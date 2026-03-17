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Hymie

David Brett, editor, The New Westminster Times, shows how the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has been accused of antisemitism, particularly in its support for Hamas and its December 2023 “Ceasefire Motion.”

The motion, which echoes the rhetoric of terrorist sympathizers, blames Israel for the Israel-Gaza crisis and denies the indigeneity of Jews in the Land of Israel. This stance aligns the AFN with those who openly hate Jews, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who denies the Holocaust was motivated by antisemitism.

Still, I remind readers that many indigenous leaders, though members of the AFN, neither support these views nor reject the sovereignty of Israel based on that country’s well-known historical claims of indigeneity.

Kindly circulate this important piece to as many people as you can, especially those not aware of antisemitism’s oversimplifications, distortions, and contradictions.

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David Brett, Editor

The New Westminster Times

November 29, 2024

Image of Hamas militant with North American Indigenous militant standing in solidarity.

From Jesse Lee Facebook Page

A Nick Estes Instagram page featuring known antisemite Mohamed El-Kurd . Estes is associated with Canada’s Assembly of First Nations through the group Indigenous Solidarity with Palestine. Image: from Instagram

“That’s how Hitler came in, that he was gonna make damn sure that the Jews didn’t take over Germany or Europe,” said renowned Canadian Indigenous leader and Order of Canada Recipient David Ahenakew, a former Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, to Saskatoon Star Phoenix reporter James Parker in 2002. “That’s why he fried six million of them you know.”

Why did this pioneering Canadian Indigenous political leader applaud Hitler for the Holocaust?

“Well, because I saw the Jews kill people in, in the Egypt when I was over there. And the Palestinians, the Egyptians, the, the Arabs, generally, eh,” explained Ahenakew to Parker. “I saw them fucking dominate everything.”

Former AFN Chief and renowned First Nations politician David Ahenakew in 2009 on a CTV documentary about his life defiantly refusing do what “the Jews tell him to do.” Image: from CTV documentary “A Man of His Words”

Today, many of Canada’s Indigenous leaders, like Ahenakew, use Palestine as a pretext for supporting Jew-hating genocidal regimes.

Ahenakew supported Hitler.

Today’s Assembly of First Nations members support Hamas.

Ahenakew, who died in 2010, was convicted of wilfully promoting hatred in 2005. His lawyer, who also represented notorious holocaust denier Ernst Zundel, managed to get the charges set aside. The appeals court decision turned on the argument that Ahenakew’s hateful remarks were in the context of a “private conversation.”

How is it that today’s Assembly of First Nations are antisemitic?

The AFN’s antisemitic campaign took the form of a December 7, 2023 “Ceasefire Motion.”

Although moved in dulcet, Sunday School style tones by Wilton Littlechild, emphasizing the fate of “the elders,” the text of the motionreads like the talking points of a Samidoun organized pro-Hamas rally.

Some of the recitals in the December, 2023 Assembly of First Nations “ceasefire” motion. Image: from the Internet

Canada recently listed Samidoun as a terrorist entity after they chanted “Death to Canada” at the Art Gallery in Vancouver on October 7th, 2024.

Na’Moks of the Wet’suwet’en touting “Palestinian Solidarity” at NYU. Image: from Instagram

“The Israel-Gaza crisis is directly connected to settler-colonialism, contributing to violence, assimilation, and dispossession,” reads recital L of the motion, echoing the rhetoric of Samidoun and other terror sympathizers. “Canada must not be complicit in supporting settler-colonialism both in Turtle Island and around the world.”

Like Ahenakew, the AFN is relentless in blaming the Jews, affectively denying Israel’s right to exist. Recital D of the motion:

“The Indigenous Peoples of Palestine—the Jahalin, al-Kaabneh, al-Azazmeh, al-Ramadin, and al-Rshaida Bedouins—have been forcefully displaced and dispossessed from their lands since Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948.”

By ignoring the indigeneity of the Jews in the Land of Israel “since time immemorial,” the AFN participates in the common antisemitic rhetorical approach of seeking to delegitimize and demonize the Jews.

Also like Ahenakew, the AFN describes the Jews as bloodthirsty killers who have no regard for life, invoking the blood libel of Jews intentionally killing children and innocent civilians.

Recital H of the AFN motion:

“Since October 7, 2023, over 1.5 million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, and over 14,500 Palestinians—the majority being women and children—and many UN aid workers, have been killed by Israeli forces targeting refugee camps, hospitals, and schools.”

Perhaps the most chilling of the AFN’s anti-Israel rhetoric is their Ceasefire Motion’s reference to a letter “expressing Indigenous solidarity with Palestine.”

Recital K:

“On October 26, 2023, 132 Indigenous activists, artists, and intellectuals from across Turtle Island, Australia, and Aotearoa/New Zealand signed a letter expressing Indigenous solidarity with Palestine.”

The above-referenced “letter,” which now has 1,122 signatures, is a petition organized by the publishers of a website called “Indigenous Solidarity With Palestine,” a radical, neo-Marxist initiative that supports the genocidal, terrorist slaughter of Jews.

Graphics on the Indigenous Solidarity of Palestine website home page. Image: from Indigenous Solidarity of Palestine Home page.

The letter, signed by many Canadian First Nations people, supports the antisemitic Boycott, Divest, Sanction (“BDS”) movement, states “that Zionism is a form of racism,” and Hamas’ terrorist murderers are merely exercising their “…right to defend themselves and to resist colonial violence.”

Key personalities within the “Indigenous Solidarity With Palestine” hate group include prominent Canadian author and academic Leanne Betasamosake Simpson and American journalist and “organizer” Nick Estes.

X post featuring indigenous neo-Marxist Nick Estes touting a pre-BC Provincial Election event and other pro-Hamas speakers such as Harsha Wallia. Image: from X

Simpson and Estes, prominent advocates of “decolonizing” Israel through violent means, are part of a much larger, global antisemitic wave disguising itself as “anti-Zionist.”

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson speaks into a microphone at a 2024 University of Toronto pro-Hamas tent encampment. Photo by Deb Cowen posted to an Indigenous Solidarity With Palestine Webpage.

Indigenous Solidarity with Palestine Instagram post touting speech and essay by Nick Estes describing the terrorist murder of Jews as in Israel as “liberation.” Image: from Instagram

The anti-Jewish rhetoric of terrorist entities like Samidoun and Hamas drape their genocidal agenda in the cloak of the purely academic, pseudohistorical “Settler Colonial,” quasi-religious theory of perpetual demonization of Western society.

Tamer AbuRamadan of Vancouver’s Samidoun Terrorist entity poses with Wet’suwet’en Chief Na’Moks in Vancouver in November, 2024. Image: from Instagram

As outlined by Wall Street Journal writer Adam Kirsch in his recent book On Settler Colonialism; Ideology, Violence and Justice, Settler Colonial academics posit a mythical history of gentle, egalitarian, exceptional, and superior Indigenous people being set upon by ravenous, genocidal invaders whose evil and sin can only be redeemed through incantations of land acknowledgment incantations and “I’m a settler” genuflection.

As reported by this paper earlier this year, a former Chief of the Tla’amin First Nation on BC’s Pacific Coast declared that “white people are subhuman.”

“White people need to acknowledge their culture is lost,” said L. Maynard Harry, who runs “Colonizer Rehab” workshops. “White settler culture is a lost culture because nothing good defines white people.”

On Israel, the Indigenous Solidarity With Palestine website blares: “This is a deliberate act of settler colonialism and genocide.”

David Ahenakew, the AFN and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

“…he cleaned up a hell of a lot of things, didn’t he?” said Ahenakew of Hitler in his 2002 interview with Parker. “You’d be, you’d be dominated by, you’d be owned by the Jews right now the world over.”

Ahenakew’s Nazi-like views seem to be in harmony with the racism of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who similarly thinks Hitler had a rationale other than antisemitism for the Holocaust.

In September 2023, Abbas made a speech wherein he denied that Hitler had “killed Jews because they were Jews.” Rather, Abbas contended that “Europeans” fought the Jews “because of their social role, “which had to do with usury, money, and so on and so forth…”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denying that Hitler was motivated by race when he perpetrated the Holocaust. Image: from X

By declaring “Solidarity with Palestine” and blaming Israel for a war it did not start, Canada’s Assembly of First Nations has aligned itself with those who openly hate Jews.

Diminishing the Holocaust

Ahenakew did not deny the Holocaust. He applauded the Holocaust.

The AFN is not denying the Holocaust. They are siding with terrorists who wish to bring about a second Holocaust.

In this light, it’s shocking that prominent First Nations leaders are seeking to apply “Holocaust denial” laws to speech related to residential school history that involves neither a Holocaust nor a denial.

Comparing Canada’s Indian residential school system to the industrial-scale extermination of millions of Jews in gas chambers by the Nazi’s diminishes the seriousness of the Holocaust.

By siding with Hamas, Canadian Indigenous leaders further disregard the plight of post-WWII Jews fleeing persecution to the refuge of Israel, callously smearing them as “colonizers.”

Indigenous Leaders Who Speak Up for Israel Ruthlessly Attacked

In 2012, renowned Canadian Cree author Brandi Morin posted a simple Tweet: “I stand with #Israel!”

12 years later, a mind-boggling torrent abusive pro-Hamas replies were hurled at Morin.

“Fuck off nazi bitch” replied one account in July 2024.

“FO demonic genocide supporting cunt” replied another, in September 2024.

Just days after Manitoba’s Wab Kinew became Canada’s first Indigenous Premier, he posted to X his solidarity with the Jewish Community on October 7th, 2023. “I condemn the terrorist attacks against Israel, the targeting of civilians, and affirm Israel’s right to self-defence.”

Prominent BC anti-Israel activist Harsha Wallia was quick to respond with condemnation: “This is hard to read, Wab. Any solidarity with Palestinians resisting occupation and land theft?”

October 7, 2023 X post of Indigenous Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew expressing solidarity with the Jewish community. Harsha Walia rebukes him in her reply. Image: from X

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson of Indigenous Solidarity With Palestine similarly denounced Kinew.

“ He was elected to uphold the settler colonial state, a state deeply invested in colonialism and capitalism here and in Israel,” wrote Simpson dismissively in an article entitled “A Blow to the Snake Here.”

In the article, Simpson describes the recipient of Hamas’ terrorist blow, Israel, as a “snake,” but couched in the coded double-speak of antisemitism.

“…capitalism is a snake and a blow to the snake, in our homelands was a blow to the snake in Palestine,” wrote Simpson in a lengthy essay that lauded Hamas (code words “Palestinian resistance”) and said nothing about the depraved rape, torture and murder of 1,200 innocent Israeli civilians or the hostages.

The Legacy of David Ahenakew

“To hell with the Jews,” was how Ahenakew expressed his attitude in 2002.

In a fawning 2009 CTV documentary about Ahenakew called “A Man of His Words,” the disgraced First Nations leader retracted his prior apologies for his pro-Nazi remarks, doubling down on his antisemitism.

“Do what the Jews want me to do?” said Ahenakew to CTV journalist Nelson Bird. “Well, I’m not going to do anything they want me to do.”

Ahenakew often espoused the antisemitic conspiracy theory that “the Jews” control the media.

Despite Ahenakew’s outrageous pro-Hitler vitriol, Canada’s courts were unable to convict him under Criminal Code 319 (1) & (2) regarding “Public incitement of hatred,” “Wilful promotion of hatred” or “Wilful promotion of antisemitism.”

Earlier this year, Charlotte Kates, a director of the Vancouver-based terror entity Samidoun, was arrested by Vancouver Police after praising the atrocities of October 7th, 2023. Last week a SWAT Team raided her East Vancouver house which shares an address with Samidoun.

If Kates and other prominent Canadian antisemites, indigenous and otherwise, escape prosecution, they will have Jew-hating David Ahenakew to thank.

He got away with defending the holocaust and bragged about it.

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