the law. Make Canada liberal again.

But before you can cancel and dismantle the illiberal anti-Canadian aboriginal industry (aka lobby), you must cancel settler historians and Indian residential School Exaggerationists. You don’t need to pass laws that criminalize them, you simply need to point at them and tell everyone how ridiculous they are, you need to laugh in their faces, and tell them in clear and firm tones, to sit down and shut up.

This is our country. The land was cleared and the nation was built by Anglo and Franco Canadians. It is the least impressive thing in the world that the aboriginals immigrated here from Asia before the French and British did. We are all meant to be so impressed that aboriginals got here first, however, I tell you with not a hint of hesitation, that this is an entirely unimpressive group of people who did absolutely nothing with their many thousands of years of head start. The damn beavers built more structures than the aboriginals did (pun intended).

Canada was a cruel and hostile wilderness sparsely populated by under-developed primitives at the time of contact. In no time at all those brilliant European settlers tamed the aboriginals and the wilderness and created a modern nation of it. That, my friends, is what is impressive. Being here first and developing nothing, is not an honour, there is nothing remarkable about it. Doing what our Anglo and Franco Canadian ancestors did took grit, brilliance, determination, resourcefulness, and cooperation. We are a boundlessly impressive people who need to wake up and realize that we inspire jealousy and hatred because of it.

I say strike back. Call out anti-Canadian and anti-white hatred wherever you see it. Just open your eyes wide enough and you are sure to see it everywhere. Label the ahistorical haters as the Indian Residential School Exaggerationists that they are. Keep in mind that the old people whom I’ve excluded from these final paragraphs, will argue that the overhaul to aboriginal politics that I am suggesting is impossible for reasons that have to do with the Canadian constitution. Ignore them. If you need to change the charter to make this happen, then change it. It is your country, and all the old nay-sayers will be dead soon anyway, so take the helm of what is yours, and steer it in whatever direction you want it to go in. Period.

