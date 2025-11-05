The following opinion was written by yours truly.

It deals with the Department of Indigenous Services’ investigation of contractors falsely claiming indigenous ownership to qualify for federal contracts. Concerns about fraudulent claims, including “token Indians” and lack of verification, have been raised by indigenous leaders and MPs. The issue highlights the need for stricter verification processes and raises questions about the constitutionality of indigenous-specific contracting policies.

You are invited to read this entire piece by taking out a paid subscription. Only $5.00 a month or $50.00 a year will give you access to hundreds of articles written by gifted writers from around the world that have been posted on my site since January 5, 2020.