REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
9h

100%!

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
4h

It would be racist to think that some indigenous leaders engaged in activism while feigning governance of taxpayer funded, generational, institutionalized racial ghetto squalor and dependence - would not be racists, anti-Semites, and advocates for the hollowing out of western civilization along with fellow Marxists and their captured institutions. The Chiefs are essentially communists or "feudal" as it sounds less inflammatory. Individual property rights as a road to prosperity is not in their vocabulary nor their history. Its why Trudeau's "white paper" was rejected as it would open the door to assimilation, prosperity and loss of purpose for the Chiefs.

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